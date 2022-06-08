Sticky Scholarship is Here to Rescue You From Your Student Loans

Thanks to inflation, United States' minimum wage has essentially decreased every year since 1968. Meanwhile, college tuition has jumped a record 1200% since 1980. So it's no surprise that potential college students are looking at every possible way to pay their university costs.

While student loans are still a popular means of funding continuing education, they come with a long-term payoff commitment that has been roundly criticized, even if no real change is on the horizon. Many more students have turned to scholarships as a means of paying for their education without being saddled with debt.

These days there are all sorts of scholarship opportunities for students – and not all tied to academic performance.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the U.S. Department of Education gives about $46 billion in scholarship money annually. The average scholarship is around $7,400.With many scholarships up for grabs, any high school student can apply and hopefully forget – or at least minimize – student loans.

One particular scholarship that students can use to pay for college, is competing in the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

Duck Brand Prom Scholarship Contest

The Duck Brand yearly scholarship is a $25,000 award that focuses on a significant high school event that every senior anticipates: Prom. Two grand prize winners will be nominated – one dress and one tux – to win a $10,000 cash scholarship, and eight runners up will receive $500 scholarships. Any high school or home students can enter the contest.

To win, participants must submit a photo or video of the creative and original design of their finished Duck Tape dress or tux at StuckAtProm. This scholarship is an opportunity for students who want to show off their artistic abilities and imagination.

The Duck Brand annual scholarship has been going on for some time, and this is the 22nd edition. Last year in 2021, two talented crafty teens wowed the judges by creating a remarkable design. Larissa Leon won the grand prize for the dress, and Ryan Bekic won the grand award for the tux. It took both of them around 160 hours to complete their design.

So if you are a desperate teen with no college savings, this is a chance for you to bring home a massive amount of money. What better way to save money for college than this?

How To Participate

The first contest stage is the entry period, where contestants will create an original dress or tux out of duck tape and upload a photo or video of them on Duck Brand's StuckAtProm portal.

The second step is to submit your entry form and information. Finally, the last and utmost fun step is voting. The top ten contestants are chosen by a group of judges based on these significant criteria: color, originality, accessories, craftmanship, and concept.

Once the top ten have been chosen, the judges pick the two grand winners, and the remaining eight are runner-ups.

Dates to Remember:

Entry Period: March – June 8, 2022

Judges Selection Period: June 15 – June 22, 2022

Public Voting Period For Finalists: June 29 – July 13, 2022

Grand Winners Announcement: The week of July 20, 2022

Eligibility:

To participate in the contest and try your best to get this scholarship, here are the requirements:

Participants must live in the United States, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and every United States territory except North Dakota, Vermont, Maryland, Colorado, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Vermont. It is also not applicable to the province of Quebec but to the rest of Canada.

A participant must be 14 years old or older to participate.

For the 2021/2022 academic year, participants must be enrolled in a high school or registered in a home school association at a high school.

The previous year's scholarship finalists, directors, spouses, household members, and designers are not allowed to apply.

Saving Yourself From Student Loans

Most students who graduate from a four-year college can have up to thousands of dollars in debt. It can take years to pay off your student loans. Rather than getting student loans, most students want to save money for other things. Based on the U.S. News, here is a broken-down list:

Private college: $38,185

Public, Out of State: $22,698

Public, In-State: $10,338

Getting a college education can be costly, especially if you don't have a consistent family income or a high-paying job to help pay for it. The median household in the U.S. is around $67,000.

If you think about the cost of essential needs, college tuition, student loans, and emergency funds, that is a lot of money that not even $67,000 can save you. Scholarship like the Duck Brand Contest, on the other hand, gives a ray of hope to those who need it the most.

The scholarship can partially or entirely pay your tuition fees depending on the college you plan to attend. Receiving a scholarship that covers all your tuition fees or half your tuition sounds like a dream come true.

Money from the scholarship can leave you additional cash for other things like rent, utilities, restaurants, side hustles, investments, and more.

The Duck Brand Contest Scholarship has opened doors to many students who desperately dream of attending college. It is up to them if they will take action or not!

Are you ready to use your creative and innovative ideas to outshine the other contestants and win the grand prize? This is your time to shine the brightest and put your skills to the test. Will you be the winner and take home the money prize, or will you be the one to take out student loans?

