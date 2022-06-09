Student Discounts and Companies That Excel at Them

As an incoming or current college student, you have access to great discounts from major retail and tech companies that reward secondary education. If you’re in the market for clothes, laptops, school supplies, or even a new ride, you can get great discounts with a valid student ID or email.

While most retailers offer online deals for students, some offer in-store rates. Always be sure to bring your student ID with you when you shop and if a discount isn’t plainly available, ask the store clerk or manager if their particular shop offers discounts to students.

Clothing Retailers Hit the Sweet Spot

These discounts can significantly reduce your spending on back-to-school purchases just before your fall start date. Some states like Florida and Missouri allow you to forego the state sales tax if you purchase during the specified tax holiday. Major retailers that participate in the student discount program include all of the following. However, this is in no way a comprehensive list of stores that may be available to you.

Pottery Barn Teen – This retailer offers a promo code to get you a 15% discount through your email.

JCPenney – This popular clothing store offers a 25% student discount after verification through UNIDAYS.

J. Crew – The famous clothing brand gives a 15% discount to students who have a valid ID.

Medelita – If you’re a nursing or premed student, you can score an excellent 15% off your scrubs with their student discount program.

Banana Republic/Eddie Bauer – These recognizable mall staples will allow you to receive 15% off with the purchase of a full-priced item and a valid student ID. In stores only, this discount will require your ID at the time of purchase.

Tech Suppliers Who Know What You Need

Amazon – This outlet offers everything a student might need, from clothing to books, and as a student, you can use a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime and get 50% off after the six months. You can also get a $10 Amazon card when referring a friend.

Microsoft – The software company offers Microsoft 365 for free with a valid student email, as long as their algorithm recognizes your school.

Apple – Save up to $300 off a Macbook computer and other discounts from this tech giant.

Dell University – Dell offers a $150 coupon and other savings on computers and other tech products.

AT&T – Recieve great discounts on student packages with a valid email address or student ID, in stores only!

Verizon – Verizon gives up to 20% off on student lines and products with a valid school email address.

Sprint – Students can get unlimited data on a sprint line for only $10/month.

Fitness and Food

If you’re looking to get in shape and keep the ‘freshmen 15’ at bay, getting deals on fitness and food can mean a world of difference in your food options and workout goals. Here are the companies that understand the perks of good food and great gyms.

24-Hour Fitness – This day-in, night-out fitness provider offers an excellent student discount, although it depends on a per gym policy. Check your local 24-hour fitness for their specific discount.

GrubHub – The food delivery company gives you great food, fast. This delivery alternative allows you to eat healthier options than pizza and soda (many college students’ staple foods).

Qdoba – This food maker knows students need good food. They offer great deals ranging from a $5 burrito to 50% off any entree. Discounts vary based on location so check yours to see what they offer.

Chick-Fil-A – Their deals vary greatly depending on location. Check your local restaurant to see what they have to offer.

Chipotle – Hot and spicy, this Mexican-style hunger slayer offers deals like free drinks and up to 15% off any entree. Hit your local shop up for great food deals.

Movies, Music, and Museums

Entertainment is the lifeblood of a college student’s existence. Concert halls and local museums love gifting knowledge to young people. This knowledge frequently comes in discounted admission or special event tickets. So if you’re looking for cheap ways to spend an afternoon or good date night options, you could do worse than a trip to a concert or museum.

And if your date is into movies, there are theater groups that offer significant discounts for students.

AMC Theaters – The popular theater chain offers discounted tickets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, based on location.

Regal Cinemas – Though they shuttered all 536 US locations during the pandemic, Regal Cinemas struck a deal with Warner Brothers in 2021 that had this second-largest cinema re-opening 500 US locations in April 2021 to show Warner Bros. movies. They offer discounted rates to any student who can deliver a valid student ID.

Cinemark – This theater chain also allows you to purchase discounted tickets with a valid student ID.

Transportation and Maintenance Made Easy

Taking a car to college can be a big deal, especially if you’re moving far from home. How will you maintain your vehicle or pay for any repairs? Worrying about gas and repairs and insurance costs can be daunting when you’re a college student on a tight budget. Still, plenty of companies know how to help students out. Here’s a shortlist of ones that offer great deals.

Allstate – The insurance company wants to help students with the TEEN Smart Driver program. This program rewards students with good grades who attend school more than 100 miles from where the car is typically used. Students who use the Drivewise or Cellcontrol apps might be eligible for additional discounts.

Geico – Geico rewards students and good drivers. Any student with a B average can get a discount on their insurance rate. Students who haven’t been the at-fault driver in an accident for over five years may also be eligible for the Good Driver program from Geico.

State Farm – This insurance company has two programs to help students lower their insurance costs. The Good Student program rewards students who carry a 3.0 GPA, and their Steer Clear Safe Driver discount applies to students who haven’t received a moving violation and haven’t been the at-fault driver in an accident.

Jiffy Lube – Keeping, a car in great shape, takes money and expertise. Jiffy Lube has students covered for minor repairs like oil and fluid changes, tire rotations, and the like. Students can get a nice 10% discount on minor services. Jiffy Lube will also send out great coupons for other minor services if students join their email list.

Costs Pile Up

The cost of college can seem overwhelming at times. Adding up all the extras can pile even more on top of that cost, but thankfully there are great companies that offer substantial discounts on all the ‘extras’ your child might need. Look up your favorite retailers, tech providers, and entertainment centers, and see what they have to offer your student this fall.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Pixabay.