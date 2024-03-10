24 States With the Best School Systems in the Country

Families uproot their lives to ensure their children have a quality education, and a strong public school system is one of the key criteria renters and buyers consider when relocating. With the ever-rising costs of living, sending kids to private school is, for most, untenable.

The researchers at WalletHub have spared you hours of painstaking research by ranking American school systems based on academic outcomes, funding levels, instructor credentials, class size, and other factors that dictate the value of public education.

1. Massachusetts

Massachusetts routinely ranks among the richest states in terms of higher education, with Harvard and MIT leading the pack. The public education system thrives at lower levels, too, with ample funding and a reputation for producing high-achieving students. Hopkinton, Weston, and Brookline public schools are the cream of the crop in the top state for public education.

2. Connecticut

Connecticut is The Constitution State, which set the tone for a state of scholars. Researchers ranked Connecticut third in quality and sixth in safety, giving it the second-highest total ranking of all 50 states. West Port school district, New Canaan public schools, and Wilton public schools rate highly among the districts in the state.

3. New Jersey

With an effective tax rate of 13.2%, New Jersey demands that its citizens fork over a hefty toll in addition to their federal tax burdens. At least New Jersey seems to be investing in its public education system, which ranks third in the nation. Northern Valley Regional High School District, Princeton Public Schools (naturally), and Millburn Township School District rate well, while Paterson, East Orange, and Camden schools are among the state's worst.

4. Wisconsin

While Wisconsin's largest teachers' union has seen significant losses in recent years, it has not had a substantial effect on the quality of education in the Cheesehead State. Researchers ranked Wisconsin fourth in education quality but only 17th in safety. Fortunately, Wisconsin students' bones are strong thanks to the local milk supply.

Brookfield East High School, Middleton High School, Whitefish Bay High School, and Brookfield Central High School lead the state's highest-achieving schools, as the students and teachers bring a Paul Bunyan-esque work ethic to the classroom.

5. Virginia

Thomas Jefferson felt in his loins that America would never work with an uneducated public (remember that as America's overall education rankings free-fall). Virginia, at least by the numbers, continues to follow the example of its most famous Founding Father. Jefferson funded the University of Virginia, which sets a high standard for the state's public schools to emulate.

Virginia ranked seventh in overall public education quality and fifth in safety, making it one of the most well-rounded learning environments in the country.

6. New Hampshire

The history of education in New Hampshire is richer than most, as the New Hampshire Historical Society was discussing the state's need to “enkindle literary enthusiasm” back in 1833. A proud state committed to living free (or dying), organizations like the Historical Society ensure students don't lose sight of their collective American history.

The public school system in New Hampshire is pulling its weight, too. Researchers ranked New Hampshire's public education fifth-best in the nation, though its middling safety rating drags it down.

7. Nebraska

Did you know that Nebraska's fourth graders scored higher on a 2022 national math assessment than any other state's fourth-grade squadron? Did you know corn consumption directly correlates with an enhanced ability to solve for X?

Ok, that second one is made up, but the first one is true. Nebraska's public schools rank eighth in quality and seventh in safety, giving them the seventh overall spot in the country. Expect this ranking to improve as those fourth-grade wunderkinders continue to leave their mark.

8. Maryland

Being so close to Washington, D.C., Marylanders have little choice but to absorb the obsession with laws, rules, systems, financial literacy, and history. While these assets may be in short supply in D.C., Marylanders still prioritize them. Researchers ranked Maryland's public school system as eighth overall (though its safety rating far outweighs its quality).

Of course, there are glaring outliers. In 2022, more than 75% of students at one Baltimore high school completed math and reading at an elementary school level.

9. Florida

Florida Man this, Florida Man that. Look at Florida Man now!

Florida man is getting straight A's in calculus, English Lit, French, and the courtship behavior of the native alligator population. The Sunshine State's public school system earns tens across the board, ranking tenth in overall quality and safety.

10. North Dakota

We have an announcement if North Dakotan parents could pause their raging at the school board for just one second. Your state ranks sixth in terms of education quality! One source also found that North Dakota public schools have the lowest rates of bullying in the country.

