Cuisine Craze: 2023’s Most Loved Food Trends Revealed

Are you a food enthusiast? Then you might have savored various cuisines from different parts of the world. The increasing diversity of available food options lets you experience global flavors without ever leaving your country.

1. Italian Cuisine

A study conducted by pickyeaterblog.com found that Italian cuisine has unparalleled popularity worldwide, with over 20 million tags on Instagram as of 2023. From classic pasta dishes like spaghetti with tomato sauce to more complex and flavorful risottos, Italian cuisine offers a wide range of dishes to explore.

And don't forget the wine! Italy is known for its world-class wines that perfectly complement its delicious food.

Due to its rich history and culinary traditions, Italian cuisine has become a staple in the global food scene.

2. Japanese Cuisine

Japanese cuisine comes in at a close second in worldwide popularity, with over 20 million tags on Instagram. Known for its fresh, seasonal ingredients and intricate preparation methods, Japanese cuisine has gained widespread recognition for its healthy and flavorful dishes.

Sushi and ramen are some of the most well-known Japanese dishes that have become popular worldwide. Sushi has become a global favorite because of its artful presentation and delicate flavors.

At the same time, ramen has gained a cult following among food enthusiasts with rich broth and delicious toppings.

3. Indian Cuisine

Interestingly, despite being the 11th most populated country with over 125 million people, Japan's cuisine ranks second in global popularity. On the other hand, India, with a population of over 1.4 billion, boasts the third most popular cuisine worldwide, with more than 12 million tags on Instagram.

Indian cuisine is known for its bold flavors, aromatic spices, and diverse range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. This cuisine offers a unique and diverse culinary experience that is loved and enjoyed by billions of people worldwide, such as hearty curries and flavorful street food.

4. Korean Cuisine

Moving on to East Asia, Korean cuisine is gaining popularity globally, having nearly 10 million tags on Instagram. This makes it the fourth most sought-after cuisine. Known for its spicy and fermented flavors, such as kimchi and gochujang, Korean cuisine offers a unique and bold flavor profile that has captivated taste buds worldwide.

With an emphasis on freshness, balance, and presentation, it has become a favorite among food enthusiasts looking for new and exciting flavors.

5. Mexican Cuisine

Mexican cuisine is another global favorite with bold and vibrant flavors loved by many, with 9 million tags on Instagram. From tacos to burritos, enchiladas to guacamole, Mexican cuisine offers a fiesta of flavors that have gained popularity worldwide.

Spices, fresh ingredients, and unique cooking techniques make Mexican cuisine a delicious and memorable experience for food lovers.

6. Thai Cuisine

Just like Mexican cuisine, Thai cuisine secured 9 million tags on Instagram. Thanks to its unique and distinctive combination of flavors, it has been steadily gaining popularity worldwide. The harmonious balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors has captured the taste buds of many food enthusiasts.

This cuisine offers a harmonious balance of flavors loved by many such as aromatic curries, tangy salads, etc. The key to their growing popularity is their use of fresh herbs, spices, and various vegetables.

7. Chinese Cuisine

Chinese cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, having 8 million tags on Instagram. It is known for its various cooking techniques and use of fresh ingredients. Chinese cuisine uses various ingredients, including meats, seafood, vegetables, grains, and noodles.

The dishes are often cooked using stir-frying, braising, steaming, and deep-frying methods. Some famous Chinese dishes include Kung Pao Chicken, Peking Duck, Dim Sum, Hot Pot, and Mapo Tofu.

8. Indonesian Cuisine

Unlike the above cuisines, it successfully has 4 million tags on Instagram. It is a vibrant fusion of flavors and cultures influenced by the country's rich history and diverse geography. The use of aromatic spices, fresh herbs, and bold flavors, which create a unique culinary experience, makes it loved by people.

One of the signature dishes of Indonesian cuisine is Nasi Goreng, a fried rice dish cooked using various ingredients such as shrimp, chicken, eggs, and vegetables and flavored with sweet soy sauce and aromatic spices.

Other popular Indonesian dishes are Satay, Rendang, Gado Gado, and Nasi Padang.

9. Vietnamese Cuisine

Vietnamese cuisine comes with 3 million tags on Instagram and is famous for its fresh and balanced flavors, which are achieved through herbs, spices, and a variety of condiments. It is also known for its light and healthy dishes, emphasizing fresh ingredients and minimal use of oil and dairy.

The most famous Vietnamese dish is Pho, a flavorful and aromatic noodle soup made with beef or chicken, rice noodles, and a fragrant broth infused with spices such as cinnamon, star anise, and cloves.

10. Filipino Cuisine

Last but not least, it has 2 million tags on Instagram due to its unique blend of flavors and influences from various cultures such as Chinese, Spanish, Malay, and American. It is renowned for its bold, hearty, savory, sweet, and tangy flavors and various textures.

One of the most popular Filipino dishes is Adobo, a flavorful stew made with marinated meat, vinegar, soy sauce, and spices. Adobo is often considered the national dish of the Philippines and is loved for its rich and tangy flavors.

Ready For a Culinary Adventure?

So, if you're in the mood for a culinary adventure, why not try one of these popular cuisines worldwide?

No matter if you're savoring a plate of aromatic Indian curry, indulging in a steaming bowl of Japanese ramen, relishing the flavors of a Chinese stir-fry, enjoying the heartiness of Filipino adobo, slurping a refreshing bowl of Vietnamese pho, or savoring the goodness of Indonesian nasi goreng, you're in for a treat with the diverse and unique culinary experiences that these cuisines bring to the table.