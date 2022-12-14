Stephen “tWitch” Boss, So You Think You Can Dance Star, Dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead at a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday after police responded to a report of a shooting.

In Loving Memory

Stephen was an Alabama native. He rose to fame for his performance on So You Think You Can Dance. He first auditioned for season 3, but didn't place in the top 20. He ended up returning for season 4 and placed second.

He went on to appear continuously throughout the series as an All-Star dancer. He joined Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show as her in-house DJ in 2014. Three years later, they joined forces for Ellen's Game of Games.

He married Allison Holker, a Dancing With the Stars alum, in 2013. In 2016, they welcomed their son, Maddox. Three years later, Allison had their daughter, Zaia. They also share a daughter Weslie, who was Holker's child from another marriage. Boss ended up adopting Weslie.

Boss and Holker celebrated 9 years of marriage a few days before the performer's death. On December 10th, Holker posted a celebratory post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker)

Boss shared his own celebratory post on the same day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen tWitch Boss (@sir_twitch_alot)

According to reports, Boss left his and Holker's home without his car, which was unusual behavior for him. Later, police responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where they found Boss dead.

In 2020, the couple shared their experience with the pandemic lockdowns. They said they were “trying to find the silver lining.”

“I think there’s a lot of new things that we’ve learned and enjoyed about ourselves,” Holker said at the time. She went on to add that she found out she's a “busybody.”

Boss went into more detail about how he and Holker navigated the experience of being stuck at home. “We get to see how we really work together when we really have no choice of going anywhere at all, you know, and that’s where all of that comes into play,” he said. “It’s just like thoroughly enjoying each other’s company and … reaching a deeper level of understanding with each other. I think that’s been the test as a couple is how deep your understanding of each other can go.”

He added that it was equally important for them to maintain the foundation of their relationship. Holker emphasized how lucky she felt to have such a solid bond with her husband. “Love is obviously what a relationship is really based off of, [but] what some people forget is just to like each other. We really like each other’s company. We like learning new tasks together. … We’ve definitely had [hard] moments, but I think we always know that it’s not us. It’s quarantine, you know, there’s so much going on in the world.”

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.