Strike Over: SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal to Put Actors Back to Work

Pop the Champagne: SAG-AFTRA approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, effectively ending the 118-day strike. In an announcement, the guild says the strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee unanimously voted to approve the deal. The agreement next goes to the guild's national board for formal approval on Friday.

Variety reports, “The two sides spent the last several days putting the finishing touches on the deal, which will see the first-ever protections for actors against artificial intelligence and a historic pay increase. The deal will see most minimums increase by 7% — two percent above the increases received by the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.”

In an appearance on CNBC Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he felt “optimistic” that a deal would happen soon. “Obviously we’d like to try to preserve a summer of films,” said Iger. “The entire industry is focused on that. We don’t have much time to do that.”

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike Over, the Fall 2023-'24 TV Season Can Finish Filming and the Summer 2024 Movie Season Is a Go

Many worried that if SAG-AFTRA and the studios couldn't come to an agreement over lingering issues such as AI and residuals for streaming that the 2023-'24 TV season couldn't be salvaged and that the release dates for summer 2024 movies such as Deadpool 3 (pictured) would need pushed.

Variety reports, “The AMPTP delivered its ‘last, best and final' offer on Friday, which included an increased bonus for actors who appear on the most-watched streaming shows. The offer did not include a key union priority — a share of revenue from each streaming platform.

“SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee spent 12 hours on Sunday crafting its response. As of Monday, the union said that there remained differences on ‘several key items.' The AMPTP modified its AI language in a meeting on Monday night, leading to a 10-hour SAG-AFTRA committee meeting on Tuesday.”

The committee then met again on Wednesday morning to continue its deliberations, but just when it seemed that the negotiators were stuck on a few issues, the announcement came that SAG-AFTRA accepted the deal.

Just two days ago, SNL announced that it booked actors Jason Momoa and Timothée Chalamet for hosting duty, indicating that the show felt optimistic about the strike ending soon. Momoa and Chalamet could not have talked about their upcoming film projects if the strike were still ongoing, but that is no longer a concern.

At 118 days, this SAG-AFTRA strike was the longest in history. The 1980 actors' strike lasted 95 days. Next the union needs to set a date for the official ratification vote when the members will vote on the pact. For now, though, it's Champagne and then back to work.