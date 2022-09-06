States That Smoke the Most, Ranked, California Is Not the Healthiest

A recent report by NiceRX shows differences in cigarette use between states. Smoking is a main contributor to lung cancer, heart disease and puts people at a higher risk of several illnesses and diseases. Avoiding negative and destructive habits is important to living a long and healthy life.

West Virginia Smokes the Most

Nearly a quarter (23.8%) of adults in West Virginia use cigarettes. West Virginia is also 2nd to last in self-reported obesity (39.7%) and has the 2nd lowest life expectancy in the country at 74.5 years.

States That Smoke the Most

West Virginia | 23.8% Kentucky | 23.6% Louisiana | 21.9% Ohio | 20.8% Mississippi | 20.4% Alabama | 20.2% Arkansas | 20.2% Tennessee | 19.9% Missouri | 19.6% Indiana | 19.2%

States That Smoke the Least

Utah | 7.9% California | 10.0% Massachusetts | 12.0% Connecticut | 12.1% Hawaii | 12.3% Washington | 12.6% Maryland | 12.7% New York | 12.7% Rhode Island | 13.3% Colorado | 13.5%

This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Adobe Stock.