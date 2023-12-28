State-By-State Self-Care: Google Reveals What Americans Prefer for Wellness

A recent analysis of Google search trends reveals that journaling is the preferred self-care method in 14 states, leading the way in the United States’ wellness practices. Exercise, including yoga, and listening to podcasts are prominent, taking center stage in 11 states. Self-care choices such as pedicures, massages, and baths also feature significantly in the nation's search preferences.

The study, which scrutinized Google search data for over 49 self-care activities, shows varied preferences nationwide.

Colder weather has arrived, and these insights offer a window into the self-care practices adopted by Americans to maintain mental, physical, and emotional health.

Journaling

Journaling, centering around writing and personal reflection, has ranked first in 14 states, including North Carolina, Washington, Arizona, and Wisconsin. These findings, derived from an extensive review of search patterns, highlight a significant preference for journaling over other self-care activities in these regions.

The prominence of journaling in diverse states points to its widespread appeal as a tool for mental wellness and self-expression. The Menu Price data reflects a national trend where individuals are increasingly turning to journaling for its benefits in enhancing mental clarity, emotional processing, and stress relief.

This trend in the U.S. aligns with broader global movements emphasizing the importance of mental health and personal care. As more individuals start journaling, it’s evident this activity is not just a fleeting trend but a significant part of the American self-care routine. This shift towards introspective and reflective practices signals a deeper understanding and appreciation of mental health in daily life.

Exercise

Google search data shows exercise follows close behind journaling. It’s the leading self-care activity in 11 states. This finding is particularly notable in Alaska, where the abundance of outdoor activities aligns with the state's preference for physical exercise as a primary form of self-care.

Residents of New Mexico and Texas have shown a similar inclination towards exercise, indicating it has a significant role in self-care routines nationwide.

Yoga

Yoga, an ancient practice known for its physical and mental health benefits, has become a top self-care activity in six states, including California and New York. This trend aligns with national data showing that over 34.4 million Americans, or 10% of the population, actively practice yoga. The practice experienced a significant increase in popularity, growing by 63.8% from 2010 to 2021​​.

In California, yoga's rise can be traced back to the 1960s, when the state's free-minded culture embraced the practice. Southern California is recognized for its vibrant yoga community today, with numerous studios catering to various styles and preferences​​.

New York City, known for its fast-paced lifestyle, has also seen a surge in yoga's popularity. Here, yoga provides a much-needed respite and balance to the city's dynamic energy, with studios offering traditional and contemporary yoga styles. The presence of over 100,000 yoga teachers across the United States, including many in New York, attests to the growing demand for this practice​​.

Podcasts

Podcasts have recently gained prominence as a form of self-care in several states, including Virginia, Louisiana, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. This trend reflects the broader appeal of podcasts as a medium for relaxation, information, and personal growth. While specific data on the states mentioned is limited, there has been an overall rise in podcast listenership in the United States. In fact, Statista reports there were more than 79 million podcast listeners in the U.S. in 2022.

Podcasts offer various topics, from wellness and meditation to educational and entertainment content, catering to varied interests. Their accessibility makes them convenient for individuals seeking a more passive way to unwind and take a break from their daily routines.

Meditation

Meditation, known for its mental and physical health benefits, has been identified as a leading self-care practice in Illinois, Maine, and Michigan. This trend reflects a broader national movement towards mindfulness and wellness. According to Mindfulness Box, about 14.2% of American adults engage in meditation.

Meditation offers a range of benefits, including stress reduction, improved focus, and enhanced emotional well-being, making it an appealing choice for those seeking to manage the pressures of modern life.

Music

Music complements the tranquil environment in states such as Montana, North Dakota, and Oregon, known for their natural beauty and serene landscapes. It provides a unique escape form that can be personal and shared, creating a sense of community and connection.

Research suggests music has a positive effect on health. A 2020 survey by the British Academy of Sound Therapy found 90.15% of respondents used music to relax, while 81.8% used it to make them feel happy.

Spiritual Self-Care Activities

In Iowa and Ohio, residents increasingly turn to spiritual self-care activities such as prayer, scripture reading, and reflection. This trend reflects a growing recognition of the importance of spiritual health as part of overall well-being.

Spiritual self-care, which encompasses practices that nurture one's spiritual life, has been linked to numerous benefits. These include improved emotional balance, greater resilience in stress, and a more profound sense of connection and purpose.

In these states, spiritual self-care is not necessarily tied to religious practice but is often pursued to foster personal growth and inner peace.

Take a Bath and Sleep

In Colorado and Mississippi, taking a relaxing bath has become a popular method of self-care. Baths, known for their soothing and therapeutic properties, offer a respite from day-to-day stresses, making them a preferred choice for many seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Meanwhile, in Georgia and Missouri, the emphasis has shifted towards ensuring quality sleep, an essential component of overall health. Good sleep hygiene is recognized for its critical role in maintaining physical health, mental clarity, and emotional stability.

This shift towards simpler, more traditional forms of self-care, like baths and quality sleep, highlights a growing awareness of the importance of basic wellness practices. It reflects a broader trend of returning to foundational health habits to cope with modern life's complexities.

Massage and Pedicure

With its rich holistic health and well-being tradition, massage therapy holds a special place in Hawaii. The state's natural settings provide an ideal backdrop for such restorative practices. Similarly, pedicure therapies, which often incorporate natural and locally sourced ingredients, are favored for residents to indulge in self-care while experiencing local culture.

Florida, known for its vibrant lifestyle and wellness-focused communities, also has a high preference for these therapies. The state's warm climate and relaxed atmosphere make it an ideal location for spas and wellness centers offering various massage and pedicure services. These therapies are seen as a means of relaxation and essential components of a comprehensive wellness routine.

