21 Well-Written Female Leads Who Dominated the Screen

Television shows and movies will occasionally feature strong women characters who challenge antiquated stereotypes. They become role models for young girls and drive home the fact that a strong female lead can carry a production.

One person in a popular online forum asked for examples of “well-written strong female characters in movies or TV” and there were a lot of excellent responses.

We added some of our own, too, to this list of the strongest female characters on the big and small screen.

1. Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

There is only one weak bone in Katniss Everdeens’ body—her dedication to the ones she loves. It’s what landed her in the heart of the Hunger Games and drove many of her decisions as she grew closer to her partner, Peeta Mellark. Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) may have moments of vulnerability, but even the strongest of characters broke under President Snow’s ruthless control.

Katniss is such an inspiration to those around her that she becomes the face of a resistance to overthrow Snow. Even in her moments of hesitancy, Katniss is bright and, in many ways, just as calculated as those around her. It’s no wonder she earned the respect of President Snow, despite her working directly against him.

2. Zoe Washburne (Firefly)

When it comes to strong, independent women, Zoe Washburne (Gina Torres) solidified her place on this list early on in Firefly’s run. Though she’s married to Serenity’s pilot, Hoban “Wash” Washburne, and tends to follow Captain Malcolm Reynolds into any situation, Zoe never comes across as a secondary character who gets lost in the background.

In the few instances that Captain Reynolds isn’t with his crew, Zoe takes charge, and pretty much everybody listens. Even the hard-headed mercenary, Jayne. Even after the loss of Wash, Zoe doesn’t break down and lose focus. She takes up arms and leads the defense against the Reavers.

3. Marla Grayson (I Care a Lot)

As Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn noted, there are sometimes assumptions that women are inherently good-natured people, and that perception leads to a dearth of truly compelling bad gals. With Gone Girl, Flynn corrected the course with Amy Dunne, a ruthless wife who has a lethal petty streak and the smarts to put it to work. Rosamund Pike embodied this character perfectly in the film adaptation, and she plays the same sort of woman in I Care A Lot, the story of a con artist who's cunning and evil enough to exploit old folks to take everything they have.

4. Alexandra “Alex” Levy (The Morning Show)

The Morning Show‘s Alexandra “Lex” Levy isn't surviving the male world of media as much as she's dominating it. She's worked extremely hard and she's become callous on her way to power, and she takes extreme measures to preserve her status.

5. Buffy (Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV Series)

It's no surprise that Buffy made the list. “Buffy was my first thought,” one person shared. “Slayer at 16. Had to kill the love of her life. Always saved the world. Put everyone's needs above her own always.”

Despite being at a vulnerable stage in her life, Buffy always did her best to protect the people of Sunnydale from all manner of supernatural threats. When brought back to life later in the show's run, she developed a reckless streak that showed an even greater depth to her character.

7. Mulan (Mulan 1998)

Many people named Mulan from the 1998 animated film. “Determination, hard work, and ingenuity can succeed in the face of adversity,” one person noted.

Another agreed, writing, “The animated Mulan is about someone unafraid to buck against the system and defy tradition when those traditions no longer serve a useful purpose. She's an independent thinker — it's literally the first thing we see her do, an inventive solution to deal with the chickens.”

7. Ellen Ripley (Alien)

“Ellen Ripley in Alien! She's the main character who happens to be a woman, not a woman who happens to be the main character. The distinction seems small, but it makes all the difference,” one movie fan expressed.

What's fascinating about Ripley is that, while she is a strong female lead, her crew still tends to treat her as someone out of their element. No matter how many times she was right, she always had to fight to have her voice heard. And she definitely didn't back down and fought.

8. Kim Wexler (Better Call Saul)

“I like Kim on Better Call Saul because she has depth,” someone said. “So many writers don't understand that you can write a strong character who has flaws, makes mistakes, and shows vulnerability from time to time.”

With the hate that Skyler White (Anna Gunn) received on Breaking Bad, it would have been easy for Kim to fall down the same rabbit hole. However, she kept pace with the show's titular character, earning her the respect of her peers and audiences.

9. Dana Scully (The X Files)

“Scully was the strong female character of the 90s. Intelligent, educated, confident, and well-spoken. She held her own in male-dominated fields of law enforcement and medicine. Able to get herself and Mulder out of scrapes time and again. And all while wearing heels and sharp suits,” one person stated.

Another added, “Gillian Anderson sure can play strong female characters,” which she further proved by starring as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

10. Clarice Starling (Silence of the Lambs)

One person noted, “What makes her such a good character is that despite being highly intelligent and competent, she's desperately scared, vulnerable, and mostly alone. Great character and an excellent performance from Jodie Foster.”

