17 Strong Female Characters Who Challenge the Status Quo

Television shows and movies feature more strong women characters who challenge stereotypes than ever before. One person in a popular online forum asked for examples of “well-written strong female characters in movies or TV” and there were a lot of excellent responses. Here are the top 17 strong female characters.

1 – Buffy (Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series)

No surprise that Buffy made the list. “Buffy was my first thought,” one person shared. “Slayer at 16. Had to kill the love of her life. Always saved the world. Put everyone's needs above her own always.”

Another agreed, adding, “The strong resilience of Buffy definitely stands out on the show. However, I also love that the Buffyverse showed there is more than one way to be a strong female. My favorite moments of strength are the little moments like when Tara defied Glory. At first, Tara was scared but in one silent moment something switched in her and she decided what was right was more important than her fear and she held her mouth closed in defiance.”

2 – Mulan (1998 animated movie Mulan)

Many people named Mulan from the 1998 animated film. “Determination, hard work, and ingenuity can succeed in the face of adversity,” one person noted.

Another agreed, writing, “The animated Mulan is about someone unafraid to buck against the system and defy tradition when those traditions no longer serve a useful purpose. She's an independent thinker — it's literally the first thing we see her do, an inventive solution to deal with the chickens.”

3 – Ellen Ripley (Alien)

“Ellen Ripley in Alien! She's the main character who happens to be a woman, not a woman who happens to be the main character. The distinction seems small, but it makes all the difference,” one movie fan expressed.

Another added, “She also saved Jones the cat.” A third said, “Never have I related so hard to a movie character before. I would 100% get my kitty. If I die, I die. I couldn't live with myself knowing I left my cat to die anyways.”

4 – Kim Wexler (Better Call Saul)

“I like Kim on Better Call Saul because she has depth,” someone said. “So many writers don't understand that you can write a strong character who has flaws, makes mistakes, and shows vulnerability from time to time.”

Another agreed, “One of the best-written and acted characters in all of television.”

5 – Dana Scully (The X Files)

“Scully was THE strong female character of the 90s. Intelligent, educated, confident, and well-spoken. She held her own in male-dominated fields of law enforcement and medicine. Able to get herself and Mulder out of scrapes time and again. And all while wearing heels and sharp suits,” one person stated.

Another added, “Gillian Anderson sure can play strong female characters.”

6 – Clarice Starling (Silence of the Lambs)

One person noted, “What makes her such a good character is that despite being highly intelligent and competent, she's desperately scared, vulnerable, and mostly alone. Great character and an excellent performance from Jodie Foster.”

Another agreed. “I second this. She isn't a female version of a male character, she is distinctly feminine and has to deal with the real-world problems of being a woman in a male-dominated field, and all of it is handled in a realistic, grounded way,” they wrote.

7 – Sarah Connor (Terminator)

“Sarah Connor in the films Terminator and Terminator 2, as well as in the television series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” one person said.

Another added, “I love how Linda Hamilton got ripped for the role. I hate when women in action movies can take down 6'4 men while weighing 90 lbs and having almost no combat training.”

8 – Leela (Futurama)

Many TV fans named Leela from Futurama. “I find many of Matt Groening's female characters awesome — the full Disenchantment cast — Bean, Oona, Older stripper granny, and Mora,” one person expressed.

A second noted that Leela had “such a good character arc.”

9 – Leslie Knope (Parks and Recreation)

“Leslie Knope,” one fan said, “Seriously. Despite Parks and Recreation being a comedy, Leslie is always the most competent and intelligent, always helping friends and doing what she thinks is right no matter how it will affect her.”

10 – Elle Woods (Legally Blonde)

One movie lover shared, “Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Being a strong woman does not mean giving up femininity. Yes, her priorities were misled at the start, but realizing she needed to prioritize herself over any relationship is the main reason she's a strong woman.”

Another responded, “Strong women aren't faultless and a character that grows is way more inspirational to women and girls, in my opinion.”

11 – Colonel Samantha Carter (Stargate SG-1)

“Carter was always a competent scientist and warrior and she didn't take any heat when someone wanted to make an issue out of her gender,” one person explained. “She was put into different situations and solved problems in realistic ways while still being very personable and having different facets of her character to explore as the seasons went on.”

12 – Kim Possible (Kim Possible)

“Kim Possible, because she has so many different layers! Yes, she saves the world with her best friend regularly, but she doesn't use that as an excuse to complain about girly things or say they're stupid like most strong female characters you see,” one fan explained.

They added, “She's really into cheerleading and incorporates it into what she does. She dates Ron despite every other girl telling her that she's stupid for liking him and doesn't care what they think for the most part. She also has believable flaws and has to admit that she's wrong several times.”

13 – Avasarala (The Expanse)

One person said, “I think she's my favorite character of all time (so far). She has to learn that the take-no-prisoners approach that got her to the second-highest position on Earth had real consequences. But, she also wields power realistically: she's not a paragon of everything.”

Another noted, “Honestly, it's pretty much every female character on The Expanse.”

14 – Mona Lisa Vito (My Cousin Vinny)

According to one movie fan, Marisa Tomei's portrayal of Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny was life-changing. They explained, “Her scene in the court where her credentials are questioned probably played a part in my choice of becoming an engineer.”

Another added that Tomei's acting, “Stole the show so hard she won two awards for it.”

15 – Nani (Lilo & Stitch)

In Disney's Lilo & Stitch, 19-year-old Nani is doing what she can to keep her family together. That includes giving in to Lilo's strange interests, doing what she can to raise her little sister right.

As one fan puts it, Nani is, “A (semi) realistic portrayal of an orphaned 19-year-old sister, trying to make ends meet and provide the best life she can for her younger sister and herself. Trying to balance her social/romantic, work, and personal life and being forced to grow up and take responsibility … all the while facing alien shenanigans that occur.”

16 – Ms. Frizzle (The Magic School Bus)

The leading lady of The Magic School Bus is a woman many wish they could be. “Especially,” as one fan puts it, “you take a look at what she gets away with.” Ms. Frizzle took her students into space at least three times, shrunk them, and put the kids in many dangerous situations.

“She's like Gandalf,” said one person, “who I admire and love and adore but I wouldn't want my little Frodo leaving the shire for almost certain death.”

17 – Joyce Byers (Stranger Things)

Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things is full of well-written strong women, but for one viewer, Joyce sticks out. “I have always felt like Joyce was top of the list in terms of being a strong female character,” they wrote. “She doesn’t have any magical powers like El and she doesn’t have the emotional resilience of Max” but she fiercely fights for the people in her life.

Another added, “She shows how stressed and emotional she is but she still pulls through every single time. Even taking away the paranormal aspects of the series, she is a great example of what single mothers struggle with just to make ends meet.”

Source: Reddit.