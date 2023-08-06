Stray Kids 5-STAR Review: Are They Good Enough to STAY?

With tracks like “S-Class” and “Youtiful” to “Get Lit,” 5-STAR demonstrates the maturity of Stray Kids’ newest music.

If you’re new to South Korean music, sit back and listen to a little story about the musical phenomenon known as K-pop. However, a simple definition isn’t enough, as K-pop is more than just a music genre. It’s also a representation of Korean culture and a Korean-specific art form.

Training Together

Unlike most K-pop groups, Stray Kids came together on their own in 2017. Nine male members — Kim Woojin, Bang Chan, Changbin, Lee Know, I.N., Han, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and Felix — made up the original team.

Together these nine members released their first “pre-debut” single, “Hellevator,” in November 2017 after competing on a reality singing show hosted by JYP Entertainment. While there were a few eliminations, eventually, all nine members debuted together and decided to call themselves Stray Kids, hoping to reach and inspire young people “like themselves” with their music.

The Stray Kids Grow Up

With four studio albums and 11 extended plays, known as EPs, the eight members of the current Stray Kids boy group have grown up. The quality of music they have recently developed and their chosen lyrics both show a new level of maturity. Today, Stray Kids is reaching more than just the young adult crowd as their fanbase, affectionately called STAY, continues to grow exponentially.

5-STAR Ascends

With the release of their fourth studio album, 5-STAR, the members of Stray Kids have stepped into their own. They have been developing each member’s unique vocal talents while maximizing their duets, quartets, and even quintets to showcase lyrics that spread a message of encouragement and acceptance.

This twelve-song set includes Stray Kids’ unique mix of Korean and English lyrics, appealing to new and longtime fans of K-pop. Their electric energy runs through tracks like “S-Class” and “ITEM,” while “Youtiful” is sentimental and soulful without tipping too far on the sweet scale.

Hooks, Hip-Hop, and Electro Dance Music

A hook is a lyrical line or melody that makes the song memorable and engaging. It’s something that Stray Kids have mastered. Whether you’re rocking out to “S-Class” or jamming along with “TOPLINE,” the beats will hum through your blood while the lyrics linger in your head, even if you don’t speak Korean.

The sub-unit of Stray Kids, known as 3RACHA, consists of the trio of Han, Bang Chan, and Changbin, who write and compose the songs that make Stray Kids’ music exceptional. Their two mini-albums, Oddinary and Maxident — both released in 2022, soared to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200, and this year 5-STAR hit the number-one spot as well.

Stray Kids have embraced hip-hop, electronica, rap, and dance numbers, turning entire music genres on their heads and adding elements of their talent to tell a story all their own. And while previous tracks like “Miroh” and “Hellevator” resonate with that same beat-thrumming sound that is uniquely them, none of their former albums have streamlined their talent quite as beautifully as 5-STAR.

Expressions of Life

Previous tracks like “Winter Falls” reverberate with meaning, while “FNF” and “Collision” add a new level of feeling to the 5-STAR album. “Collision” is all about lost love and the pain of a breakup, while “FNF,” which stands for Fauna and Flora, pays homage to all that was lost in the bushfires in Australia in 2019 and 2020. It’s a fitting song as Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Felix hail from Australia.

Blessed To STAY

The end of every music video produced by Stray Kids flashes the same words: “Stray Kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids STAY.”

STAY refers to the massive fan base that Stray Kids have amassed since their debut, and the slogan is a thank you to their fans for all the love and support and a plea to stand by them no matter what.

In the 5-STAR album, track number three, “ITEM,” the lyrics go, “Even if I have nothing, I’m feelin’ blessed. Started from the bottom; I made it mine. I saw the light; I felt divine.”

While other K-pop groups have their own slogans, theirs reflects their appreciation for their fans and an understanding that without them, Stray Kids would cease to be.

EDM to The Max

EDM stands for electronic dance music and is a genre that includes club, rave, and festival music styles. These tracks include synthesizers, drum machines, and processed samples that, when properly mixed, create music to dance to.

It’s one of Stray Kids’ signature styles, and the DANCERACHA of Stray Kids handles their choreography. This subunit comprises members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix, who choreograph the dances Stray Kids perform on stage and in their music videos.

Using high-octane EDM, DANCERACHA can design body-moving choreography that’s as addicting to watch as their music is to listen to. When you put them together, you get an experience that leaves you wanting more.

Language Barriers

Primarily produced in Korean, K-pop can still be enjoyed by everyone, whether they know Korean or not. You can find almost any Stray Kids song in English thanks to translators. Not to mention Bang Chan and Felix are fluent in both English and Korean, and most of their songs combine the two languages, providing a fun and unique addition that is perfectly Stray Kids.

Maximum Impact

Like all their other music, Stray Kids released their music on platforms like Spotify and Pandora, making it possible for anyone worldwide to listen in. Starting with “Hellevator” in 2017, they’ve exploded onto the K-pop and worldwide music scene. Their electric beats, mellow melodies, simple truth lyrics, and catchy dance moves get better and better with each new album, and 5-STAR is certainly an accumulation of all these qualities.

With their newest studio album and music videos, Stray Kids continue to fulfill their primary goal of spreading self-love and acceptance in fine fashion. Group leader Bang Chan feels their music is meant for something great and had this to say about Stray Kids. “Our goal ever since we debuted was to reach as many ‘stray kids’ as possible. To deliver our music and give strength to people who really need it.”

The symbol on their newest album cover (특) means special in Korean and is aptly named because Stray Kids have a very special humbleness despite their soaring success that shows no signs of slowing down. Michelin stars usually refer to the quality of a restaurant. But just like their song “Superboard,” these “stray kids” are 5-STAR Michelin level regarding their individual talents and collective greatness.