30 Stars Who Look Nothing Like Their Characters

We've all seen it before. An actor who looks nothing like their character on the big screen. It can be pretty jarring and often leaves us wondering how they even got the part in the first place.

In this article, we will look at 30 actors who don't look anything like their characters! Some of them are so different that you might not even recognize them!

1. Scathach vs. Lady Gaga

We all know Lady Gaga for her outlandish fashion sense and outrageous persona. But did you know that she started her career as a relatively average-looking person? That's right before she was the world-famous Lady Gaga, she was just Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. She even played a relatively normal character on the hit show American Horror Story: Hotel. But when she was cast as Scathach in American Horror Story: Roanoke, she underwent a complete transformation. The character's wild, feral look is far from Gaga's usual out-there fashion.

2. Rebecca Pearson vs. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is best known for her roles in romantic comedies and teen dramas. She's always been the girl-next-door type with a down-to-earth personality. But when she was cast as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, she took on the role of a woman who has been through some tough times. The character is hardened by her experiences, which is reflected in her appearance. Moore looks completely different than she does in her other roles, having been seemingly aged several years.

3. Dwight vs. Austin Amelio

Austin Amelio is best known for his role as Dwight on The Walking Dead. He's a rough and tumble sort of guy who has been through many challenging situations. But in real life, Amelio looks nothing like his character. He's pretty clean-cut and well-groomed. It's amazing what a little (or a lot) of makeup can do to change someone's appearance!

4. Mrs. Hughes vs. Phyllis Logan

Phyllis Logan is best known for her role as Mrs. Hughes on Downton Abbey. She's a no-nonsense woman who keeps a tight rein on the household staff.

But in real life, Logan looks nothing like her character. She's pretty glamorous and stylish. It just shows that you can't always judge a book by its cover!

5. Emmit Stussy vs. Ewan McGregor

6. Pepper vs. Naomi Grossman Courtesy of FSadou/AdMedia Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in the Star Wars prequels and the Harry Potter movies. He's a versatile actor who can play both good and bad guys. But when he was cast as Emmit Stussy in Fargo, he took on the role of an ordinary man who gets caught up in a criminal scheme. The character is downtrodden and unassuming, reflected in McGregor's appearance. He looks completely different than he does in his other roles!

7. Rust Cohle vs. Matthew McConaughey Courtesy of Acepixs Naomi Grossman is best known for her role as Pepper in American Horror Story: Freak Show. Her character is a small woman who suffers from microcephaly. But in real life, Grossman looks nothing like her character. She does not suffer from this condition. She spent hours in the makeup chair to achieve this impressive transformation.

8. Daenerys Targaryen vs. Emilia Clarke Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Matthew McConaughey is best known for his roles in romantic comedies and dramas. But when he was cast as Rust Cohle in True Detective, he took on the role of a dark and brooding character. The character is haunted by his past, which is reflected in McConaughey's appearance. He looks tired and world-weary, which is far from his usual charming self.

Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett vs. Taryn Manning Courtesy of Retna/AdMedia Emilia Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Her character is a strong and powerful woman who has been through many challenging situations. But in real life, Clarke looks nothing like her character. She's pretty petite and delicate-featured.

10. The Hound vs. Rory McCann Courtesy of Byron Purvis/AdMedia Taryn Manning is best known for her role as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in Orange Is the New Black. Her character is a white supremacist who is serving time in prison. But in real life, Manning looks nothing like her character. She's quite pretty and feminine.

11. Kitty Sanchez vs. Judy Greer Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Rory McCann is best known for his role as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in Game of Thrones. His character is a brutal and violent man who has been through many challenging situations. But in real life, McCann looks nothing like his character. He's pretty handsome and ruggedly good-looking.

12. Walter White vs. Bryan Cranston Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Judy Greer is best known for her role as Kitty Sanchez in Arrested Development. Her character is a ditzy and incompetent assistant to the Bluth family. But in real life, Greer looks nothing like her character. She's pretty intelligent and put together.

13. Betty Suarez vs. America Ferrera Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Bryan Cranston is best known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. His character has a bald head, facial hair, and signature glasses. But in real life, Cranston looks nothing like his character. He's pretty handsome and has a full head of hair.

14. Brienne of Tarth vs. Gwendoline Christie Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia America Ferrera is best known for her role as Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty. Her character is an unattractive and awkward young woman who works at a fashion magazine. But in real life, Ferrera looks nothing like her character. She's pretty beautiful and stylish.

15. Madea vs. Tyler Perry Courtesy of Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Gwendoline Christie is best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. Her character is a tall and muscular woman who is a skilled warrior. But in real life, Christie looks nothing like her character. She's pretty petite and delicate-featured.

