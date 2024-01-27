24 Famous Stars Who Also Penned Novels

Practically every celebrity and their mother has a memoir or autobiography about their personal story. But some actors and famous personalities tapped into their artistic soul and penned fictional novels that showcase their imaginative and emotional side.

You might be surprised by how many books some of these stars wrote over the years! We are not including people who only wrote children's books, comics, or nonfiction works. So every star here wrote a fictional novel, albeit sometimes with a co-writer.

1. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is one of America's sweethearts and also a brilliant creative. In 2023, he wrote a novel titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. The novel has a somewhat meta vibe, as it's about the making of a superhero movie. This book hit all the right notes for people, with humor, heartfelt moments, and insightful thoughts.

2. Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier is not only an accomplished actor, but he's also an accomplished author. He's written several books, ranging from fiction to autobiographies. Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter is one of his most profound works, with thought-provoking prose and touching sentiments.

3. Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher wrote four novels before she passed: Postcards from the Edge, Surrender the Pink, Delusions of Grandma, and The Best Awful There Is. The books often take from elements of her life, but they're not memoirs or autobiographies. Fisher's sharp wit is as prevalent as ever in these works, and she's a master of connecting with people.

4. Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald wrote a memoir as well as a novel containing everyday stories. Fittingly, her novel When It Happens to You appeals to young adults. As the it-girl of the '80s, Ringwald knows a thing or two about what it means to be a teen or young adult, and she captures that attitude beautifully in the novel.

5. Steve Martin

The brilliant Steve Martin has penned several novels. His work ranges from cartoon collections to funny essay compilations. Shopgirl, a novella, is likely his most impressive literary work, showcasing his ability to tackle serious fiction.

6. Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie wrote several books, but most were comical, mostly autobiographical stories. However, he did write The Gun Seller, a fictional book about a former Scots Guard. The main character is like a morally conflicted James Bond, creating a complex and exciting tale.

7. Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter is an actress best known for Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23. She penned the book Bonfire: A Novel in 2017, which was well-received by readers. It's not a revolutionary novel, but it's certainly a fun read. The story teems with suspense, plot twists, and thrilling scenes.

8. Stephen Fry ​​

Stephen Fry has over two dozen books under his name, so he's established his reputation as an author. One of his recent novels, Mythos, retells iconic Greek myths using pictures and new perspectives. It became a best seller and shows his passion for the spirited written word.

9. James Franco

Not many people know that James Franco has a doctorate in English and is a poet. Knowing this, it's unsurprising he's written a few books. His debut novel was Palo Alto, a riveting and brave book filled with stories about teenagers and angst. The stories are intense and shocking but, ultimately, impeccably written.

10. David Duchovny

David Duchovny has six books under his name, all with gripping stories. His best book is likely Truly Like Lightning, an epic story that will take you on a wild ride. The novel has bold themes concerning morality, humanity, and extremism, capturing the complexity of the modern world.

11. Keke Palmer

My Dear Friend Janet is one of two books by Keke Palmer, and it's pretty adorable. The story follows a young girl trying to find herself. Magic, fashion, self-revelations, and more make this a compelling coming-of-age tale. It's also wonderfully humorous, capturing Palmer's playful and witty ways.

12. 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson)

Many don't know that the rapper 50 Cent has over a dozen books published under his name, Curtis Jackson. Despite the rapper's tough exterior, he's incredibly creative and thoughtful. His books include memories and business stories, but Playground is his debut young adult novel that shows off his artistic side.

13. Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke has a few novels. One of the newest and best is A Bright Ray of Darkness. This feisty story follows a young man finding his voice on the Broadway stage. It tackles fame and status complications while exploring themes like desire and beauty.

14. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Sasquatch in the Paint is the first book in a series by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a famous basketball player. It's incredible to see how multi-faceted some celebrities are! Along with this fun story about teens and basketball, he co-wrote fictional novels about Sherlock Holmes and his brother.

15. Gerard Way

Gerard Way, a member of the band My Chemical Romance, penned a handful of graphic novels. Most notably, he wrote The Umbrella Academy, which became a popular Netflix series. He's a talented writer and artist with an affinity for fantastical and wacky stories that push the limits of reality.

16. Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder has several interesting and saucy novels. The Woman Who Wouldn't is a stunning example of his writing style. It swings from tender to animalistic, romantic to hostile. The novel is truly captivating and raw, but Wilder sprinkles in plenty of comedic moments to relieve the tension and put a smile on your face.

17. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks has more than one book about herself and her life, but she also wrote Modelland. This novel is for young adults and follows a young, awkward girl who must attend boarding school. It has mysterious elements and whimsical themes but is definitely not ideal for adults.

18. Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer, known for his role on Glee, wrote many fantasy books for his series The Land of Stories. However, his best work is likely Stranger Than Fanfiction, a novel about being young and navigating friendships, relationships, family, and self-perception. It's a thoughtful and poignant read for any young person.

19. Graham Norton

The Irish actor and television host Graham Norton wrote some compelling novels that put him squarely in the author category. Holding and A Keeper are two of his most popular works of fiction. Both tales have strong Irish characters and gorgeous prose that prove Norton's creative abilities.

20. Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad is a TV personality who dips her toes into everything, from beauty products to books. Her novels have been around since the early 2000s and capture the flirty and fun vibe of being a teen girl. Her most successful book, L.A. Candy, is about finding yourself in Hollywood.

21. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff wrote a couple of children's books, but she also has a handful of novels showing her long-form creativity. Elixir and Devoted are the two more well-known ones. Elixir is a mystery novel about a young woman investigating her father's disappearance. It's a clever and enticing story but not particularly impressive.

22. Gillian Anderson

Both lead stars in The X-Files are also authors! Along with Duchovny, Gillian Anderson wrote a few fiction novels. A Vision of Fire, The Sound of Seas, and A Dream of Ice are part of the same series. The series involves murder, love, mystery, and more. Anderson also wrote some interesting books about the struggles women face.

23. Pamela Anderson

People love to think Pamela Anderson is a bimbo, but she has an impressive creative side that shines in her creative works. Star is her fictional novel about an innocent girl from a small town who gets swept up in fame. While it is semi-autobiographical, there is plenty of fiction to enjoy.

24. Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray doesn't have a memoir yet. However, he does have two fictional books. American Drifter: A Thriller is exactly what it sounds like! He wrote a suspenseful and dangerous novel about an Army veteran trying to move forward. The book is gritty and passionate, capturing plenty of emotion.