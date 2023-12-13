Staying in an Overwater Bungalow Is Easier and More Affordable Than Ever

Travelers taking a tropical vacation can book a highly desirable overwater bungalow for as little as $121 a night, according to Insider. Many hotels charge at least $900 per night. This traveler's dream, once reserved for the rich and famous, is becoming an increasingly accessible reality.

A growing number of resorts are offering overwater bungalows in destinations that are accessible and affordable for travelers from the United States. With that in mind, 2024 may be the time to check this accommodation off the travel bucket list.

Over the Moon To Stay Overwater

The first overwater bungalows were created by three American expats at Club Bali Ha'i on the island of Mo'orea in Tahiti, as a unique way to promote a resort that had no beachfront to speak of. With thatched roofs and a nightly price tag of just $34, they were a far cry from the overwater bungalows available today.

Today, overwater bungalows are synonymous with the expansive, ultra-luxury private villas that dot the crystal waters of far-off destinations. Home to about 6,000 of the estimated 9,000 overwater bungalows worldwide, the Maldives islands are the most famous, but perhaps most expensive, choice for this unique stay experience.

“It's no surprise that Maldivian water villas are most people's dream escape,” says Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island in the pristine Noonu Atoll of the Maldives. The private island resort is home to just 47 villas, houses, and residences to welcome just 134 guests at any time in some of the most impressive overwater accommodations in the world.

“Waking up surrounded by the gentle sounds of the ocean, feeling the warm breeze, and watching the sunrise from the privacy of your villa — it's a sensory symphony that stays with you forever.”

Over Caribbean Waters

But U.S. travelers don't need to travel halfway around the world to experience an overwater stay. An increasing number of Caribbean resorts have adopted the overwater bungalow in recent years, with resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, Belize, St. Lucia, and more all offering these bungalows.

The price tags for the most luxurious Caribbean overwater bungalows can still shock the system of any budget traveler. However, there are affordable deals that will attract travelers looking to cross the experience off their bucket list.

Overwater bungalows on Caribbean islands off the coast of Panama can go for as little as $121 a night. These bungalows at Azul Paradise Resort are some of the most affordable in the world, but still maintain the luxury the bungalow is known for.

There are many new destinations in the Caribbean that also offer overwater bungalows. Cayo Guillermo Resort Kempinski is the first resort in Cuba to provide this style of accommodation. Far from the busy Havana beaches, Cayo Guillermo Resort Kempinski and its new overwater bungalows offer a retreat feel on an island still largely untouched by the development that has left many neighboring islands feeling wildly overbuilt and overcrowded.

With nearly 1,500 square feet of space and expansive terraces offering private plunge pools over crystalline ocean waters, these bungalows are arguably the most luxurious of all the accommodations at resorts and hotels in Cuba.

Unlike the original bungalows over the waves in Bali Ha'i, these private villas were not created due to a lack of beachfront. In fact, this resort sits on the sands of Playa Pilar in Cayo Guillermo, considered one of the best beaches in the world, immortalized in the writings of Ernest Hemingway, who was enamored by its pristine sands.

The Journey and the Destination

Distance alone makes a significant difference for travelers dreaming of saving a fortune on the bucket list experience. A steadily increasing number of year-round flights to the Caribbean makes it easier — and more affordable — than ever to access overwater bungalows much closer to home.

Choosing a destination in the Caribbean over an experience in the South Pacific or Maldives will save a lot of cash on airfare alone. Between long-haul flights and seaplanes to reach the tiny, remote islands of the Maldives, it can cost thousands just to get to the resort.

The well-connected island of Antigua makes for a favorite Caribbean overwater bungalow destination. On the island known for having precisely 365 beaches, one for every day of the year, Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, is home to the island's only overwater bungalows.

“Our Chairman Overwater Bungalow suites, among our most sought-after room categories, are crafted for luxury travelers seeking a premium, all-inclusive experience without venturing too far,” says Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & PR for Blue Diamond Resorts, the hotel company behind the resort.

“These bungalows redefine luxury with breathtaking views, private infinity plunge pools, hammocks, and direct access to the Caribbean Sea. It's not just a room; it's a complete experience.”

Blue Diamond Resort's affiliation with Marriott International makes a stay even more rewarding for savvy travelers who know the value of their points and brand loyalty. Staying at the resort, a part of the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, means earning points that can make travel even more affordable. Whether you're new to points counting or have long used this method of travel to cross experiences off your travel bucket list, it's a deal too good to pass up.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.