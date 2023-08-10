Streaming The Barbie Soundtrack

Streaming service Spotify reported a total of 372.7 million streams from the Barbie soundtrack from July 21 through August 4.

Imagine if every person in the U.S. streamed one song from the Barbie movie. That wouldn’t equal the total number of streams the soundtrack captured in the first two weeks after release. It would be short by about 32.8 million.

Educational music platform Music Industry How To monitored Spotify activity for the soundtrack before and since the July 21 release.

Pop Music Barbie

With Barbie grossing over $1 billion at the box office, it’s driving pop culture trends across the board, including pop music. Grammy winner Billie Eilish has the most streams of any artist on the list. Her song “What Was I Made For” has 77.9 million streams on Spotify and is number 18 on the Billboard Top 40 Singles Chart for the week ending August 5, 2023. Eilish also added 10 million new listeners to her Spotify platform.

Barbie has been shaking up the U.K. pop charts, as well. Deadline reports three soundtrack cuts made the top five on the singles chart a week after the film’s release, with a total of six tracks in the U.K. top 40. That’s the first time so many tracks from the same movie have made the top 40 in the U.K.

Niki Minaj and Ice Spice sample and perform a cover of Aqua’s “Barbie World” from 1997. It’s number 8 on the Billboard charts and has been streamed 68.8 times. The boost from the movie gave the original Aqua version an extra 25.6 million streams in a month. Her Spotify following has increased 2.5 times since the movie’s release.

Dua Lipa, who also appears as Mermaid Barbie in the movie, takes third place on the streaming frequency list. “Dance The Night” has 65.9 million streams and was number 12 on the most recent Billboard Top 40 Singles Chart. Lipa has 73.9 million listeners on Spotify, which is the most of any artist appearing on the Barbie soundtrack.

About 28 million Spotify users have streamed “Speed Drive” by Charli XCX, putting it at fourth on this list. It showed up at number 73 on the Billboard charts.

A surprise dark horse, actor Ryan Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken” has garnered 23.3 million Spotify streams for fifth place. The single placed at 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 but found much more love in the U.K., where it hit number 25. This is Gosling’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 music charts. He also increased his Spotify following from 1.4 million listeners, due primarily to his songs from the La La Land soundtrack, to 7.1 million fans two weeks after the movie’s release.

The Next Five

Although these tracks have seen millions of streams, they’re not on the Billboard chart.

The Spanish-language “WATATI” by KAROL G and Aldo Ranks has been streamed 14.6 million times, and KAROL G. has about 37.7 million Spotify followers.

Lizzo’s “Pink” has 13.1 million streams and numbers about 25.7 million Spotify listeners each month. Her song also hit the U.K. Top 40 charts at number 39.

“Man I Am” by Sam Smith has 11 million streams so far, and he has 57.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, for eighth place on the streaming list.

Ava Max places ninth on this list with “Choose Your Fighter” and its 10.9 million streams. Max has about 33 million Spotify listeners each month.

“Forever & Again” by The Kid LAROI is in tenth place. This song has been streamed 9.4 million times on Spotify, and the artist has about 34 million monthly listeners on the platform.

With five tracks in the Billboard Hot 100 and enough streams for the entire U.S. population, plus a few, it’s safe to say the Barbie Album has been as successful as its parent movie.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.