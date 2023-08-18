Struggling To Sleep? These Expert Tips May Help You Get a Full 8 Hours

An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from ongoing sleep disorders. The most prevalent is short sleeping. One in three people report getting fewer than 7 hours of sleep a night. That leads to trouble learning, focusing, and reacting — and even dozing off while at work or behind the wheel.

Sleep deprivation is a common problem for new parents, leading to physical and mental exhaustion. However, even people who are not new parents can struggle to get a good night’s sleep. A recent study suggests the culprit might be the bedroom setup.

The importance of sound sleep is universally recognized. It is essential for maintaining health and well-being, as a crucial rest and recovery period for our bodies and minds after daily activities. Insufficient sleep can lead to a whole host of adverse effects on both physical and mental health.

Feng Shui’s Role in Enhancing Sleep

To unravel the mystery of sleep quality, a British mattress company recently commissioned a study in collaboration with world-renowned authorities on feng shui, the ancient Chinese art of creating harmonious surroundings to influence the life force or ‘chi’ in a positive way.

The Rise of Feng Shui in Modern Living

Though traditionally associated with Eastern cultures, feng shui has gained global acceptance. People of diverse cultures have adapted its principles to enhance their living and workspaces, reflecting the universal desire for a peaceful, harmonious, and positive environment.

The study reveals some interesting findings. Bed positioning, furniture arrangement, and even head placement can influence our ability to fall and stay asleep.

And more notably, this helps promote a night of deeper, slow-wave sleep.

Delving Deeper: The Benefits of Slow-Wave Sleep

Deep sleep, also known as slow-wave sleep, is vital for maintaining good mental health and well-being. It contributes to several essential bodily functions, including physical recovery.

During slow-wave sleep, the body is in its most restful state and works on vital tasks like muscle growth, tissue repair, and cellular regeneration.

Growth hormones are also released during this stage, which are crucial for growth and development in children and help maintain healthy body tissue in adults.

Cognitive and Emotional Impact of Restful Sleep

During deep sleep, the body produces immune cells like cytokines and T-cells, which help fight infections and diseases. Plus, it plays a crucial role in the consolidation of memories. During this sleep stage, the brain processes the day’s events and information, consolidating memories and moving them from short-term to long-term storage. This is why people often remember information better after a good night’s sleep.

Research suggests slow-wave sleep helps process emotional information, contributing to emotional stability and improved mood. Cognitive functions, including learning ability, problem-solving, attention, decision-making, and creative thinking, are also vastly improved after a good night’s sleep. Lack of deep sleep can lead to decreased cognitive functions and mood disorders.

Expert Insights on Bedroom Setup

Suzanne Roynon, an interior expert, emphasizes the importance of a balanced furniture arrangement in the bedroom for sleep quality.

The Benefits of Furniture Balance

Roynon suggests selecting bedside tables and lamps of similar size to foster a sense of harmony. Asymmetrical or unequal items can induce a feeling of instability, which may negatively affect daily life and relationships.

Optimal Bed Positioning

To promote a night of deeper sleep, Feng Shui consultant, Denise O’Dwyer, warns against sleeping beneath heavy beams or ceiling fixtures — including large lights. Such an arrangement can create a sensation of pressure, hindering relaxation.

While Roynon also recommends positioning your bed diagonally from the door and using a solid headboard to create a sense of security for optimal sleep, she advises against placing your bed directly opposite the entrance, as it can lead to feelings of fatigue during the day.

The Significance of Sleep Directions

Another expert, Janine Lowe, a classically trained feng shui consultant, proposes an unusual solution for sleep difficulties: pointing your head North, a technique called “sleep of the dead.” Despite the ominous term, Lowe assures that it can foster a deeper sleep.

Lowe also suggests that couples seeking to add passion to their relationships should orient their heads east to stimulate romance. However, ensuring that their feet do not point directly opposite the door is essential, as this is considered an unlucky “coffin” position.

Addressing Overheating and Snoring Concerns

If overheating and snoring are an issue, Roynon suggests increasing the flow of fresh air and oxygen in the bedroom.

Roynon recommends opening doors and windows throughout the home on warmer nights to improve airflow and oxygen levels which will, in turn, help reduce overheating and snoring, which can disrupt sleep.

Creating a Clutter-Free, Harmonious Space

Cleanliness and clutter-free environments are equally important for good sleep.

Clutter can be a magnet for dust, symbolizing stagnant energy in feng shui principles, which work to promote smooth circulation of positive ‘chi.’ Roynon recommends maintaining bedroom cleanliness and decluttering to reduce dust accumulation and improve sleep quality.

O’Dwyer recommends using soft, ambient lighting and directing light to excessively shadowed areas to foster a tranquil environment and prevent hindered energy flow.

The Role of Color in Sleep Quality

O’Dwyer reveals that color choice in the bedroom can significantly impact sleep too.

Bright, intense colors can be overstimulating and should be avoided. Instead, she advises selecting soothing earth tones, pastels, or soft blues and greens, known for their calming effects. These colors also align with the biophilic design philosophy, which enhances mood and positively affects physical and mental health.

Art, Décor, and Their Influence on Rest

Art and décor choices in the bedroom can also affect sleep quality.

Roynon recommends selecting artwork that promotes serenity, balance, and harmony. Conversely, water images and excessive decorations are said to create imbalance.

The Controversial Role of Mirrors and Tvs

According to the panel of experts, mirrors in the bedroom should be avoided at all costs. Seeing your reflection, or that of your bed, can lead to restlessness and disrupt sleep.

Since TVs are considered mirrors in feng shui, they also disrupt the flow of chi, especially when facing the bed.

Going Forward: The Quest for Better Sleep

As people strive for a better sleep experience, expert insights like these might hold the key to a dreamy slumber.

If sleep is a problem, consider these potential hidden culprits in the bedroom. The secret to a restful night’s sleep may be hiding in plain sight.

