Steady App Review: Is It Worth The Hype?

In today's world, it's become increasingly common for people to have a side hustle to make ends meet. A job that fits around family life and other commitments but is flexible enough to provide an income. Welcome to the gig economy!

There are several top platforms for gig workers, but the six-year-old Steady app has made quite an entrance since launching in 2017. The app aggregates freelance job opportunities from various sources, allowing users to find gigs that suit their availability, skills, location, and interests.

Steady currently has over six million users and widespread positive reviews across the internet. Steady may be your best choice if you're looking for side jobs.

About The Steady App and The Founders

Steady is the brainchild of co-founders Adam Roseman and Shaquille O'Neal. These two grew up in households where they saw their parents juggle multiple jobs to make ends meet. It was a difficult lifestyle, and yet all that hustle wasn't enough to ‘steady' their finances.

Adam and Shaquille have excelled in their respective careers and connect strongly through their shared desire to help families experiencing the same struggles. They launched Steady to help families make extra money in their spare time, have better control over their income, and live the life they deserve.

The app has been live since 2017 and is available as an iOS and Android application. As a Steady user, you get free access to valuable information about where to make money online and tools and resources to help you maximize your income.

Since launching, Steady has paid over $15 million, claiming that users earn $5,500 or more, on average, per year. They have also given over $4 million in emergency grants to people who experienced loss due to the pandemic.

How Can Steady Help You Achieve Better Financial Health?

The most obvious benefit of Steady is that it helps you find flexible job opportunities to earn extra money. While that's a good enough reason to try it, there is more to it than that. With Steady, you can track your income using their financial tracking tool.

The tracking tool lets you see how much you make and the source of the money. You can analyze the data at the end of each month to gain insights into your income sources and (maybe) prioritize employers that pay more or offer better job opportunities. Seeing how much money you make a day allows you to focus on what works best for you. Note: you must connect your bank account to access the feature.

You can also earn cash rewards by completing offers from advertisers on the Steady platform. This Income Boosters program chooses ways for your to make more money. All you have to do is complete the offers and cha-ching! Some of these offers include selecting a banking partner or spending a specified amount with your debit card.

And finally, Steady provides real data from the community, showing employer pay rates, how much other members earn in your area, etc. These insights will help you make better decisions on how to earn more money.

Can You Access Steady's Services for Free?

The core app is free; you can download it now on your mobile device. It wasn't always the case, but everyone can now use it for free. Some income boosters will cost money, but you don't have to use them.

How To Start Earning Money With Steady

The internet is replete with gig economy apps, but Steady is one of the best. If you choose to use it, here's how to start:

Create a Free Account

You can create a Steady account for free. When you sign up, you will be asked to provide basic information like your name, email address, and mobile phone number. Complete these forms with correct and up-to-date information to get started.

Connect Your Bank Account

You must link your bank account to access the financial tracking tool and income boosters. The app will ask for your online banking credentials. Adding a bank account is not compulsory, but it will help you get the most out of Steady.

Answer Some Questions

Steady will ask a few questions to determine which offers are best for you. Provide information about your qualifications and/or certifications, the languages you speak, your interests, and the type of work you prefer. The process is quick and straightforward.

Search for Work

After answering the brief survey, Steady will show you a list of available gigs that suit your interests. Browse through the list, pick one that appeals to you, and read the job description. You can apply for the job if it fits your schedule and you have the necessary qualifications or certifications.

Work and Earn

When you click “Apply,” Steady will redirect you to a third-party site to complete the application. Ensure you satisfy the employer's requirements in your application proposal. If you get hired, give it your best and get paid; you will receive payments directly from the company.

Job Opportunities on Steady

Steady has a massive list of job opportunities or side hustles, about 1.5 million at any time. What does this mean? You are more likely to find something that fits your time, skills, and interests.

The gigs include part-time, freelance, full-time, and seasonal jobs. So, you can find something to do during the summer, when you're on a break from college, or when you're looking for an extra source of income.

Some of the jobs you may find on Steady include:

Virtual Assistant

Rideshare services (Lyft/Uber)

Customer Service

Delivery Driver

Freelance Writer

Social Media Manager

Data Analyst

Grocery Shopper

Tutor

Graphic Designer

Web Developer

House-sitter

Bookkeeper

Translator

Dog Walker

The list goes on and on. With Steady, the possibilities are limitless!

Thankfully, the user interface of the Steady app is easy to navigate, so you won't have a hard time using it. With this platform, you can easily search or filter gigs based on the following criteria:

Location

Category

Job post date

Opportunity type

Use the search feature if you know what you're looking for, or use the filter option to narrow your search.

Steady App Pros

If you've read up to this point, you know Steady is a great platform for earning money. But here's a point-by-point breakdown of the advantages it offers:

Free to Use : All the features of the app are free to use. The app is designed to help you get money, not take it away.

Multiple Income Streams : Steady allows you to generate multiple income streams on the same platform. You can earn by getting gigs, completing offers through Steady's advertisers, or receiving grants.

User-friendly Interface : The app's layout is intuitive and easy to use. Thanks to the navigation and filter options, you can easily find what you're looking for.

Easy Income Management : Steady tracks your income, so you can easily stay on top of your finances.

Opportunities for Grants : Steady also offers grants to people in need. You may be eligible for these grants and receive money to help you during difficult times.

High Earning Potential : With Steady, you can make more money than most job search platforms. Steady users average $5,500 in additional annual income.

Steady App Cons

No platform is perfect, and Steady App is no exception. Here are some of the drawbacks to consider before you start using the app:

Time-Consuming : Finding, applying for, and completing gigs can take time. The good news is that the process will become easier once you find your groove and start working.

High Competition : Since Steady has a large user base, getting hired for gigs can be competitive. You may need to apply for multiple jobs before getting hired.

Limitations : Some gigs may have geographical or language requirements that you won't meet. But you're less likely to see them owing to your profile setup and if you use the filter option. If you are looking for an app with less limitations on earnings, consider KashKick .

Earning Potential is Not Listed for Every Gig : Some gigs do not have an earning potential listed, so you won't know how much you'll make until after you've completed the job. It may not be a dealbreaker, but it helps to have this information.

You Have to Apply for Every Job : You can't just walk into a gig; you have to fill out an application and wait for the employer to review your profile before hiring you. This process can be time-consuming and tedious.

Can't Track and Manage Expenses : Steady only tracks and manages your income, not your expenses. You'll need to record and track these yourself.

Steady App – The Verdict

Steady App is a great platform for earning money. It's user-friendly and has plenty of opportunities to earn more income. You can choose from several jobs and offers, allowing you to do whatever you enjoy. Although there are downsides, they are not peculiar to Steady App; other gig economy platforms have similar issues.

As much as we think Steady is a great platform, weigh your options before deciding. Consider the pros and cons of Steady App and other platforms like FlexJobs, Upwork, Fiverr, Swagbucks, and TaskRabbit. This way, you can make a more informed decision on the best platform for you.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.