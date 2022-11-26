This Stock Market Investing Strategy Has Been Performing Well Recently

The stock market has performed poorly for most of this year. The S&P 500 Index is down 17.2% since the start of the year. Recently, though, there has been evidence that one classic stock market investing strategy might be performing well again.

There haven't been many opportunities to profit from buying stocks using short-term investment strategies since very few have gone up in value in the bear market of 2022.

However, one traditional strategy is now showing signs of possible profitability. Buy low and sell high.

Buy Low, Sell High Strategy

Throughout history, there have been a variety of documented investment strategies for profitably navigating the stock market—many of those strategies revolved around buying low and selling high.

Over the last century, every time the stock market's value went down, it has always eventually gone back up. The stock market's historical upward pull has acted like the reverse of gravity.

Many value investors, such as Warren Buffett, have had tremendous success employing an investing approach like that – usually over longer time frames.

But there is also evidence that buying low and selling high can be effective in shorter-term time frames for many of the most common stock market conditions. According to stock market research, when an up-trending stock fell back to its average price, more than 55% of the time, the price went up within a week after that.

Ineffective Strategy for Most of 2022

Buying low and selling high has not worked well in many cases this year, particularly on shorter-term investing horizons.

If you had bought a market exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) when it was down 5% from its all-time high back in January of 2022, there are very few ways the investment could have ended up profitable for a shorter-term time frame, such as a week, month, or quarter.

Instead, persistent market declines resulted in a bear market followed by a recent recovery.

But in previous years, such as 2021, a strategy like that would have been more effective. The stock market had a net positive return that year – something that happens more often than not, looking at the history of the stock market.

This year has not been typical by historical standards. A relatively long, drawn-out market decline has led to losses for many people looking to buy low and sell high.

That has caused reluctance to continue employing such an investment strategy for shorter-term time frames.

Buy-and-hold investors might be pretty content with taking on stock positions right now, but there has been a lot of uncertainty this year for those looking at time frames between a week and three months.

Effective Strategy Recently

After being ineffective for most of 2022 by many counts, this investment strategy of buying low and selling high has proven to be more effective very recently.

The S&P 500, a primary stock market index, has gone up 9.9% since October 17. That's a good sign. It means buying any dips in market value between then and now had favorable odds of turning a profit for shorter-term investments.

More evidence of the recent success of this investment strategy can be seen by looking at the trading ledgers of stock market professionals who use it. Eric Ferguson of Mindful Trader is an example of a professional that scans for stocks and options that meet his algorithmic criteria for buying low and selling high.

His trading ledger since October 17 reflects 15 winning trades and two losing trades following the strategy. Each of the trades lasted one week. They are verifiable, demonstrating that buying low and selling high was an effective investment strategy since the middle of October, if the right investments are made.

When asked about the recent success of his investing approach, Ferguson said, “My trading strategy is performing better now than it has at any other point this year. The market's condition seems to be different now, at least for the time being.”

Possible Bigger Implications

With this classic investment strategy showing signs of potential profitability over the last month, it might signal that the stock market environment is on a trend toward stability. The stock market has maintained an upward march in price after every dip in market value since the middle of October, which is reflective of a more typical market environment by historical standards.

If there is one thing this year has shown us, there is no guarantee of what will happen next in the stock market. So even though the last month has exhibited signs of strength for an investment strategy like this, it certainly does not guarantee it will continue to do so in the near future.

It also does not mean that the market has bottomed out or can only go up from here. All that can be said with certainty is that there is evidence that an investment strategy of buying low and selling high has shown signs of profitability in the recent past.

This article was produced by Dividend Power and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.