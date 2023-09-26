Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV Debuts ‘Encounters’ Alien Docuseries

Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV, Vice Studios, and Boardwalk Pictures will debut the alien docuseries Encounters on Netflix. The four-episode series “explores true stories of human contact with otherworldly phenomena.”

“UFOs, UAPs, nonhuman intelligence, whatever we might call it… I didn’t before, but now I think it exists,” director Yon Motskin said to Netflix. “It’s out there. People are just now starting to accept it as something that’s acceptable to talk about.”

Tudum by Netflix describes Encounters as: “The four-episode deep dive also explores confounding submersible spacecrafts lurking off the coast of a Welsh village, nonhuman intelligence interfering with the operations of a Japanese nuclear power plant, and an alien encounter experienced by a group of children in Zimbabwe. In addition to these remarkable stories, Encounters includes revelations from military whistleblowers and clandestine Pentagon programs, asking audiences to put skepticism to the side. With stories told firsthand by the humans who experienced these phenomena, Encounters uses science to guide believers to answers during a time when the question of whether or not humans are alone in the universe feels particularly urgent.”

Encounters Tells the Stories of Four Extraterrestrial Encounters

Encounters presents four stories about close encounters with extraterrestrials and otherworldly phenomena. Netflix describes the first story as follows: “In 2008, somewhere between the central Texas towns of Stephenville and Dublin, hundreds of people saw mysterious lights in the sky. One witness tipped off the local newspaper to what he saw, and what transpired next opened an investigation that gained both global attention and skepticism.”

“The leak of the Pentagon videos in 2021 allowed people to let their guard down a little bit,” Encounters executive producer Jordan Wynn told Netflix. “It gave everybody license to say, ‘Here’s some verifiable empirical evidence that there’s something here — and if that’s the case, what other accounts might we have dismissed in the past?’”

The titles for the four Encounters episodes are “Messengers,” “The Broad Haven Triangle,” “Lights Over Fukushima,” and “Believers.” Interviewees include astrophysicist and former NASA research scientist Dr. Kevin Knuth, journalist David Clarke, former RAF officer Tony Cowan, attorney Eric MacLeish, naval intelligence cryptologist Matthew Roberts, newspaper editor Sara Vanden Berge, Texas constable Lee Roy Gaitan, and

Robert Powell, a nanotechnology engineer and cofounder of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies.

Amblin Television, cofounded by Spielberg in 1984, produced shows such as SeaQuest DSV, ER, Falling Skies, The Americans, The Borgias, Under the Dome, The Haunting, and Roswell, New Mexico. Spielberg directed some of the most iconic alien movies of all time, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and War of the Worlds.

Encounters premieres on September 27 on Netflix.