10 Big Stars People Stopped Idolizing Because of Their Life Choices

They say one should never meet their hero. Often, this is right. A person may be entertaining, funny, sweet, and loving in the face of the media. But in reality, they may be terrible people without regard for anyone else. Just as everyday people can be mean and hostile, celebrities can be, too. Unfortunately, some don't care that many people look up to them.

Then again, everyone has the right and freedom to change their role model once they see their true colors. These are ten celebrities people stopped idolizing because of their life choices.

1 – Morrissey

Steven Morrissey, known as Morrissey, is an English singer, songwriter, and author. He rose to prominence as the frontman and lyricist of the rock band The Smiths. Since then, his career has gone uphill. Except his successful running may be threatened by his true identity.

Someone says, “Morrissey's narcissist bleating got old long before he came out as a Nazi.” Other fans sound bitter about his dominant narcissistic trait.

2 – Drake

This Canadian rapper may look worthy of emulation and serve as an inspiration to aspiring rappers, but he is not all squeaky clean.

According to a funny informant, he is a whiny man-child who grooms underage girls and is like the Matt Gaetz of hip-hop/rap.

He has a history of hitting underage girls and exhibiting sexual predatorial traits. Also, music lovers think he has a big, unhealthy ego.

3 – Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil would be what anyone would end up with if they tried to divide “controversy” into two words.

Dr. Phil is an American television personality and author best known for hosting the talk show Dr. Phil. He may hold a degree in clinical psychology, but still, people doubt his expertise.

One says that their ex-girlfriend turned them on to Dr. Phil, which at first was entertaining. Later, this person asks themself if he's helping or just exploiting people's problems for entertainment, and believes it is the latter.

4 – Dr. Dre

Everyday findings have shown that Dr. Dre should not be emulated. The Hip-Hop goon is a “chronic” abuser, according to reports from the women he has been with, along with allegations from his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

His terrible acts get buried under his massive significance and influence on the Hip-Hop culture. Still, he's one hero you don't want to meet.

5 – Marilyn Manson

“Sometimes, it's the person you must suspect,” a contributor writes.

True. There's not a single photo that depicts Marilyn Manson as your everyday celebrity. Yes, you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but sometimes, you should. The fact that Manson half-named himself after psycho-killer Charles Manson says enough.

6 – John Mulaney

John Mulaney is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer born and raised in Chicago.

A former fan shares a shocking story involving the star. Both the former fan and their ex used to love him. Then, Mulaney and the ex cheated and left in a public and hurtful way. Looking back, the commenter says Mulaney and the ex have so much in common, including that they are both narcissists who pretend they are the “good guy,” and the former fan can't stomach hearing him anymore for that reason.

7 – Travis Scott

Travis Scott is one rapper receiving so much hate for his personality. The hatred became worse after his Astro-World concert.

At the show, eight people died, and two more died on the way to the hospital from asphyxiation. So many others were injured. To date, fans lash at Scott for the incident.

8 – Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg is an American actor, entrepreneur, and former rapper. One individual alleges that Wahlberg nearly beat a Vietnamese immigrant to death in his second hate crime arrest, permanently blinding him with head trauma while screaming racial slurs.

9 – Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise may be one of the greatest actors of this generation, but his reputation isn't clean. Fans cannot reconcile the fact that he plays such excellent roles, yet he has such dehumanizing beliefs.

Someone comments that there are limits to their tolerance, and Scientology crossed that line. They refuse to give financial support to someone who believes exploiting and trafficking children is okay.

10 – Chrissy Teigen

Teigan, who was probably the inspiration behind John Legend's hit song “All of Me,” might be a horrible person if the word of multiple internet users is anything to go by.

She has a history of speaking inappropriately about minors.

There is also the claim that “she told a teenager she is worthless and should kill herself or die.” The person who claims this also thinks she should be driven out of her million-dollar mansion and “forced to donate every last cent she has to Anti-bullying foundations for how she talked to the girl.”

