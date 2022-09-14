God of War Ragnarok and Tekken 8 Headline Sony’s Latest State of Play Showcase

Sony hosted a September State of Play showcase, featuring ten game's being showcased and revealed. We learned a bit more about some of the games we already knew about and some exciting debuts and premieres.

The full showcase is available on the PlayStation YouTube channel and runs for just over 22 minutes. Most of the games featured come from Japanese developers.

In addition to the game announcements, Sony revealed new details on the digital PlayStation Rewards collectibles. They will launch in Asia later this month, with other regions in the following weeks.

Tekken 8

The September State of Play starts with a bang as Tekken 8 returns to the spotlight. After its surprising announcement at EVO 2022, we're given a new trailer that showcases intense and brutal hand-to-hand combat.

No further news regarding a release date is given, but we're told to “stay tuned” for future updates on the return of the Tekken franchise.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition

Originally released in 2020 for the Oculus Quest, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is a virtual-reality experience. It takes inspiration from the Disneyland attraction of the same name, offering similar experiences in the comfort of their homes.

Next year, an enhanced version of that game becomes available for PS VR 2. Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB promises a rebuilt engine providing a definitive experience that pushes the PS VR 2 tech to its limits.

Additional details are promised to be announced soon as the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition will release in 2023.

Demeo

Next up is another game slated for PS VR 2.

Demeo is a tabletop board game with a first-person camera view. The trailer gives off a vibe more in common with a game like Descent or Hero Quest rather than just a virtual reality version of Dungeons & Dragons. Either way, it looks like a cool and immersing way to experience the genre.

A 2023 release date was given for Demeo.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Yakuza fans have a lot to like with the next September State of Play announcement.

Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!, which was released in Japan back in 2014, is finally seeing a localized release on February 22nd, 2023. Titled Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the Yakuza spin-off is set in the samurai era of Japan, unlike the modern-day setting for the main Yakuza games.

The title was critically acclaimed upon its original release on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; it's been a long time coming for the game to see a worldwide launch.

Pacific Drive

Virtual reality returns to the spotlight with Pacific Drive, slated to release for PlayStation 5.

Developed by Ironwood Studios, the game is described as a “road-lite,” or a roguelike experience as you drive your car through the game's mysterious Olympic Exclusion Zone. It will borrow from survival, adventure, and driving genres as well.

The trailer plays off of sci-fi and horror elements that help keep each experience through the game new, fresh, and entertaining.

While a firm release date is unavailable, Pacific Drive is scheduled to come out sometime in 2023.

Synduality

If you're a fan of third-person anime action-adventure mech games, then Synduality is most likely your dream come true.

The Bandai Namco game takes place in a dystopian future where you and your AI mech partner are tasked with collecting valuable and rare resources. Gameplay promises a PvPvE environment, whether players will battle against both each other and whatever the world throws at them.

Synduality is slated to release in 2023.

Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja returns with an all-new action RPG experience.

Rise of the Ronin has been in development for seven years. When it releases in 2024, it will feature an open-world experience set at the end of the Edo period, which is late 19th century Japan.

Team Ninja promises that the game's world, story, and combat all blend for an all-in-one-encompassing experience. The debut trailer is just a teaser but gives us a good idea of the vibe Team Ninja is going for. In a post-Elden Ring world, it was only a matter of time before other games echo the FromSoftware design.

God of War: Ragnarok

For many, this is the main course of the September State of Play. It's almost time for the next try in the God of War franchise.

God of War: Ragnarok is the most anticipated PlayStation 5 game out there, and its story trailer did not disappoint. We're treated to a full three minutes of tantalizing narrative bits, intense action, and gorgeous visuals that showcase the power of the PS5 hardware.

A God of War: Ragnarok themed DualSense wireless controller was also revealed alongside the new trailer. It will be available on November 9th, alongside the game, and pre-orders begin on September 27th.

