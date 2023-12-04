State Farm No Longer Issuing Homeowners Insurance in California, Climate Change To Blame

State Farm General Insurance Company has declared that it will stop offering new homeowners insurance policies in California starting May 27, 2023. This move, which excludes personal auto insurance, comes in response to escalating challenges posed by climate change and other market factors.

The Core Reasons Behind the Decision

According to a press release, State Farm explains the decision stems from a complex mix of factors, primarily driven by climate change impacts. The insurer points to unprecedented hikes in construction costs that have exceeded general inflation rates, coupled with a sharp increase in catastrophe-related risks.

Additionally, the reinsurance market—insurance for insurers—has become increasingly challenging, complicating the landscape for companies like State Farm.

California's susceptibility to wildfires has been a growing concern. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that the severity and frequency of wildfires have escalated, particularly since the 1980s. The past two decades have witnessed some of the most destructive fire seasons, with drought conditions leaving abundant dry vegetation, further fueling these fires.

This year, California has faced a brutal combination of storms, floods, droughts, and fires, exacerbating the risk for insurers like State Farm.

Implications for California Homeowners and Beyond

This decision marks a worrying trend for California residents seeking new homeowners insurance. The absence of affordable coverage options places homeowners at significant financial risk, especially in the face of potential fire damage. Current policyholders with State Farm are not affected, but the company will not entertain any new applications in the state.

The ripple effect of such decisions could extend beyond California. As global temperatures rise, leading to more extreme and unpredictable weather events, insurers might deem more regions as high-risk, limiting insurance availability.

Notably, while some insurers are retreating from states like Florida and Louisiana due to increased hurricane risks, State Farm has expressed intentions to continue its operations in Florida.

Efforts to Counter the Trend

In an email to Axios, California Deputy Insurance Commissioner Michael Sollerin emphasized the state's commitment to consumer protection.

The California Department of Insurance (CDI) is actively working to implement strategies like the first-ever insurance discount program for wildfire safety and substantial wildfire mitigation investments. These initiatives aim to reduce the risk of wildfires, making it more viable for insurers to operate in California.