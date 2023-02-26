10 Best Movies To Appreciate The Steampunk Ambiance

Are you searching for something to watch that sets the ambiance to steampunk? We've got you covered. Recently someone confessed, “I want to watch some steampunk Movies. It doesn't matter if it's animated or live-action. But if live action, something with practical effects. Also, TV series, if there are any.” The internet responded to deliver this list.

1. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is a diesel-punk superhero movie loosely based on the first volume of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen comic book series.

Set in the 19th century, it features prominent pastiche and crossover themes, keeping with the comic book source material. In addition, it includes various fictional literary characters appropriate to the period who act as Victorian-era superheroes.

2. Treasure Planet (2002)

Disney's Treasure Planet is an animated science fiction action-adventure adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's adventure novel Treasure Island (1883). It features an underrated Disney film with an incredible musical score. And an all-star voice cast of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Brian Murray, Martin Short, David Hyde Pierce, Roscoe Lee Browne, Emma Thompson, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Wincott, and Patrick McGoohan.

3. The City of Lost Children (1995)

The City of Lost Children is a French science fantasy film following an elderly, frail man who is losing his capacity for dreaming and attempts to defeat death by stealing children's dreams. It stars Daniel Emilfork, Dominique Pinon, Ron Perlman, and Judith Vittet.

4. Mortal Engines (2018)

Mortal Engines is a steampunk film based on Philip Reeve's 2001 novel of the same name. Its setting is a post-apocalyptic world demonstrating entire cities mounted on motorized wheels. Additionally, the survivors practice municipal Darwinism. It stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Leila George, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang.

5. Van Helsing (2004)

Van Helsing is an action-gothic horror film following a Dutch vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman), from Bram Stoker's novel Dracula. The movie pays homage to the 1930s and 1940s Universal Horror Monster films. It also stars Kate Beckinsale.

6. The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988)

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is an epic adventure fantasy film based on fabricated stories about the 18th-century German nobleman Baron Munchausen (John Neville) and his wartime achievements. It stars Sarah Polley, Eric Idle, Robin Williams, Jonathan Pryce, Uma Thurman, and Oliver Reed.

7. Wild Wild West (1999)

Wild Wild West is a steampunk Western loosely adapted from the 1960s television series The Wild Wild West. It follows two U.S. Secret Service agents working together to protect President Ulysses S. Grant and the country from the threats of America's old west. It stars Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Salma Hayek, Kenneth Branagh, Ted Levine, M. Emmet Walsh, and a giant spider.

8. Steamboy (2004)

Steamboy is the second major Japanese anime steampunk action film directed and co-written by Katsuhiro Otomo, following Akira (1988). It follows a boy (Anna Paquin) who receives a mysterious mechanical ball containing revolutionary power in the mail from his grandfather (Patrick Stewart). It also stars the voice of Alfred Molina (Dr. Octavius).

9. Carnival Row TV Series on Amazon Prime

Carnival Row is a neo-noir fantasy television series documenting mythological beings surviving as oppressed refugees in human society while a detective works to solve murders. It stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Indira Varma, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, and Jared Harris.

10. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes is a period mystery action movie based on the fictional character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It follows an eccentric detective Holmes and his companion Watson in 1890. A secret society hires them to foil a mysticist's plans to obtain control of Britain by seemingly supernatural means.

It stars Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role and co-stars Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Strong. Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (2011) is another steampunk-worthy watch.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this list of steampunk films right, or is something significant missing? Check out these incredible sci-fi books that all science fiction fans need to read immediately.

