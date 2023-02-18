Stepfamily Drama: Woman Shuns Step-niece from Homemade Feast

People make different life decisions based on a variety of reasons.

Redditor @Alarming-Money-3543 is learning that sometimes people's perceptions of those reasons may not agree with her own.

Here's The Story

OP is a 28-year-old woman. Her brother, Greg, 25, is married to Cheryl, 24. Cheryl also has a 9-year-old daughter named ‘Becca.'

OP tells us that Becca suffers from celiac disease and a severe dairy allergy that she carries an epi-pen to manage. OP also says that while she isn't a chef, she has taken lots of different cooking classes and enjoys “making elaborate meals” for her family.

Recently, she hosted a five-course dinner for her parent's anniversary, to which she invited Chad, Cheryl, Becca and her sister, her sister's boyfriend, and their 8-year-old twins.

She laid out from the start that she didn't feel comfortable cooking for Becca as she was afraid she'd include something in a dish that would set off an allergic reaction. OP also says here that she suffers from ADHD and couldn't trust herself to finish a meal that Becca could safely consume.

So, OP found a restaurant specializing in gluten-free courses to help with Becca's celiac disease and ordered her a full meal to complement what she was preparing for everyone else.

When it was time for everyone to eat, OP said she served everyone and could see Cheryl looking at her daughter's plate with a “stony face.” OP said she saw Cheryl whisper something to Greg before Greg asked if they could talk in the kitchen.

When they got into the kitchen, Greg told OP that he found it “unbelievable” that she couldn't “be bothered” to make something for Becca. She discloses that he knew she'd made other special diet meals (like Keto or vegan options) for other family and friends.

OP says her brother was upset as he thought Becca would feel “left out” and that they'd “been bragging to her about what a great cook OP was.” Then, shortly after their ‘talk' Greg, Cheryl and Becca left, which obviously “put a damper on the rest of the party.”

OP admits that she felt she'd come up with the best solution at the time, but their reaction left her feeling as if she'd done something wrong.

Reddit Has Opinions

@aimeeruthie88 definitely thinks OP is NTA.

“For some reason, I read that and felt sad for you. I’m honestly in disbelief you thought you did something wrong. You were incredibly thoughtful in how you handled ensuring she had a meal suitable for her. You have ADHD and are well aware that mistakes are so easily made so to ensure you didn’t seriously put this child’s health in danger, you decided the safest option was to contact a restaurant to provide something. I can’t stress this enough, YOU ARE NTA”

@poohfan couldn't have agreed more.

“Same here. If someone had gone to the trouble of making sure my child didn't have a reaction to dinner, I would have been grateful, not upset. I don't have ADHD, but if I didn't cook for someone with allergies on a regular basis, I definitely would forget something!! You are most definitely NTA, & it's sad they couldn't appreciate your effort.”

In The End

Do you think OP deserved such harsh judgment from her brother and his family? Given her allergies and other digestive issues, what would you have done for Becca?

Read the full story here.

