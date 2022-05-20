Our Favorite Stocks Under $49: Stock Up On These Stocks During Times Of Stock Market Volatility

Stocks Under $49 can be a sweet spot for traders, offering high market capitalizations and solid business plans. They can also weather market volatility while not breaking the bank for a single share. Check out the list of our favorites below.

Our Favorite Stocks Under $49

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest banks operating in the United States.

The company has financial services to meet the needs of individual consumers and corporations alike.

Bank of America has over 67 million clients doing business with the banking giant.

While the Covid pandemic hurt many businesses, Bank of America used the time to improve its digital banking solutions.

Bank stocks are typically cyclical, following economic trends when a recession or boom.

At present, share prices are down, offering a potentially lucrative time to invest while in a dip.

Even if Bank of America stock doesn't recover immediately, you can take advantage of a 2.44% dividend yield.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

HP is a well-known manufacturer of electronic devices, including laptops, desktop computers, monitors, printers, etc.

Originally called Hewlett-Packard, HP was founded back in 1939.

The company has grown over the last 80 years, adding more brands to its portfolio and expanding its global operations.

One such brand, Arize, uses digital tech to create custom foot orthotics.

HP recently announced its acquisition of Poly (NYSE: POLY), a workplace collaboration software and hardware provider.

A purchase of this magnitude would help HP tap further into hybrid solutions to supercharge innovation for businesses.

Financial numbers exceeded expectations for the previous quarter, and share prices are up from last year.

With so much momentum, HP looks to be a solid investment opportunity.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB)

H&R Block provides tax preparation solutions to individuals and businesses.

The company has been in business since 1955 and now has over 12,000 retail offices across the globe.

On average, its tax professionals have ten years of experience working to locate every credit and deduction available.

In addition, H&R Block has courses on tax preparation, payroll, and more.

When not doing taxes, H&R Block handles bookkeeping and helps those looking to manage money better.

This spring, H&R Block saw a 17% jump in share price coming from a stellar fiscal third quarter.

Investors are optimistic that the company can stay on an upward path even as tax season comes to an end.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas explores and produces oil and gas properties in various places around the United States.

The company has a presence in four states, with over 7,000 active wells.

NOG's operations are almost entirely non-operated, making it the largest of its kind in the country.

Even with such a large operation, Northern Oil & Gas continues to look for new non-operated positions to invest in.

This business model has allowed Northern Oil & Gas to see triple-digit revenue growth with no signs of stopping over the last year.

Share prices are similarly rising, with a 65% increase from 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan scours the world for sought-after precious metals.

The mining company has operations on three continents, collecting copper, molybdenum, and gold.

Gold is occasionally used in medical equipment and electronics but holds value as a precious metal.

Copper is often seen in electrical wiring, while molybdenum is a standard alloy additive.

Freeport-McMoRan's financials surpassed expectations for the spring quarter and have strong growth potential.

Investors feel the stock is undervalued, presenting a potentially perfect

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK)

Alaska Air Group is a holding company with several subsidiaries under its belt.

Based in Seattle, the company has been providing air services since 1985.

The two most notable subsidiaries are Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, both certified airlines.

These sky partners cover a multitude of destinations in greater North America.

Although share prices have seen ups and downs, many investors believe ALK is undervalued.

Growth potential is high as airlines continue to recover from the effects of the global pandemic.

Although small, Alaska Air Group could be one to soar soon.

Should You Buy Stocks During Times Of Stock Market Volatility?

Even when the waves are choppy, the stock market can still be a great place to invest.

After all, there's no way to make money as a trader if share prices never change.

Investing at the right moment during volatile times can offer the best opportunity to buy in on the low side for maximum profit potential.

However, it's essential to establish a risk tolerance before diving in so you don't end up over your head.

Penny stocks may seem like viable solutions, but these often feel the most substantial effect of market movement.

Instead, it's generally wiser to invest in stocks under $49 with an established presence, a good foundation, and a solid business plan.

Such investments ride the current well and often come out the other side better than before.

Our Favorite Stocks Under $49: Final Words

Stocks in the $25 to $50 range are generally established companies with a significant market presence.

The best ones (including those on our list) have solid business plans and enough market capitalization to accommodate trades.

Don't forget to do the research required to find stocks under $49 with the best chance of long-term gains.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by The Stock Dork and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Adobe Stock.