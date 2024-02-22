Stellantis’s Plan To Take On Chinese Automakers – If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them

Last year, we speculated that Chinese automakers could break into the US market by setting up shop in Mexico. And set up shop they have – spending hundreds of millions of dollars over the past four years to establish new electric vehicle (EV) production facilities there.

But what if there was another way for Chinese automakers to sell or make their vehicles stateside? According to a report from Car and Driver, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is open to using their North American production facilities to let one Chinese automaker produce their vehicles on US soil.

Stellantis and Leapmotor

Speaking at a recent roundtable discussion, Tavares told Car and Driver, “At one point in time, as we know well, the Western governments may be tempted to make things more difficult in terms of exports from China to the rest of the world. If they do so, then we have the opportunity to use the manufacturing footprint of Stellantis to build Leapmotor cars in those countries.”

However, their report also notes that the CEO did not explicitly say that Stellatnis has plans to begin manufacturing Leapmotor vehicles at their North American and European production facilities.

As he made it, Tavares's point is that “any country that has a Stellantis plant” can produce Leapmotor cars. As of this writing, Stellantis is a 21 percent shareholder in Leapmotor, and the Chinese automaker functions as something of a “15th brand” for them, Tavares told Car and Driver. The CEO also acknowledged that Leapmotor had aided Stellantis in furthering its internal benchmarking.

Tavares also praised Leapmotor's capabilities for manufacturing profitable EVs when he told Car and Driver, “When we compare the cost competitiveness of Leapmotor with what Stellantis is doing with the small-car-platform-based products, we are very, very close,” before adding that Leapmotor vehicles currently hold “a 30 percent cost-competitive edge” over what automakers are building in North America and Europe. Car and Driver's report noted that if Stellantis were to produce Leapmotor cars in local markets, they would surely see margins drop.

Tavares' Stance

According to a report from Motor Trend, who was also at the round table discussion, Tavares, despite his admiration for Leapmotor's production efficiency, also sees the Chinese as a “major threat” in the current market. Their report also states that Tavares believes the solution is to manufacture EVs that compete with the cost and quality of what successful Chinese EV makers, like BYD, produce.

If you can't beat them, join them, as they say. Stellatnis's owning 21 percent of a Chinese EV maker as efficient as Leapmotor could help them do that.