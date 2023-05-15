The Ahsoka Series: 13 Stories to Prepare You for the Disney+ Star Wars Show

Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most notable characters to emerge from Star Wars animation. As she has her live-action show, it is daunting for a new fan to jump into her story from the beginning.

Telling someone, “Just watch all of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels,” is a lot of homework for one character. That’s about 200 episodes, not counting her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Instead, here are the essential barebone stories for Ahsoka Tano to prepare you for the Ahsoka series.

1. Heroes on Both Sides

“Heroes on Both Sides” is probably one of Ahsoka's most important standalone episodes. The rest of The Clone Wars entries on this list are arcs, but this season three episode on its own features an essential lesson for Ahsoka.

Her worldview changes when her friend Padmé Amidala takes her behind enemy lines to meet and negotiate with an enemy senator. It’s a political crash course as Ahsoka realizes the war she’s fighting isn’t black and white.

2. Mortis Arc

The final eight episodes of Season 3 are probably some of the most important moments of Ahsoka’s growth. Though when there is limited time to watch, pick the three Mortis episodes.

“Overlords,” “Alter of Mortis,” and “Ghosts of Mortis” has Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi meeting the gods of the Light Side, Dark Side, and the Balance of the Force. The Daughter, who is the Light Side being, forms a particular bond with Ahsoka, one that fans still haven’t seen the full ramifications of this union.

3. The Wrong Jedi Arc

Season five ends with the four episodes that changed the course of Ahsoka’s life. “Sabotage,” “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much,” “To Catch a Jedi,” and “The Wrong Jedi” chronicles the harrowing story of Ahsoka being accused of a murder she didn’t commit.

The Jedi Order turns its back on her, all except for her master, Anakin Skywalker. After Anakin finds the true culprit, Ahsoka feels betrayed by the Order and leaves the Jedi for good.

4. The Siege of Mandalore Arc

The final four episodes of The Clone Wars should be a feature film released in theaters. It is some of the best Star Wars on the small screen. “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” “The Phantom Apprentice,” “Shattered,” and “Victory and Death” catch the series up with Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Ahsoka parts ways with Anakin, faces off against Darth Maul, and captures the rogue Sith Lord. But as Order 66 kicks off, Ahsoka and Maul must make a tense alliance to survive.

5. The Siege of Lothal

Moving into Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka first appears in the Season 1 finale. Since she doesn’t do much more than introduce herself to the series' main characters, the season two opener tackles more of who she is now.

She’s an adult in this series and one of the leaders of the Rebellion. In this episode, she senses Darth Vader for the first time since the Clone Wars.

6. The Future of the Force

This season two episode of Star Wars Rebels is one of the few times in this series to see Ahsoka in action. Her raw power is on display as she faces off against two Imperial Inquisitors, making them both look so weak in comparison.

Ahsoka is calm during the entire fight, a far cry from the spunky teenager she was in The Clone Wars.

7. Shroud of Darkness

The Lothal Temple is one of the most significant locations in Star Wars Rebels. The season two episode “Shroud of Darkness” has Ahsoka following Jedi Master and padawan Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger to the temple to find answers.

It’s here that it is confirmed to her that her old master Anakin has become Darth Vader.

8. Twilight of the Apprentice

A reunion ten years in the making, the season two finale “Twilight of the Apprentice” is the showdown between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader. It’s a clash for the ages and one of the best lightsaber battles of the franchise.

The emotional weight of the fight cannot be understated, especially for fans who have followed the teacher-student relationship between Anakin and Ahsoka from the beginning. The outcome of this duel to the death is left open-ended …

9. A World Between Worlds

… That is until Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels when the episode “A World Between Worlds” premiered. Audiences finally saw the end of the Ahsoka vs. Vader duel and found out how Ahsoka survived. There is also the full introduction to Morai and how the bird creature is bonded to Ahsoka through the Daughter from the Mortis Arc. Morai guides Ahsoka as she takes the next phase of her journey.

This is the last of the major appearances of Ahsoka in the animated series, though she does have one more cameo in the Star Wars Rebels finale in the final moments of the epilogue. The entire epilogue would also be a good viewing prior to the Ahsoka series to see where several of the series' major players are in their lives before the show.

10. Ahsoka by E.K. Johnston

If after tackling The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels you still want more Ahsoka Tano content, the novel Ahsoka by E.K. Johnston is a deep dive into the character.

After the events of Order 66, this YA novel details Ahsoka in hiding, dealing with the fallout of the rising Empire and losing the Jedi. It’s a look at her mourning her past life before rising up and joining the Rebels.

11. Tales of the Jedi

The anthology series Tales of the Jedi splits stories between Ahsoka and Count Dooku. While Ahsoka does get three episodes, the first short, “Life and Death,” is the important one. It features her parents and their surprise to discover their child is Force-sensitive.

It’s a side of the Jedi rarely seen outside of characters like Shmi Skywalker, which is the parents who must give up their children. Getting to know Ahsoka’s mother and father is tragic, knowing they will give their baby away to the Jedi and never see her again.

12. The Jedi (The Mandalorian)

The season two episode of The Mandalorian titled “The Jedi” is Ahsoka’s first appearance in live-action. Din Djarin and his Force-sensitive ward, Grogu, seek out a Jedi and find Ahsoka, who is not a Jedi.

Still, she aids them by sharing how they can find a Jedi to train Grogu. In return, they help Ahsoka free a village in her search for the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn.

13. From the Desert Comes a Stranger (The Book of Boba Fett)

Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett had the second live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano as she makes a cameo in the episode. It has an emotional weight as she hangs out around Luke Skywalker’s temple.

She calls herself a family friend, and her conversation with Luke resonates. She is the master of her master’s son, who is seeking advice from her. It’s a moment that feels full circle.

