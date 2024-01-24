Stellantis Has Big Plans for Its STLA Large Platform

Legacy automaker Stellantis (parent company to popular brands like Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler) has teased how the adaptability of their new STLA Large platform will serve as the base for their future vehicles.

The STLA Large platform is incredibly versatile. According to a report from Car and Driver, it can accommodate internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains, as well as RWD, FWD, and AWD configurations.

What Is the STLA Large Platform?

Though the STLA Large platform was designed with electric vehicles (EVs) in mind, its 400- or 800-volt architecture allows it to accommodate a multitude of powertrains, drivetrains, and engine configurations.

The 400- or 800-volt architectures allow for less wiring than automakers traditionally use when constructing their vehicles. According to Ohm's Law, voltage comes from an electrical current combined with resistance. As an equation, it's Voltage = I (current) x R (Resistance.) So, when automakers fix the resistance to be steady, they can raise the voltage while lowering the current. Hence, more minor wiring can transmit the same amount of power. It can make vehicles lighter and more efficient.

With such high voltage architectures, it makes sense that Stellantis' STLA Large platform will be a versatile, powerful, and efficient platform for their future vehicles. According to a report from Autocar, the STLA Large platform will result in vehicles with “segment-leading capabilities.” For example, the fastest cars using the platform will have “extreme power that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V8s,” which essentially promises they can sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour in about 2 seconds.

Autocar states that EVs featuring the STLA Large platform's 800-volt architecture will be able to charge at an impressive rate of up to 270 kW. They also report that Stellantis claims that its EVs with the largest battery (118kWh) built on this platform will have up to 500 miles of driving range.

Which Vehicles Will Be the First To Have the STLA Large Platform?

Car and Driver's report speculates the 2025 Dodge Charger, which Dodge teased on social media will be available later this year, is a vehicle that will utilize the new STLA Large platform. Stellantis' announcement of the STLA Large platform's powertrain versatility implies that this next-gen Charger will come with a combustion engine, which Car and Driver speculates could be a Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six.

Jeep's first EV for the U.S. market, the 2025 Wagoneer S, will debut this fall. According to a report from Car and Driver, the 2025 Wagoneer S will feature 600 horsepower and a 3.5 second 0 to 60 time.

New models from other brands under Stellantis, such as Maserati, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo, will likely debut with the STLA Large platform in the next few years.