Another agreed. “I second this. She isn't a female version of a male character, she is distinctly feminine and has to deal with the real-world problems of being a woman in a male-dominated field, and all of it is handled in a realistic, grounded way,” they wrote.

11. Sarah Connor (Terminator)

“Sarah Connor in the films Terminator and Terminator 2, as well as in the television series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” one person said. Connor is such a dynamic and well-written character, going from timid and lost in Terminator to a hardened action hero in Judgement Day.

Another added, “I love how Linda Hamilton got ripped for the role. I hate when women in action movies can take down 6'4 men while weighing 90 lbs and having almost no combat training.”

12. Leela (Futurama)

Many TV fans named Leela from Futurama. “I find many of Matt Groening's female characters awesome — the full Disenchantment cast — Bean, Oona, Older stripper granny, and Mora,” one person expressed.

A second noted that Leela had “such a good character arc.” At no point did she simply seem along for the ride, and on more than one occasion, Leela stepped up when no one else could.

13. Leslie Knope (Parks and Recreation)

“Leslie Knope,” one fan said. “Seriously. Despite Parks and Recreation being a comedy, Leslie is always the most competent and intelligent, always helping friends and doing what she thinks is right no matter how it will affect her.”

For all that she did right, though, Leslie also made some mistakes and let her ego get the best of her. The key is that her shortcomings didn't dictate her personality, and she was still the amazing woman that girls could look up to.

14. Elle Woods (Legally Blonde)

One movie lover shared, “Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Being a strong woman does not mean giving up femininity. Yes, her priorities were misled at the start, but realizing she needed to prioritize herself over any relationship is the main reason she's a strong woman.”

Another responded, “Strong women aren't faultless and a character that grows is way more inspirational to women and girls, in my opinion.”

13. Colonel Samantha Carter (Stargate SG-1)

“Carter was always a competent scientist and warrior and she didn't take any heat when someone wanted to make an issue out of her gender,” one person explained.

“She was put into different situations and solved problems in realistic ways while still being very personable and having different facets of her character to explore as the seasons went on.”

16. Kim Possible (Kim Possible)

“Kim Possible, because she has so many different layers! Yes, she saves the world with her best friend regularly, but she doesn't use that as an excuse to complain about girly things or say they're stupid like most strong female characters you see,” one fan explained.

They added, “She's really into cheerleading and incorporates it into what she does. She dates Ron despite every other girl telling her that she's stupid for liking him and doesn't care what they think for the most part. She also has believable flaws and has to admit that she's wrong several times.”

17. Chrisjen Avasarala (The Expanse)

One person said, “I think she's my favorite character of all time (so far). She has to learn that the take-no-prisoners approach that got her to the second-highest position on Earth had real consequences. But, she also wields power realistically: she's not a paragon of everything.”

Another noted, “Honestly, it's pretty much every female character on The Expanse.”

18. Mona Lisa Vito (My Cousin Vinny)

According to one movie fan, Marisa Tomei's portrayal of Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny was life-changing. They explained, “Her scene in the court where her credentials are questioned probably played a part in my choice of becoming an engineer.”

Another added that Tomei's acting, “Stole the show so hard she won two awards for it.”

19. Nani (Lilo & Stitch)

In Disney's Lilo & Stitch, 19-year-old Nani is doing what she can to keep her family together. That includes giving in to Lilo's strange interests, doing what she can to raise her little sister right.

As one fan puts it, Nani is, “A (semi) realistic portrayal of an orphaned 19-year-old sister, trying to make ends meet and provide the best life she can for her younger sister and herself. Trying to balance her social/romantic, work, and personal life and being forced to grow up and take responsibility … all the while facing alien shenanigans that occur.”

20. Ms. Frizzle (The Magic School Bus)

The leading lady of The Magic School Bus is a woman many wish they could be. “Especially,” as one fan puts it, “you take a look at what she gets away with.” Ms. Frizzle took her students into space at least three times, shrunk them, and put the kids in many dangerous situations.

“She's like Gandalf,” said one person, “who I admire and love and adore but I wouldn't want my little Frodo leaving the shire for almost certain death.”

21. Joyce Byers (Stranger Things)

Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things is full of well-written strong women, but for one viewer, Joyce sticks out. “I have always felt like Joyce was top of the list in terms of being a strong female character,” they wrote. “She doesn’t have any magical powers like El and she doesn’t have the emotional resilience of Max” but she fiercely fights for the people in her life.

Another added, “She shows how stressed and emotional she is but she still pulls through every single time. Even taking away the paranormal aspects of the series, she is a great example of what single mothers struggle with just to make ends meet.”

Source: Reddit.