That probably won't extinguish the anger, but it can't hurt. The school system ranked 24th in terms of safety, but we imagine that's due to black ice and bison stampedes more than anything else.

11. Indiana

When Indiana residents look at the rankings of public schools, they're well within their rights to boast “Hoosier daddy?”

While 11th overall isn't in the top ten, much of America underestimates the Hoosier state. Students in the famously hard-working state do not leave their work ethic behind when they hop off the John Deere. Carmel Clay Schools, Zionsville Community Schools, and Brownsburg Community School Corporation shine like golden corn within the state's public school ecosystem.

12. Utah

Americans did not settle in Utah until 1847, meaning a state like Virginia had more than a 200-year head start in laying the foundation of communal education. The state has caught up and surpassed many of its older brethren, ranking 12th in overall education quality and 14th in safety.

13. New York

Regular Americans always hear about how good New York City's public schools are. One study found that New York's city dwellers are less rosy about the public school system than the national average. Could this just be New York City residents being their usual high-standard-having selves, or could there be something to the gripes?

While this ranking includes all New York states, 13th is a strong position but does not confer elite status on the state's public education institutions.

14. Delaware

Delaware was rated as the 15th wealthiest state in 2021, and its public education ranking mirrors its above-average tax base. However, this ranking is a bit deceptive. While the state's public education institutions rank second in terms of safety, they are the definition of average (25th) in terms of quality of education.

15. Maine

Maine is another state bolstered by its safety rating. Its quality of education ranking sits below the national average at 28th. However, Maine rates as the third-safest school system in the country, pushing its ranking up substantially. Steer clear of the lobster claws, and you're downright secure in a Maine public school.

16. Iowa

Iowans profess a proud history of education, with the state's quarter reading “Foundation in Education.” The teachers and students in the sixteenth-best public school system in the country have ample reason for pride.

17. Kentucky

Kentucky tends to get lumped in with other Southern states in many dubious respects. Addiction and poverty can't keep the Bluegrass State's educators down, though.

Kentucky's public schools are both higher-performing than average (21st) and relatively safe (13th). While Churchill may be Downs, test scores are up in Kentucky.

18. Wyoming

As we move closer to the middle of the pack, we must still give above-average states their due. Wyoming, a state known for cowboys and ranches, has the 14th-best public school system in terms of quality. Its safety ratings aren't as high, but these are future bull riders and cowgirls we're educating. They are going to get a bit rowdy sometimes.

19. South Dakota

Far from being on the Mount Rushmore of elite education states, South Dakota still outpaces the national average when educating its students. This ranking becomes even more impressive when you recognize the challenges facing rural students and schools in South Dakota. These schools often have little funding, can't retain capable teachers, and must get students to school from many miles away. Yet, South Dakota overcomes.

20. Illinois

Many consider Chicago the forerunner of public education in Illinois, as it is the most influential city in the state. Each year, Chicago public schools receive more funding but educate fewer students and produce worse outcomes (on the whole). With the amount of tax-derived funding Chicago and the rest of Illinois' public schools receive, we'd expect the state to rate higher—if money-throwing was ever a solution.

21. Vermont

This ranking is surprising considering how Vermont ranked within the top ten best public school systems in recent years. States rise and fall as demographics, funding, and education policy evolve. If you're inclined to trust the rankings, Vermont has slipped substantially in the past two to three years.

22. Montana

We don't expect youths in Montana to coop themselves inside doing homework or SAT prep when they could be snowboarding, cattle-herding, hiking, or exploring. We are impressed that they managed to dive into the books long enough to earn the 22nd-best ranking of all American public school systems.

23. Minnesota

Minnesotans are increasingly abandoning public schools for private and charter schools, which is the ultimate indictment of any school system. While the researchers rank the quality of Minnesota public schools 18th overall (a poor safety rating drags it down), the in-state enrollment trends indicate otherwise.

24. Pennsylvania

It is difficult to generalize about Pennsylvania, which has dense urban centers (Philadelphia) and many rural communities that could not be more different from Philly. It is fitting that the state ranks near the middle of the pack in terms of public education. For lack of a better term, the state of Pennsylvanian education is overwhelmingly average.