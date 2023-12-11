Stellantis Says California Politics Are at the Heart of Their Proposed Job Cuts

Stellantis plans to terminate thousands of jobs because of California's emissions regulations. One of Detroit's biggest automakers, the parent company of Dodge, Ram, the Fiat brands, and Chrysler, recently announced that countless jobs at their Detroit and Ohio factories are on the chopping block. Still, there's more going on than meets the eye here.

Stellantis vs. California Politics

States that have decided to use California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations follow more stringent codes than the rest of the country. Stellantis has reduced its shipments of internal combustion engines (ICEs) and electric vehicles (EVs) to 14 states that follow CARB.

The catch with being CARB compliant is that automakers must sell a set percentage of zero–emission vehicles (EVs or plugin–hybrids) in those states. So, states adhering to CARB regulations now have more EVs and hybrids in stock and less ICE vehicle inventory. Conversely, states choosing not to follow California's emissions standards have smaller EV and hybrid inventories while having more ICE vehicles in stock.

This means that if playing ball by California's rules requires selling a particular percentage of certain vehicles, some parties choose not to set foot on the field. Stellantis is one of them — though not by choice.

Bloomberg reported that Chrysler openly challenged the Golden State's validity to create their emission regulations in 2019. Stellantis is now arguing that California is trying to penalize them for doing so. How is California penalizing Stellantis?

A few years ago, California struck a deal with the automakers BMW, Honda, Volkswagen, and Ford that allowed them to meet CARB compliance requirements through the percentage of zero–emissions vehicles they sell countrywide instead of what they sell in CARB-adopting states. When Stellantis sought out the same deal, California rejected them.

Stellantis argues that the Golden State is doing so as revenge for when Chrysler called out their authority in 2019. The Detroit automaker points out that the nationwide percentage of EV and hybrid sales their competitors have to hit for CARB compliance are easier targets than the state ones, putting them at a significant disadvantage in the marketplace.

Stellantis recently petitioned California's Office of Administrative Law that the state's deal with certain automakers promising alternative CARB requirements is an underhanded attempt at regulating the automotive industry.

Here's What Stellantis' Proposed Job Cuts Look Like

As many as 2,455 jobs may be affected at Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant in Detroit. Additionally, up to 1,225 jobs may be affected at their Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler plant in Toledo, Ohio. The plan is to reduce the number of shifts at each production facility.

Jeep sales have been lagging lately, and Stellantis is pointing a finger at CARB as the reason why. Stellantis will commence the layoffs on February 5.

When speaking to WTOL11, Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower says he doesn't think his union members should face this, especially the newer ones with less seniority. “I'm saying no. I'm saying we're gonna put pressure on the company,” he explained. “We've talked to them about it even today and said we want you to offer layoffs to senior people who might enjoy taking the summer off and let these new hires begin their careers as full–time employees. That's our position, and we're not moving from it.”

The report from WTOL11 added that Local 12 has a system in place where senior union members can alternate taking time off to save the jobs of newer union members.

UAW President Shawn Fain will address the matter in a Facebook live post sometime today.