Everybody knows One Piece. Whether you like manga/anime or not, this manga created by Eichiro Oda back in 1997 is arguably one of the most, if not the most, popular manga series. Not only in Weekly Shonen Jump but also in the manga industry in general.

In 1999, Toei Animation decided to adapt One Piece into anime. As it is right now, it is still going pretty strong, with 1000+ episodes released in 24 years of airing.

In this piece, we will discuss the 25 Strongest Devil Fruits from One Piece. Now, be warned that this discussion is not for the weak-hearted since it still ignites warm conversations or angry debates among One Piece fans.

It is, without a doubt, one of the show's main selling points. What makes it more interesting is that these Devil Fruits are not what decides the outcome of a battle. Most of the time, the users are the ones who need to utilize the power of the Devil Fruits and maximize their effects if they want to defeat their opponents.

But still, some Devil Fruits are crazy powerful, no matter how you look at it. So, I want to clarify something since it might cause a heated argument or two.

Since there are so many Devil Fruits throughout the series, and only 25 of them are going to be discussed, there is a huge chance that a lot of strong Devil Fruits are not going to make it to the list. Why, you ask? It could be one of the following few reasons:

There are multiple Devil Fruits that are stronger than it The user did not utilize their Devil Fruits well, so it ended up looking almost ordinary The Devil Fruits in question barely had any screen time, so it cannot be judged yet on how strong it is The Devil Fruits have not appeared in anime, so including it would mean including a spoiler And, the most important reason of them all, I just completely forgot about it. Hey, we are all human here, and these things tend to happen sometimes. If that's the case, though, don't forget to call me out in the comments!

Now, without further ado, let's start with number 25:

25. Noro Noro no Mi

User: Foxy

Type: Paramecia

Who would have thought that this shady character, often considered a filler character by some fans, would manage to make it into the list? But real talk, being able to slow your opponents down using a weird beam, can come quite in handy in battle.

But even though Foxy can slow down his enemies with the fruit's powers, he can't do much to defeat them considering his power level. That's a shame, really, but cool fruit nevertheless!

24. Yomi Yomi no Mi

User: Brook

Type: Paramecia

We can call Brook's ability a less powerful version of Big Mom's Soru Soru no Mi. But, since Brook can control his own soul, he is probably the only character whose soul cannot be stolen by Big Mom.

Also, keep in mind that the primary ability of this Devil Fruit is that the user can come back to life after being dead once. Only then the user will be able to manifest his/her soul freely. That kinda makes it less useful. But it is still quite handy, though.

23. Gomu Gomu no Mi

User: Monkey D. Luffy

Type: Paramecia

Having his body turned into rubber is definitely an advantage for Luffy. His already quite high durability has increased ridiculously because now, Luffy can no longer feel pain except when faced with specific attacks.

If the user is not someone called Monkey D. Luffy, the power of rubber may not have come in very handy. But Luffy's creativity lets him utilize it well.

Note: For manga readers, this perhaps holds an inside joke of sorts. Not to give any spoilers but we all know what happened in chapter 1069, don't we?

22. Netsu Netsu no Mi

User: Charlotte Oven

Type: Paramecia

Oven has the power of a real oven. With this, Oven can heat up his body and use it to attack his opponent. Not only that, but he also demonstrated that he can heat up the sea with his Devil Fruit power.

As strong as it looks, we still need to admit that his power is still pretty inferior to Logia users like Sabo and Akainu. While they heat things up, their bodies become a real heat source. Nevertheless, Oven is proof that a seemingly ordinary Devil Fruit can be deadly when it has the right owner.

21. Moku Moku no Mi

User: Smoker

Type: Logia

As I said earlier, Logia Devil Fruit users can transform their bodies to echo the nature of the fruit. Arguably the less powerful Logia fruit would be Smoker.

It does not mean that you should underestimate Smoker, though. He is still a capable fighter and knows his Devil Fruit's power well. But, in terms of power, we need to admit that it is not as strong as other fruits. The reason it even made it into this list is because of Smoker's skills.

20. Suna Suna no Mi

User: Sir Crocodile

Type: Logia

Have you ever seen Sandman, the anti-hero from Spiderman? Crocodile's Devil Fruit power is exactly the same as his. But, in the anime, Sir Crocodile can manipulate sand at his will and even use it to suck all his opponent's bodily fluids.

Sadly, this power can be countered rather easily with liquids since when sand absorbs liquid, hardens. Luffy knew this and used it for his own benefit. Despite that, Crocodile's Devil Fruit has a lot of potential, especially if it is combined with Haki.

19. Mero Mero no Mi

User: Boa Hancock

Type: Paramecia

Mero Mero no Mi is only helpful if the user is as beautiful as Boa Hancock. Without that, there is no way it can be used.

