Student Loan Borrowers Are Opting Not To Repay Their Debt

The fifty-something student loan borrower is something we are used to seeing. Still, in modern times, many Americans are in such crippling academic arrears that carrying graduate debt into one's fifties is an unpleasant new phenomenon. What's more alarming is that an increasing number of college graduates are likely to die before their loans are repaid, which is changing loan borrower behavior. Student loan debt has been a hot issue for a long time, especially among today's graduates, who might feel somewhat let down by the education they are getting.

Here's why people have stop caring about repaying their student loans.

Living for the Now

Students today can expect to finish their degree with an average debt of over $70,000, according to the Education Data Initiative. One understands why they might be aggrieved — especially that unfortunate cohort of 2019-2022 who spent much of their best student days in pandemic-related isolation. So, it is no surprise that many reject paying back their loans, adopting an ignorance-first ethos and living for the present.

The Home Ownership Problem

This scenario appears to be the case for a whole new cohort of young and old graduates adopting a nihilistic outlook on their loan repayments. This behavior is symptomatic of a bleak economic future in which home ownership won't be an option, which subsequently normalizes neglecting one's credit score duty.

Statista has analyzed average American housing sales prices between 1965 and 2022, and the data makes for grim reading. The 1965 cost for the average first-time buyer was only $21,000. In 2022, that figure was $540,000 — or a 2,471% increase.

Student Loan Forgiveness

This figure is mind-blowing for new graduates who might have six-figure debt and want to join the property ladder. It means graduates must wait much longer to buy a property than before.

This month, the Biden-Harris Administration approved student debt relief for 80,300 loanees in public service loans and income-driven repayment forgiveness. With U.S. student debt officially totaling $1.7 trillion, the latest $4.8 billion installment brings their student loan forgiveness to $132 billion, reaching more than 3.6 million American debt holders.

The YOLO Mentality

With these phenomena factored in, some graduates are indifferent to their credit score being destroyed, as they don't envisage having the money to buy a home. Seeing millions of fellow or proceeding students having loans forgiven, some graduates are not paying out of protest, which can anger those who sacrificed their initial graduate lifestyles to pay back their debt. Moreover, the you-only-live-once (YOLO) mentality is going viral, with people resorting to extreme debt rebellion.

Viral Defiance

TikTok user and college graduate Sarah Rebecca Cook announced in a viral video that she plans never to repay her student loans.

“People are like, so what if I don't pay my student loan — what are you going to do?” asks the content creator. “Ruin my credit so I can't buy the house that I wasn't even going to be able to buy ever in my lifetime anyways?”

The video maker goes on to ridicule the hitherto effective fear factor of losing one's credit score and missing out on buying assets in one's middle age, claiming people “just don't care anymore when there's no way to win and the cards just keep getting stacked against you.”