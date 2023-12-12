Stellantis Is Looking To Shake Things up With the Fiat 500e

Ahead of the arrival of the Fiat 500e next year, Stellantis has announced an innovative partnership with electric vehicle (EV) battery company Ample. This will see them trying out Modular Battery Swapping with the 500e, which they believe could revolutionize EV charging.

What Is Modular Battery Swapping?

Motor Trend reports that Stellantis and the San Francisco–based Ample have partnered to bring completely autonomous EV battery–changing stations to the world, starting with Madrid, Spain. According to Ample's website, they have devised a cheaper and quicker way of energizing EVs by creating a station that “removes depleted battery modules” from cars “and replaces them with fully charged ones.” The station will then recharge the depleted batteries.

According to Autoweek, the time it takes to swap out an EV battery will undoubtedly be a lot faster than the four hours and 15 minutes the Fiat 500e's 42–kWh battery pack takes to charge.

The plan is for Ample's modular batteries to serve as “drop–in replacements,” meaning that Stellantis will infuse their vehicle architecture with the San Francisco company's technology. Customers would subscribe to Ample's service. When a driver pulls up to an Ample station, the fully autonomous battery changing apparatus recognizes the EV as part of its network, and then the driver uses a mobile app to begin the battery swap.

Reportedly, the battery swap only takes 5 minutes.

But Is Ample's Modular Battery Swapping Too Good To Be True?

Motor Trend expressed skepticism that this fledgling technology is ready for the real world. Like EVs and autonomous vehicles, new technologies or systems go through growing pains, and chances are that Modular Battery Swapping stations will be no exception.

For example, how will EVs be affected by having a significant component swapped out every couple hundred miles? (It's 149 miles in the case of the Fiat 500e.) How will the stations hold up over time? How will Ample keep up with the demand for, allocation, and cost of keeping their drop-in replacement batteries stocked across the country?

Modular Battery Swapping has much potential, but Ample and Stellantis will have to sort out many day–to–day things so the technology can be ready for the mainstream.

And There's the Fiat 500e Itself

Sporting a price tag of $34,095, the powers at Fiat plan to release the subcompact EV stateside in the first quarter of the new year. The electrified hatchback is a single–motor vehicle that generates 115 horsepower and 162 pound–feet of torque. Fiat claims its zero to 60 time is 8.5 seconds, keeping with the 500e's European counterpart.

Like any battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2024, the 500e is outfitted with driver–assist features, like lane–keep assist, standard automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian alert.

The 500e's interior has four seats, with the back two folding for extra cargo space. (When your vehicle is subcompact, you've got to take all the extra space you can get.) It has a regulation 10.25–inch UConnect infotainment screen that Fiat claims is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. For now, Fiat will only sell the 500e in candy apple red. Other color options will not be available until later.