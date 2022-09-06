States That Smoke the Most, Ranked, California Is Not the Healthiest

A recent report by NiceRX shows differences in cigarette use between states. Smoking is a main contributor to lung cancer, heart disease and puts people at a higher risk of several illnesses and diseases. Avoiding negative and destructive habits is important to living a long and healthy life.
West Virginia Smokes the Most
Nearly a quarter (23.8%) of adults in West Virginia use cigarettes. West Virginia is also 2nd to last in self-reported obesity (39.7%) and has the 2nd lowest life expectancy in the country at 74.5 years.
States That Smoke the Most
- West Virginia | 23.8%
- Kentucky | 23.6%
- Louisiana | 21.9%
- Ohio | 20.8%
- Mississippi | 20.4%
- Alabama | 20.2%
- Arkansas | 20.2%
- Tennessee | 19.9%
- Missouri | 19.6%
- Indiana | 19.2%
States That Smoke the Least
- Utah | 7.9%
- California | 10.0%
- Massachusetts | 12.0%
- Connecticut | 12.1%
- Hawaii | 12.3%
- Washington | 12.6%
- Maryland | 12.7%
- New York | 12.7%
- Rhode Island | 13.3%
- Colorado | 13.5%
