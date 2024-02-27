Consumers in These 24 States Are Racking up the Most Debt

Overall, American consumers have a lot of debt. That, in itself, is far from reassuring.

However, what’s worse is that Americans are adding to this debt quickly. Some states add to their debt levels and trade spots faster than others to become among the most indebted in the nation.

1. Delaware

Delaware ranks first on this undesirable list with a total score of 64.45. Credit card debt, which rose by nearly 10.7% or $7,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 – more than four percent higher than most other states – boosts its debt rate.

2. Alaska

Alaska scored 63.83 and had the dubious honor of being the state with the highest average credit card balance in the last quarter of 2023. The state’s average auto loan balance increased by 1.5% or $10,485.

3. Florida

Coming in third with a total score of 60.86, Florida registered one of the country’s highest average credit card balances, with an increase of 7% or $7,939 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Luckily, the state’s auto loan debt and personal loan balance increases were less dramatic, at 0.18% and 1.5%, respectively.

4. Maine

Maine is consistently in the top five states with the most consumer debt. The state scored 60.58 and traded the third for the fourth spot in the last quarter of 2023. The average debt per Maine resident is $87,920.

5. South Dakota

South Dakota made slight progress in reducing its consumer debt, moving from second place to fifth. The state scored 60.21 points and has seen a 4.4% increase in its average credit card debt.

6. Maryland

Maryland’s consumer debt skyrocketed in the last quarter of 2023. The state moved up 22 spots, achieving a score of 58.54. Maryland is fifth among the ten states with the most credit card debt per capita.

7. New Jersey

New Jersey also witnessed a high increase in consumer debt in the last quarter of 2023. Racking up a total score of 57.97, the state jumped up from the 24th spot to the seventh. Unsurprisingly, New Jersey’s bankruptcy rates are low, at 1.21 per capita.

8. Hawaii

Hawaii got a total score of 57.70. The average Hawaiian resident carries $82,650 in debt, or 89.39% of the median income. In addition, the state’s government debt amounts to 14.49% of the state’s GDP.

9. Texas

Much like another populous state in the US, California, Texas’s population growth seems to go hand in hand with its increase in consumer debt. The state scored 57.14 and lost four spots in the last quarter of 2023, rising from 13 to nine.

10. South Carolina

The average resident of South Carolina has approximately $7,000 in credit card debt. The state has improved its standing slightly, falling from the fourth to the tenth spot. However, it still has a high score of 56.58 and a long way to go to cool off its consumer debt.

11. Arizona

Arizona residents tended to increase their reliance on their credit cards in 2023. Arizona closed 2023 by climbing six spots on the list of the states with the highest consumer debt, scoring 56.39.

12. West Virginia

West Virginia managed to move down on the list, from the sixth to the 12th spot, scoring 55.73 points. West Virginians often seek help from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with incorrect credit reporting, debt collection issues, and bank transaction errors.

13. New York

Per capita debt balances in New York rose to approximately $57,560 in November 2023. They match New York’s rise on the high consumer debt list from the 30th spot to the 13th in the last quarter of 2023. With a score of 55.65, the state is experiencing a faster increase in consumer debt than its neighboring states.

14. Idaho

Idaho fell seven spots on the list of the highest indebted states toward the close of 2023, which is a good sign. It hit a score of 55.03. More concerningly, the state doesn’t protect its residents from being contacted by debt collectors on social media.

15. Georgia

Georgia’s household debt accounted for 36.9% of the nominal GDP of the US in March 2023. By the fourth quarter of the same year, the state had unfortunately climbed 18 spots on the list of states with the most consumer debt. Georgia scored 54.05 points, and its consumer debt soared at the end of 2023.

16. New Mexico

New Mexico scored 53.19 and switched the ninth spot for the 16th spot, which is a good achievement. It performed better in the last quarter of the year. Before, New Mexico had taken the 12th spot in the nation with a median credit card debt of $2,470.

17. California

With a score of 57.78, California jumped from the 36th spot to the 17th spot between the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Along with this undesirable jump, California is also one of the worst states for saving money.

18. Nevada

Nevada’s total score was 52.16. Although the state has no income tax, it has high levels of unemployment and high credit debt balances, which doesn’t make it an attractive state for families.

19. Iowa

Iowa has made great strides in lowering its debt, falling from the fifth to the 19th spot, with a total score of 52.02. The state is still behind most US states regarding debt, but it’s moving in the right direction.

20. Wyoming

Wyoming residents can manage, settle, and consolidate their debt and apply for credit card debt forgiveness. In the fourth quarter of the year, Wyoming fell five spots from its previous position during the third quarter of 2023, scoring 51.75.

21. North Dakota

North Dakota scored 50.99 on the highest consumer debt index. The state is moving in the right direction, falling from the 18th to the 21st for the last quarter of 2023. Consumer debt may also be lower in North Dakota because the state’s jobless rate was a mere 2.0% in October 2023.

22. North Carolina

North Carolina is slowly moving down the list of high consumer debt states, falling two spots in the last quarter of 2023. The state scored 49.78, and residents have laws to protect them from abusive debt collectors.

23. New Hampshire

In the last quarter of 2023, New Hampshire maintained the same spot held during the previous listing. With a score of 47.95, the state may be heading further down the list soon because it has the lowest unemployment rate in the US.

24. Minnesota

Our last entry is a state that moved down from the 12th spot. With a total score of 47.68, Minnesota is making strides to lower its debt. However, it’s still struggling to deal with medical and consumer debt.