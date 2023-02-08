Stepmom Nags Traumatized Teen Who Questions The Idea of Family

Most adults have childhood trauma, ranging from those caused due to their environment to parents or caregivers. While some people eventually get over it, others suffer a long-lasting impact from past traumas.

Redditor u/Bunnolata had a rough childhood with an abusive mom, making him hate the idea of families.

OP hated that he did not have the power to change or choose the people he called family and, instead, had to stay with the toxic people he had in his life just because they were related.

A History of Abuse

When OP was a teenager, he got the chance to live with his dad (his parents were divorced, and his dad has another family). OP's stepmom has two older kids.

According to him, his stepmom is quite cool, but he has an issue with how she “puts her own family on a pedestal and sees it as the ultimate form of happiness.” OP thinks that she sees family as so important that it leans towards being toxic.

A Famili-ar Agenda

When OP moved in with his dad and stepmom, he pointed out, more than once, that he was indifferent about his mom. His stepmom was shocked and of the opinion that OP's mom was still family and deserved respect.

OP did not see it that way. What was important was that his mom abused him and his three sisters. Three years after he moved in with his dad, his stepmom was still badgering him about respecting his mom.

The comments were counter-productive. They made him have a more negative view of families and made him even ruder about it, up to the point where he finally snapped and told her to stop because the idea of family mattered little to him.

The outburst infuriated OP's stepmom, who made it seem like he insulted her entire family. This didn't make the nagging end, though.

Her agenda to get him to care about his family is still on, but OP can't get over the childhood trauma and abuse he faced.

Everyone Needs Help

u/Actual_Storage_9709 thinks everyone is at fault; OP, his stepmom, and his mom.

“Your attitude towards family doesn't apply to everyone, so you need an attitude adjustment, and to stop projecting on other people; this advice goes to her, too, that her relationship with her family doesn't mean she should project it upon you as an absolute. Your step-mom is inadvertently straining her relationship with you. Toxic is toxic, and you're trying to break the cycle by setting boundaries; your approach is essentially no contact, though, instead of dealing with your feelings about your childhood. You're unable to stop applying one example to all situations because of this, and it may interfere with future relationships if you don't address it. Your mom needs therapy to break the cycle, too, and that will fix her relationship with you. She needs to admit that she is abusive, then go seek help, and continue to receive help. That is the problem from her side. I get everyone's position, but everyone seems wrong in this situation.”

Another Redditor u/Top-Butterfly-9582 thinks that OP is NTA, saying that it is okay that OP is setting boundaries because of childhood trauma.

“NTA. Some people should just move on from toxic families. It’s okay to set boundaries and keep them at a distance. Respect is earned not given. Your stepmother is taking what you say personally because she is also family and she believes you are including them in your statement. Which you may be since it sounds like you and her keep butting heads on this. You said it out of anger but you still mean it, so I don’t think you need to apologize, but she is going to keep pushing so you may need to have a longer conversation about it with her.”

Redditors are divided on this issue. Family cases may get complicated, but in the end, users still think OP has to learn the importance of family despite the trauma. What's your opinion on this?

