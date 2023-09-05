Former Smash Mouth Lead Singer, Steve Harwell Dies at 56 of Liver Failure

In the late nineties and early 2000s, Smash Mouth was everywhere, rocking out hits like “All-Star,” “Then the Morning Comes,” and “Walking on the Sun.” Their huge stage presence started and ended with former lead singer Steve Harwell.

Living Fast

By 1999, Smash Mouth was flying high, producing monster hits like, “All-Star,” which became a central soundtrack theme for 2001's Shrek. Their first album, Fush Yu Mang (1997), was certified double platinum, but their second album came in hot in 1999, signaling a change in their sound and the direction the band intended to go. With a more dance-pop-rock sound, Astro Lounge was certified triple platinum and became the most successful album the band put out.

But not everything was kosher for the 56-year-old Harwell. Having been previously hospitalized for a heart issue six years ago, Harwell eventually retired in 2022 from fronting Smash Mouth because of his increasing health problems.

End-Of-Life Care

Just yesterday, September 3, 2023, news came that Harwell had entered Hospice care with “only days to live,” according to the band's manager. While no one knows when Harwell's issue with alcohol began, signs of trouble go as far back as 2013 when the singer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. This heart condition restricts the ability of adequate blood flow.

Three years later, in August of 2016, he sought medical attention again when he reportedly collapsed onstage during a performance, and in 2020, Harwell went to the hospital with difficulty breathing. He was then diagnosed with Wernicke encephalopathy. This “wet brain” neurological condition affected his memory and speech.

Liver Failure

Alcoholism is one of the leading causes of liver failure in the United States and can cause complete liver failure. No announcements have been made to say if Harwell's liver failure is directly related to his problems with alcohol, but the correlation is easy to make.

Harwell once said about his rockstar aspirations as a child, “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas, and have been so fortunate to live out that dream.”

In 2001, Harwell suffered a heartache that no parent wants to experience. His son, Presley, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Laroque, died of lymphocytic leukemia at just six months of age. Harwell is survived by his fiancé, Annette Jones, whom he'd been dating since 2021.

