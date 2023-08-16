Women have faced many adversities, challenges, and obstacles throughout the years that have shaped their character and helped them become the strong and resilient people they are today. But even the bravest women can sometimes feel down, exhausted, and discouraged.

Often, words have a way of making things right again, or at the very least, they can ease our suffering and give us a new perspective. Inspirational, motivational, and strong women quotes have a way of doing just that.

If used correctly, they can change our thinking and empower us to believe in ourselves and not give up.

This extensive list of 80 strong women quotes will remind you of your worth, power, and potential. These quotes will give you the motivation and inspiration to keep pushing forward, no matter what life throws your way.

How To Make Strong Women Motivational Quotes Work for You

It's one thing to scroll through quotes, read them, nod in agreement, and move on, but it's another thing to read them, let their words sink in, repeat them out loud, and feel their true meaning.

One great way to give strong women quotes more power is to read them and write them on paper. Stick them in places where you will see them often, and read them out loud each time you pass by. Your bathroom mirror, coffee maker, or dresser are great places to put inspirational quotes for strong women.

80 Strong Women Quotes To Boost Your Confidence

These first 32 strong women quotes are from famous people. They have inspired millions worldwide in some way, shape, or form. Some of these include quotes from strong women like Pink and Brene Brown.

32 Strong Women Quotes by Famous People

“The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You take it.” – Roseanne Barr. “The question isn't who's going to let me; it's who will stop me.” – Ayn Rand. “The woman I am today would like to thank the woman I was five years ago for never giving up . You're awesome” – Iva Ursano. “She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her” – Rumi. “Hey you, keep living. It won't always be this overwhelming” – Jacqueline Whitney. “Even now as broken as you feel, you are still so strong. There is something to be said about how you hold yourself together and keep moving even though you feel like shattering. Don't stop. This is your healing. It doesn't have to be pretty or graceful, you just have to keep going” – Maxwell Diawuoh. “I am stronger today than I was yesterday but not as strong as I'll be tomorrow” – Iva Ursano. “One day you will tell your story of how you overcame everything, and it will be someone else's survival guide” – Brene Brown. “My dark days made me strong. Or maybe I was already strong, and they made me prove it” – Emery Lord. “Be a first-rate version of yourself, not a second-rate version of someone else.” – Judy Garland. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” – Eleanor Roosevelt. “It's not the absence of fear, it's overcoming it. Sometimes you've got to blast through and have faith.” – Emma Watson. “When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person that walked in. That's what the storm is all about” – Haruki Murakami. “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.” – Audrey Hepburn. “I am a woman with thoughts and questions and sh*t to say. I say if I'm beautiful. I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story – I will.” – Amy Schumer. “The ghosts of all the women you used to be are proud of the woman you've become” – Nikita Gill. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any.” – Alice Walker. “Don't compromise yourself. You are all you've got.” – Janis Joplin. “Whether you think you can or you think you can't, either way, you're right” – Henry Ford. The difference between successful people and others isn't intelligence, opportunity, or resources. It's the belief that they can make their dreams come true.” – Oprah Winfrey. “Follow your passion, follow your heart, and the things you need will come to you” – Elizabeth Taylor. “The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description” – Steve Maraboli. “Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage.” – Anais Nin. “I can and I will. Just watch me.” – Carrie Green. “Sometimes, when you lose your way, you find yourself” – Mandy Hale. “If you want to live a life you've never lived, you have to do things you've never done” – Jen Sincero. “Never apologize for who you are. It lets the whole world down” – Jen Sincero. “The world just happens to you sometimes, is what I think. And people just gotta keep moving through it, best they can.” – Elizabeth Gilbert. “And one day she discovered that she is fierce and strong and full of fire and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears” – Mark Anthony. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim” – Nora Ephron. “Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention” – Pink. “Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for” – Jennifer Lopez.

48 Strong Women Quotes by Unknown Authors

The remaining 48 strong women quotes are famous on the internet but, unfortunately, cannot be credited to any one person. I hope they bring you the empowerment you need today.

“A woman is unstoppable once she knows her worth.” “If you need something to believe in, start with yourself.” “Inside every strong woman is a broken little girl who had to learn how to get back up and not depend on anyone.” “Go easy on yourself; you're doing great. This is just really hard.” “Confidence is not; will they like me? Confidence is, I'll be fine if they don't.” “You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” “Sometimes the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly: keep going, you got this” “In case no one has told you this yet today: you are loved, you are strong, you are amazing, you can do this.” “You are a strong woman who has overcome battles most can't even imagine. Don't forget this.” “There isn't one single person on the planet who is entitled to treat you like crap. Read that again.” “And one day, just like that, you'll rediscover your light, you'll embrace your inner warrior, and you'll take back your power…and the whole game will change.” “Your only competition was the person you were yesterday.” “Be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart , and strong enough to create the life you deserve.” “No matter what, get up, show up, dress up, and never give up.” “I'm proud of the woman I am today. I went through hell and back to become her.” “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.” “Today, be the badass girl you were too lazy to be yesterday.” “Only I can change my life. No one else can do this for me.” “It's up to you to create the life that gets you excited to wake up in the morning.” “The only closure you need is closing your mouth, moving on, and living your best life.” “I am learning to love the sound of my feet walking away from things that are no longer good for me.” “I am not what happened to me. I am what I chose to become” “It's not your job to like me. It's mine.” “Be the woman who just went for it.” “I learned that you can keep going long after you think you can't.” “Stop breaking yourself down into tiny bite-sized pieces to serve others. Stay whole and let them choke.” “Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction turns out to be the biggest step of your life. Tip toe if you must, but take the first step.” “No one said it was going to be easy, but I promise you, it will be worth it.” “Sometimes all you need is a fresh start.” “Make a choice. Take a chance. Flick away fear. Do the thing already.” “Baby, you can move mountains.” “The people who criticize your life are usually the same people who don't know the price you paid to get to where you are today.” “If it's important enough, you'll find a way. If not, you'll find an excuse.” “Visualize your highest self and start showing up as her.” “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.” “Be careful what you think. Your thoughts run your life.” “I am unique and amazing, and there is no one in the world like me.” “Don't change yourself so other people will like you. Be yourself so the right ones will love you.” “A strong woman doesn't seek revenge. She moves on and lets karma do her dirty work.” “Be gentle. You are meeting parts of yourself you have been at war with.” “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.” “When you finally discover your self-worth , you'll stop giving people discounts.” “A strong woman never gives up, even though her heart is heavy. She takes one more brave step, then another, and another.” “The woman you are becoming will cost you people, places, things, and relationships. Choose her over everything.” “Today, I want you to think about all that you are, instead of all that you aren't.” “Some days, she has no idea how she'll do it, but every day, she still gets it done.” “It's going to be hard, but hard doesn't mean impossible.” “The strongest people are those who win battles we know nothing about.”

What Are You Going To Do With Your One Precious Life?

We only have one life. It's up to us to do our best with it and make it extraordinary. The power and control are both in your hands. No one is living your life for you. No one can make you do things you don't want to do. You are in control of your life.

These strong women quotes give you the right amount of motivation you need to be your best self and boost your confidence and self-esteem.

Remember, you are worth it.