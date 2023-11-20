Save Room For Dessert And Football: States That LOVE The Thanksgiving Holiday

Last year, nearly 99 million Americans watched football in the midst or aftermath of their Thanksgiving feast – where they consumed around 4000 calories apiece.

Thanksgiving is a cherished American holiday when people across the United States come together to give thanks and enjoy a hearty feast. It's a time to express gratitude and celebrate the spirit of togetherness with friends and family.

While Thanksgiving is widely celebrated nationwide, some states go the extra mile in embracing this holiday. Google Trends search data reveals which states have embraced all of the traditions and trimmings of the fourth Thursday in November.

Utah: The Top Turkey

The state of Utah tops the shortlist with a Google Trends interest score of 100. This western state is the clear frontrunner when it comes to Thanksgiving enthusiasm, but what sets it apart?

Utah is known for a strong sense of community and family values deeply ingrained in the state's culture. Utah is also known for its close-knit communities, so the values associated with Thanksgiving align perfectly with the values shared by its residents.

Utah is also famous for its breathtaking landscapes and stunning vistas, making it an ideal setting for outdoor Thanksgiving festivities. With mountain passes and vast deserts as the backdrop, who wouldn't look forward to a Thanksgiving meal?

Maryland, Texas, Florida, And Oklahoma

These four states may trail Utah on the shortlist in terms of enthusiasm, but they still display a strong interest in the holiday, with average Google Trends scores of 60.

Maryland: A Taste of Tradition

Nestled in the heart of the Mid-Atlantic, Maryland is known for its long American history and diverse culinary traditions. With a deep appreciation for classic Thanksgiving dishes, residents here often incorporate local flavors into their meals. In particular, Maryland's love for seafood adds a unique twist to Thanksgiving menus. It’s common to find crab cakes and oysters appearing on many dinner tables.

Additionally, Maryland's proximity to the nation's capital adds a touch of patriotism to the holiday. In Maryland, expressions of gratitude for the country's founding principles and values are often shared.

Texas: Big Hearts and Even Bigger Feasts

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, and Thanksgiving is no exception. The Lone Star state is known for its generosity and hospitality. Thanksgiving is a time when Texans pull out all the stops for friends and family, often featuring a fusion of traditional American dishes with a Tex-Mex influence. This includes turkey, stuffing, and an array of spicy dishes. Football is also a crucial part of Texan Thanksgiving celebrations, with families watching games or participating in backyard scrimmages themselves.

Florida: Unexpected Thanksgiving Geniuses?

Given its reputation as a haven for sun-seekers and retirees, Florida's interest in Thanksgiving might surprise some people. However, Floridians are just as committed to celebrating the holiday. Floridians have added their own twists to the traditional holiday fare.

One Florida man in Clearwater even shares his annual tradition of defrosting his Thanksgiving turkey… in the family swimming pool.

Oklahoma: Farm-to-Table Thanksgiving

According to the Google Trends survey, Oklahoma has a Thanksgiving interest score of 60, which rounds out the top five states. While Oklahoma might not have a strong cultural association with Thanksgiving, residents still embrace the holiday.

Reflecting the state's agricultural heritage, Thanksgiving celebrations in Oklahoma typically focus on farm-fresh ingredients and hearty meals. Oklahomans take pride in locally sourced, homemade dishes, embracing the opportunity to share them with loved ones.

The Broader Picture

Utah's top ranking is a testament to the state's strong sense of community and family values. Maryland, Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma, each with unique cultures and traditions, also embrace the spirit of Thanksgiving. Ultimately, Thanksgiving is about coming together with loved ones, showing appreciation for what you have in life, and creating lasting memories with friends and family.

Across the United States, friends, families, and communities gather to express gratitude, share delicious meals, and create lasting memories. While the Google Trends data highlights specific states, it's important to remember that Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday nationwide.

Whether you're in the heart of Utah, the bustling cities of Maryland, Texas, or Florida, or the serene landscapes of Oklahoma, Thanksgiving is a holiday that transcends differences and brings people from all walks of life together – to give thanks.

This article was produced by Corrie Cooks and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.