Starting a Business Can Be Scary, But Leads to a Better Life

More than half of all Americans dream of owning their own business, but a recent study shows 92% of them never follow through with their entrepreneurial aspirations.

While working for oneself can feel scary when leaping into the unknown, many people find self-employment attractive. For example, the self-employed can schedule their own hours and choose which projects or clients to accept. Ultimately, these perks can equate to a more satisfying life.

Why Are the Self-Employed More Satisfied?

A recent survey from Pew Research illustrates why self-employed individuals tend to like their jobs more. Here are the details:

65% of self-employed people reported their position as enjoyable, vs. 55% of those traditionally employed.

Self-employed individuals were less likely to report feeling stressed or overwhelmed because of their job duties.

65% of self-employed vs. 47% of employees found their job fulfilling.

Self-employed status equates to fewer commutes, the flexibility to work from home, and setting up a business around the owner's preferences.

What Motivates People to Start Small Businesses?

With the possibilities of a better life, what helps people overcome their fears and jump head-first into a new business idea? Guidant Financial surveyed small business owners to reveal some insight. Successful entrepreneurs also share their stories on how they paved the way to satisfying businesses.

No Bosses to Deal With

At 28%, the most popular answer to starting a business was that people want to be their own boss. That way, they had no one to answer to, no need to ask for sick leave, time off, or set inconvenient hours.

Nandor Barta and Emese Maczko of My Pure Plants, an entrepreneurial husband and wife duo, talked about their deep desire for more freedom with their work when they decided to start a family. Rather than put their kids in daycare and miss out on all the joys of being present parents, they decided to try something different.

They dove into a vegan cooking and health business idea five years ago and have not looked back. Unexpectedly, without all the requirements of being employed, such as daily commutes and daycare, they found they could get by on much less than they realized.

“We are five years into it now, and we have no intention of turning back. We love what we do. We love working together as husband and wife. We love how present we can be in our girls' life,” shares Barta.

Dissatisfaction with Working in Corporate America

Coming in second place at 23%, many small business owners started their ventures after they realized corporate life just wasn't for them. Rather than trying to climb the corporate ladder, they decided they wanted to forge their own path.

Elise Armitage, owner of the successful media company What the Fab, felt the pull to try her own thing even though she had a cushy job with many lovely perks at Google. Despite the fantastic benefits, she says, “Eventually, I felt unfulfilled—even one of the best companies in the world to work for has red tape and corporate hierarchy issues—and I just knew I had a calling to do something on my own.”

Trading Work for Pursuing a Passion

Experts recommend pursuing a job that generates money and is also fulfilling. While it isn't for everyone, 13% of entrepreneurs have a vision for their passion that they want to pursue, motivating them to quit their day job and chase their dreams.

Sarah Borg Barthet, owner of the lifestyle luxury brand Dukes Avenue, traded a lucrative job as a hedge fund manager for doing something she loves. When asked about her steep pay cut, she commented, “I had to make a choice – either continue working in finance and dedicate less time to the business I wanted to build, or quit and give my business my all.

Borg Barthet then offers some great insight, “Sometimes, living a happier life is far more important than how big the paycheck is at the end of the month.” She also found the flexibility extra meaningful this year when she was pregnant and dealing with morning sickness. Plus, recovering postpartum without the stress of returning to an office was an extra blessing.

Getting Laid Off

Sometimes the unexpected happens, and you lose your job. Many people take advantage of the significant life change to finally start their own business. Sometimes, being let go from a job can be a blessing in disguise, especially if you dream of owning your own business but have yet to take the leap.

Laura Olds, a successful travel blogger and owner of A Piece of Travel, was working as a travel agent when the pandemic changed the trajectory of her employment status, as it did with many people worldwide.

Olds shares, “I had been ready to leave my job for a while, but it felt like such a big risk, given the steady pay and benefits. The pandemic forced me out of a traditional job, gifting me with time to grow my blog to a full-time income.”

Barriers to Starting a Small Business

With all the potential positives associated with entrepreneurship, why aren't more people hopping on the self-employment bandwagon? A 2021 Harris Poll offers some answers.

Sixty-two percent of people reported funding as the top reason for not starting a new business. A lack of money can make such a venture impractical. Other vital factors necessary for a successful business include the essential tech, the know-how for getting set up, time, and support from family, family, and friends. People were much less likely to get started if any of these needed to be improved upon.

Finally, the significant underlying threat to self-employment was simply fear. Whether fear of failing or feeling like a total imposter, some people never take that first step into owning a business because they feel paralyzed.

Finding the Courage to Be Self-Employed

Many successful business owners, including those interviewed for this article, agree the effort was worth it. Small businesses are society's backbone, often filling market gaps and providing value to communities with specific needs. Thank goodness some individuals are willing to take the risk and reap the benefits when they make it work.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.