This Devil Fruit is capable of turning other people into stone. But it can only work if the person feels lust toward the user. Since Hancock is portrayed as one of the prettiest of women, only second to Shirahoshi, it is easy to use this power. But, if someone like Buggy or Jango ate this Devil Fruit, I personally doubt that it would work.

18. Suke Suke no Mi

User: Absalom (Former), Shiliew (Current)

Type: Paramecia

If this fruit was still consumed by Absalom, I do not think that I could put it in number 18. But since the current user is Shiliew the Rain, things are now entirely different.

The main selling point of this Devil Fruit is that it can make the person and everything the user touches disappear. But that is it. It still can be countered with Observation Haki. Shiliew's strength is the only reason why it made Suke-Suke no Mi so dangerous.

17. Gasu Gasu no Mi

User: Caesar Clown

Type: Logia

Thanks to this Devil Fruit, The Straw Hats had a difficult time in Punk Hazard. It even KO-ed Luffy before he realized what it could actually do. Caesar did a good job of controlling his power, considering he is not a fighter.

But, because of it, there is a chance that if it is used by combatant-type characters, they would be able to use it better. Luckily, he is a scientist who, as we know, creates artificial Devil Fruits. So his knowledge is enough to help him utilize his Gasu Gasu no Mi.

16. Doku Doku no Mi

User: Magellan

Type: Paramecia

Before Caesar existed, Magellan was the one who almost killed Luffy with the power of his Devil Fruit. Thanks to him, Luffy now has built up a good amount of resistance towards poisons.

Despite the sheer power of the Devil Fruit, it can still be countered by Haki. The user needs to cover his body parts using an Armament Haki to at least reduce physical contact with Magellan's poisonous body. But those who do not possess that kind of Haki, well, they are a goner.

15. Goro Goro no Mi

User: Enel

Type: Logia

This Devil Fruit can create lightning and thunder. This alone makes Enel one of the most dangerous villains.

Of course, quite a few others are more dangerous than Enel. But that does not mean he is weak. Enel himself was extremely unlucky in finding his natural enemy in Luffy. Against others, he definitely has a chance of winning or at least giving a good fight.

14. Nikyu Nikyu no Mi

User: Bartholomew Kuma

Type: Paramecia

This Devil Fruit bestows the user with the ability to repel everything with their paws (nikyu means paw in English). And it's not just limited to tangible things either. It can also repel things like air and even fatigue, as he proves in “Thriller Bark”.

13. Mochi Mochi no Mi

User: Charlotte Katakuri

Type: Logia

Mochi Mochi no Mi is a prime example of how a seemingly ordinary Devil Fruit can be lethal in the hands of the right user. Katakuri turned it into arguably one of the most difficult Devil Fruits that Luffy ever faced.

Mochi has a similar structure to rubber: chewy and stretchy. Moreover, Katakuri has awakened his Devil Fruit, making it able to change the ground into mochi. But of course the end result could be quite different if someone besides Katakuri uses this Devil Fruit. Compared to other Logia, it is certainly not very powerful.

12. Hie Hie no Mi

User: Kuzan/Aokiji

Type: Logia

To sum it up, the powers of this Devil Fruit work in ways similar to Mochi Mochi no Mi. The only difference is that ice is more potent than mochi in general.

And the user himself, Kuzan, well, it is still debatable whether or not he is stronger than Katakuri. But considering his position as a former Navy Admiral, it is possible that he is as strong, if not stronger, than Katakuri. And he has shown himself capable of manipulating ice and even almost defeated his natural enemy, Sakazuki.

11. Mera Mera no Mi

User: Portgas D. Ace (Former) Sabo (Current)

Type: Logia

In my humble opinion, it is wholesome to see that these brothers inherited the same Devil Fruit.

Its powers are quite straightforward. It gives you the ability to turn your body into fire and burn whatever is on your path. Sabo and Ace did a fantastic job in using their Devil Fruit Power. But perhaps Sabo's skills with it are slightly better as he has combined his Haki with it.

10. Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix

User: Marco

Type: Mythical Zoan

In mythologies, a phoenix can heal others with its tears. And in Marco's case, he only needs the Phoenix's blue flame to heal wounds and sickness.

And that is not even this Devil Fruit's main power. With its healing ability, Marco can shrug off many hits from his opponents and strike back. It can fly and can lift things heavier than its body. Marco had the bad luck of getting seastone shackled back in “Paramount War,” or else he could have continued to wreak more havoc.

9. Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu

User: Sengoku

Type: Mythical Zoan

Sengoku is a character who is shrouded in mystery. But we can all agree that there is no way he could get his position as the Fleet Admiral if not for his power. A single showcase back in “Paramount War” was enough to give us a glimpse of how powerful this Devil Fruit might be.

8. Zushi Zushi no Mi

User: Issho/Fujitora

Type: Paramecia

Gravity in real life is already an overpowered force to be reckoned with. Imagine a Devil Fruit that grants you the ability to control gravity. Luckily for the Navy, this Devil Fruit belongs to Admiral Issho. If only a pirate managed to get it, they might get in huge trouble.

Issho rarely purposely shows his power. But when he does, a meteor appears out of nowhere. Or it starts to rain rubble. Issho could have destroyed a lot of places if he wanted to. Thank goodness he is a man who loves peace.

7. Soru Soru no Mi

User: Charlotte Linlin/Big Mom

Type: Paramecia

I vaguely remember speculation that Big Mom is less strong than other Emperors. Well… they couldn't be more wrong. Apart from having almost an indestructible body, just like Kaido, she also possesses a Devil Fruit that allows her to control souls.

It is not an exaggeration if someone called her “Grim Reaper” or something. She can literally take souls from hundreds of people. Even though it is only applied to those who fear her, it is not a big deal since she can use her Supreme Haki to spread fear. Big Mom really knows her Devil Fruit stuff.

6. Pika Pika no Mi

User: Borsalino/Kizaru

Type: Logia

Borsalino is depicted as a slow man who seemingly partakes of the good stuff and, thus, is super calm in every situation. This is why people seem surprised when they find out this man can literally move as fast as light.

Borsalino is exceptionally skilled in controlling his Devil Fruit power. He can do whatever he wants in battle using his Pika Pika no Mi. Even if his opponents have Haki, it does not matter much because they cannot touch him due to his speed. Borsalino truly embodies his reputation as an Admiral.

5. Magu Magu no Mi

User: Sakazuki/Akainu

Type: Logia

The total opposite of the lax Borsalino and the chill Kuzan, Sakazuki is a hot-blooded (again, no pun intended) Fleet Admiral who sees pirates as an evil force that needs to be eradicated once and for all. And it seems like his Devil Fruit suits him rather well.

Sakazuki has the power to control magma. Some fans even speculate that he has awakened his Devil Fruit. This is because Punk Hazard's temperature ran both extremely cold because of Kuzan's ice and unbearably hot from Sakazuki's magma during their epic fight. That one story should be more than enough to describe Sakazuki's power.

4. Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu

User: Kaido

Type: Mythical Zoan

Dragons, in any lore, are depicted as powerful beings. And One Piece is no different. In fact, Kaido is perhaps the strongest opponent that The Straw Hats have ever faced. This is partly because of his indestructible body but mostly because of his Devil Fruit.

Because of his durability and ability to become a Chinese kind of dragon capable of shooting fire breath, Luffy took some time before he could eventually defeat Kaido.

3. Ope Ope no Mi

User: Trafalgar D. Water Law

Type: Paramecia

The ability to perform surgery anywhere may not sound very fancy to some. But imagine if said surgery is as easy as creating a space – referred to as Room – you can do whatever you want inside of.

That is Trafalgar Law's Devil Fruit power. When he makes a room, anything can happen. Whether it is removing hearts or slicing bodies into pieces. Since its awakening, this Devil Fruit's powers have helped Law coat his cursed sword with KROOM, allowing it to pierce through anything without the need to create a Room first. The last one is the main reason why Ope Ope no Mi is sought after by a lot of people.

2. Yami Yami no Mi

User: Marshall D. Teach/Blackbeard

Type: Logia

We may think that we know everything about Blackbeard's Devil Fruit, but in reality, it is still shrouded in mysteries. It somehow resembles the power of Issho's Devil Fruit since it can manipulate gravity. It can also suck things in using a black hole.

One of the hottest topics about this Devil Fruit is whether or not it caused him to possess Whitebeard's Devil Fruit power. The main reason is, as I said, it sucks things in. So could it be how he gained the fruit? Who knows! All we know is that this Devil Fruit is strong enough to make him an Emperor of the sea.

1. Gura Gura no Mi

User: Edward Newgate/Whitebeard

Type: Paramecia

Surprised? Of course not. Almost every One Piece fan will agree about Gura Gura no Mi is the strongest Devil Fruit in the series. “Gura gura,” in Japanese, refers to the sound tremors make. As the name suggests, this fruit is great at shaking things up.

And it isn't a subtle shake, either. It causes tremors that can spell doom for the earth. Edward can literally flip a piece of land upside down. But his power was stolen by his ex-subordinate, Blackbeard, making him one of the most dangerous of pirates.