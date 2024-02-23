Steer Clear: 24 Used Cars To Avoid

The average cost of a new car is now nearly $50,000. As a result, the used car market is the only market for many buyers. Even so, used cars are not cheap. Buyers have no room for error when spending thousands of dollars on their vehicles. It's important to shop smart, and savvy buyers will avoid these 24 used car models.

1. 2017 Kia Forte

Even if you buy a clunker and regret your purchase, at least you have the vehicle. If you purchased a Kia Forte, there is a chance your vehicle has been stolen. This car is one of the many Hyundai and Kia models produced since 2010 that are uncommonly easy to steal.

Kia and Hyundai face a likely nine-figure payout to buyers who have suffered uncovered losses due to the manufacturers' failures. Unfortunately, thieves like the Kia Boys don't need a key to make your Kia Forte their Kia Forte.

2. 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The 2016 Mercedes C-Class proves that all that glitters ain't gold. Sometimes, what glitters is a luxury vehicle plagued by recalls, including fuel leaks, weak adhesive that causes vehicle parts to fall off, and other significant defects.

3. 2022 BMW 3 Series

Countless used car buyers have come across BMWs (which are luxury vehicles) at shockingly affordable prices. Jaded BMW owners know that the acronym stands for “Break My Wallet” rather than “Bayerische Motoren Werke GmbH.”

Several models of the 2022 BMW 3 series have already been recalled due to significant transmission problems, doing little to improve BMW's reputation as headaches on wheels.

4. 2018 Mini Cooper

Those who purchased a 2018 Mini Cooper have a litany of complaints, from premature brake wear to water leaks and frequent appearances from maintenance lights. While the vehicle is tiny, its issues are anything but Mini.

5. 2014 Dodge Ram 2500

The exorbitant cost of a brand-new truck has driven many to the secondhand market, but be wary of any 2014 Dodge Ram 2500s you encounter. This model has experienced no less than 16 recalls, meaning you will dodge a lemon if you choose not to purchase this truck.

6. 2016 Hyundai Elantra

If you Google “2016 Hyundai Elantra problems,” you will find no shortage of complaints about strange sounds from the engine, defective airbags, and electrical malfunctions. Some sources say “elantra” refers to a state of elation or happiness, which could hardly be a more ironic description of this trouble vehicle model.

7. 2019 Tesla Model S

Teslas are known for their kinks, and the 2019 Model S is particularly troublesome. Elon Musk's baby proved colicky, undergoing six recalls affecting its steering components, electrical systems, and other key features.

8. 2014 Cadillac XTS

While American automotive manufacturing is not what it once was, you can be plenty safe in any number of Cadillacs. The Cadillac XTS is another story, riddled with recalls for defective airbags, sudden loss of steering power, and other hair-raising problems.

9. 2017 Chevrolet Camaro

If you want to look like a hotshot, there are plenty of vehicles to choose from. Don't pick the hot rod with two National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalls on its resume.

10. 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

The words “minivan” and “recall” should never be in the same sentence unless the sentence is “this minivan is not subject to a recall.” The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica has a whopping 17 recalls on its record, meaning it is not suitable for soccer moms, soccer dads, or anyone else who believes a vehicle should be safe.

11. 2015 Buick Encore

General Motors has worked hard to market Buicks to drivers under the age of 65, but the 2015 Buick Encore should be a no-go for buyers of all ages. The dainty SUV has the risk of “sudden loss of electric power steering assist, increasing the risk of a crash.”

*Cue the infectious Buick theme jingle*

12. 2016 Dodge Durango

Though the Dodge Durango is one of the more popular American-made SUVs, the 2016 model is one to avoid. With recalls about the most important vehicle components (electrical, fuel system, and brakes), you may purchase far more than you bargained for.

13. 2015 GMC Yukon

The GMC Yukon is a massive, and massively popular, vehicle. However, loading the kids up in a Yukon assembled in a different year is best. This one has many recall notices, so there may be no such thing as a “good deal” on a 2015 GMC Yukon.

14. 2018 Ford Mustang

A Ford Mustang can stand out on the used car lot like a thoroughbred among a pack of goats. Don't be fooled by the flash of a 2018 Mustang, though, as this model has issues with its power train, engine, and electrical system. Leave this Mustang at the petting zoo and look elsewhere.

15. 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep drivers are ethically bound to hank and wave at each other, but that's not the only thing they have in common. Owners of the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees share the burden of nine recall-worthy defects. Forget Grand, that's downright bad.

16. 2018 Lexus LS

Lexus is a brand associated with reliability and affordable luxury. However, the 2018 Lexus LS deviates from that reputation. A faulty fuel system is the focus of multiple NHTSA recalls. “LS” is an apt name because those who purchase this car will be taking plenty of L's.

17. 2013 Audi A5

Though many Audi owners love their vehicles' reliability, those who purchase a 2013 Audi A5 may be in for a rude awakening. The vehicle was recalled due to engine cooling issues, which is a fundamental flaw with any vehicle—let alone a “high-performance” vehicle.

18. 2017 Lincoln Continental

Stop staring into Matthew McConaughey's eyes for five seconds to read this: Do not buy a used 2017 Lincoln Continental. Despite what Lincoln's tanned, caramel-voiced spokesperson might otherwise inspire you to do, avoid buying this sedan and the four serious recall warnings it comes with.

19. 2016 Porsche Cayenne

Not that you were planning on buying a used Porsche, but just in case, avoid the 2016 Cayenne. A beautiful frame and premium interior can distract from faulty brakes, which led to an NHTSA recall. Don't pay Porsche money for problems more befitting of a Pontiac.

20. 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Generally one of the most high-value cars you can buy, the 2019 Jetta constitutes an off-year. Ten recalls affecting everything from airbags to wheels, suspension, and electrical make us wonder if the engineers were asleep at the wheel.

21. 2018 Volvo V90

Volvos may not catch the ladies' eyes, win any street races, or fit within a frugal buyer's budget. However, Volvos can fall back on their stellar safety records.

The 2018 Volvo V90 is an exception to the brand's sterling safety resume, though. A recall related to its electrical system means this is a far riskier purchase than the typical Volvo owner could stomach.

22. 2019 Chevrolet Volt

An electric vehicle that suffers from massive electrical failures? That's just ironic.

Buying a 2019 Chevrolet Volt could make you feel like a better citizen of planet Earth, but it could also make you feel like a sucker. Owners have a long list of complaints about their Volts, and their good intentions are of no solace.

23. 2020 Tesla Model Y

Teslas rely on some of the most cutting-edge technology, so bugs are an inevitability. Unfortunately for buyers, the 2020 Tesla Model Y has more bugs than an ant farm. With 16 recalls to its name, you should avoid this vehicle unless you love hanging out with your mechanic.

24. 2016 Nissan Altima

Give Nissan credit for getting creative with its defects. The 2016 Altima has doors that don't quite latch right, meaning that you might get some extra breeze when flying down the highway at 80 miles per hour. If that's your sort of thrill, buy a 2016 Nissan Altima.