16. Alexanya Atoz vs. Kristen Wiig Courtesy of F. Sadou/AdMedia Tyler Perry is best known for his role as Madea in the Tyler Perry movies. His character is a large, loud, and outspoken woman. Tyler does not even remotely resemble this character. The makeup and acting were quite impressive, and he represented his character perfectly.

17. Ichabod Crane vs. Tom Mison Courtesy of Carrie-nelson Kristen Wiig is best known for her role as Alexanya Atoz in Zoolander. Her character is a highly over-the-top villain. She revealed that she spent 5 hours in the makeup chair to achieve the iconic look. But in real life, Wiig looks nothing like her character. She's pretty down-to-earth. Her lips are standard-sized, and her hairstyles are quite demure compared to her character.

18. Jerri Blank vs. Amy Sedaris Courtesy of Adam Nemser-PHOTOlink.net Tom Mison is best known for his role as Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow. His character is a man out of time who was transported from the 18th century to the 21st century. But in real life, Mison looks nothing like his character. He's quite handsome and dapper. His hair is modernly styled, and he doesn't have the same awkwardness as his character does.

19. Blanca Flores vs. Laura Gomez Courtesy of Byron Purvis/AdMedia Amy Sedaris is best known for her role as Jerri Blank in Strangers with Candy. Her character is an overweight and unattractive middle-aged woman who is a former drug addict and prostitute. But in real life, Sedaris looks nothing like her character. She's quite slim and attractive. She doesn't have the same rough edges that her character does.

20. Khal Drogo vs. Jason Momoa Courtesy of Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Laura Gomez is best known for her role as Blanca Flores in Orange Is the New Black. Her character is a challenging and hardened woman who has been through a lot in her life. But in real life, Gomez looks nothing like her character. She's quite soft-featured and beautiful.

21. Ofwarren vs. Madeline Brewer Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Jason Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. His character is a large and muscular barbarian who is a skilled warrior. While Jason retains the gruff countenance of the character, he is much more refined and much less feral.

22. Eleven vs. Millie Bobby Brown Courtesy of Peter West/ACE Pictures Madeline Brewer is best known for her role as Ofwarren in The Handmaid's Tale. Her character is a meek and submissive woman who has been forced into sexual servitude. But in real life, Brewer looks nothing like her character. She doesn't have the same downtrodden look that her character does. She's actually quite strong and confident.

23. Dwight Schrute vs. Rainn Wilson Courtesy of Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. Her character is a young girl with supernatural powers. But in real life, Brown looks nothing like her character. She's mature-looking for her age (and may not lack the superpowers).

24. Stephen Bonnet vs. Ed Speleers Courtesy of StillsPress Rainn Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in The Office. His character is an eccentric and obsessive man who always tries to prove himself. But in real life, Wilson looks nothing like his character. He's quite normal and down to earth. He doesn't have the same quirks that his character does.

25. Queen Victoria vs. Jenna Coleman Courtesy of Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media Ed Speleers is best known for his role as Stephen Bonnet in Outlander. His character is a ruthless pirate who has no regard for human life. But in real life, Speleers looks nothing like his character. He's quite handsome and charming. He doesn't have the same hardened look that his character does.

26. Roger McKenzie Wakefield vs. Richard Rankin Courtesy of Carrie-nelson Jenna Coleman is best known for her role as Queen Victoria in Victoria. Her character is a strong and determined woman who ruled over the British Empire. But in real life, Coleman looks nothing like her character. She doesn't have the same regal bearing that her character does. She's actually quite gentle and soft-spoken.

Richard Rankin is best known for his role as Roger McKenzie Wakefield in Outlander. His character is a shy and introverted man who is a historian. But in real life, Rankin looks nothing like his character. He's quite outgoing and charismatic. He has a much more refined look than his scruffy, long-haired character.

27. Ruth Langmore vs. Julia Garner

Julia Garner is best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. Her character is a challenging and street-smart woman who is a criminal. But in real life, Garner looks nothing like her character. She doesn't have the same hard edges that her character does. She's actually quite gentle and feminine.

28. Gianni Versace vs. Edgar Ramirez

Edgar Ramirez is best known for his role as Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace. His character is a striking and outrageous fashion designer. But in real life, Ramirez looks nothing like his character. He doesn't have the same over-the-top look and greying hair as his character.

29. Leonard Hofstadter vs. Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki is best known for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory. His character is a nerdy and awkward physicist. But in real life, Galecki looks nothing like his character. He doesn't have the same geeky demeanor that his character does. He's actually quite handsome and suave.

30. Peggy Olson vs. Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss is best known for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Men. Her character is a shy and timid woman who works in advertising. But in real life, Moss looks nothing like her character. She's a far cry from the plain Jane secretary turned advertising superstar that is her character.

Final Thoughts

It's always interesting to see how different an actor can look from their on-screen persona. These are just a few examples of actors who look nothing like their characters. There are many more out there.

