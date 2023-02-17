Tired of Wasting Food? These 6 Genius Hacks Will Change Your Life

Did you miss it? The five-second window between your berries being perfectly ripe and when they started to mold? Don't worry, it happens to us, too. Food waste is actually a huge problem in the U.S., and people are often searching for tricks to help them avoid creating more of it.

Here are some great tips, courtesy of the subreddit r/sustainability, to help you avoid wasting food.

1. Keep Strawberries in Glass Jars

I've noticed that fresh berries are one of the quickest things to go bad in my fridge. One Reddit user had a great suggestion for storing strawberries.

They claim that if you keep your fresh strawberries in an airtight jar and stick that in the fridge, they will last for over three weeks. Usually, they only last for five days max in those little plastic tubs.

2. Rinse Berries With Vinegar and Water

This food hack could be life-changing! If you wash your berries with vinegar and water before you store them, you'll clean off any mold spores that began to grow to maintain their freshness. Just make sure to thoroughly dry the berries before putting them in the fridge to keep them as fresh as possible.

3. Keep Avocados in The Fridge

I would be lying if I told you I'd never bought an avocado and had to throw it out a week or so later because I let it get too ripe. One great tip suggested by u/NullVoid666 is to stick them in the fridge. Wait until the skin is dark and the texture is a bit soft, and then stick it in the fridge with your other produce.

That way, the avocado will stay green and delicious for longer.

4. Store Carrots in Water

Carrots can dry out as quick as a wink if you're not careful. One user suggested keeping carrots in an airtight Tupperware container filled with water to keep them crunchy.

You can use the same technique with other vegetables like celery and according to Reddit, it works like a charm.

5. Try This Loaf-Reviving Hack

Do you often smack your forehead when you open your bread bin to find a completely stale loaf of bread? Some users claim that you can take a very stale, rock-hard loaf of bread and stick it in water, then bake it in the oven for a while to make it edible again.

6. Store Mushrooms in Old Strawberry Containers

Once you've stuck your strawberries in the glass jar, you can make use of the container by storing mushrooms in there, according to another Redditor. Simply place your mushrooms on a paper towel in the strawberry box and make sure there is plenty of ventilation. The same trick works for kale too!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.