Study Reveals the Best Last-Minute Gift Cards for the Holidays

According to a report from the National Retail Federation (NRF), 59% of consumers are opting for the convenience of gift cards this holiday season, marking them the most sought-after gift for the thirteenth consecutive year.

While some say gift cards are impersonal and don’t require much thought, the opposite is often true. Gift cards allow recipients to buy the gift or experience that best suits them. Some even include opportunities for the purchaser to earn free gift cards.

Ranking the 5 Best Gift Cards

Allied Market Research reports gift cards currently represent a valuation of $835.2 billion, and are projected to surge to $4.2 trillion by 2032. That’s an estimated increase of 17.7% a year from 2023 to 2032.

If you don’t want to give money and are searching for the ideal holiday gift card, check out WalletHub's analysis spotlighting the top five contenders. These selections were based on evaluations including overall popularity, purchase discounts, resale value, customer satisfaction, and shipping fees.

1. Starbucks Gift Card

The Starbucks gift card ranks first overall and had the highest retailer rating among gift cards, thanks to a loyal Starbucks customer base. A Starbucks gift card makes a great gift; it's practical and easy to use, making it a suitable choice for anyone on your gift list.

Starbucks eGift cards are a convenient digital option, ideal for long-distance friendships or surprising a loved one, since they can be personalized. When the card is registered, it keeps on giving, connecting recipients to the Starbucks Rewards program so they earn stars for free food and drinks.

2. Sephora Gift Card

The Sephora gift card is popular due to its versatility in meeting shoppers' diverse preferences and needs.

Sephora is a multinational cosmetic company with a presence in over 2,600 retail stores worldwide, offering plenty of flexibility for purchases. Digital gift cards are also available and can be used on the company’s website. Don’t have a Sephora nearby? These gift cards are also accepted at Sephora counters inside Kohl’s.

3. Target Gift Card

Target gift cards rank as a top choice for holiday gifting, securing the third position due to their high retailer rating. They’re an excellent choice for individuals of all ages. Target offers groceries, clothing, home goods, cosmetics, electronics, and more. These gift cards do not have an expiration date or maintenance fees, so there’s no rush to use them.

Target gift cards are available in denominations from $5 to $500, and can be used in-store or online; a versatile and fee-free gifting option for shoppers.. Moreover, they offer the added convenience of paying internet and phone bills. The 5% REDcard discount also applies to Target gift cards.

4. Disney Gift Card

Disney gift cards are multipurpose, applicable across several varied Disney experiences and purchases. They’ll cover expenses linked to Disney vacations, including accommodations and tickets to the parks, or even the Disney Cruise Line.

These cards are also accepted for almost any purchase within the Disney ecosystem at these locations. Whether at Disney stores nationwide or for online transactions on ShopDisney, these gift cards are a convenient payment method across the spectrum of Disney products and experiences. A tip to the savvy shopper: Target REDcard holders can purchase Disney gift cards online or in-store and get an additional 5% REDcard discount on the gift cards.

5. Chick-fil-A Gift Card

Chick-fil-A boasts nearly 3,000 stores in 48 states, so most Americans have access to its locations.

These gift cards are available in physical or digital options, in denominations ranging from $5 to $100. Recipients can redeem their cards at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants or add funds directly to their Chick-fil-A One account through the restaurant’s app.

Gift Cards With Best Buyer Discount

Some gift cards offer enticing buyer discounts, allowing you to give more while spending less. These discounted gift cards are available online and in physical retail stores. Popular online gift card resellers such as GiftCardMall, Cardpool, and Raise frequently feature varying discounts on these cards.

Also, keep an eye on retail and grocery store promotions, as many stores run special programs or loyalty programs that offer discounts on gift cards. Staying updated with special promotions and events via official websites or newsletters is crucial to being informed about upcoming deals. These gift cards provide the most substantial average discounts for buyers.

SONIC Gift Card — 16% discount Fandango Gift Card — 11.4% discount Applebee’s Gift Card — 8.25% discount Subway Gift Card — 7.6% discount Old Navy Gift Card — 7.5% discount

Maximize Gift Card Giving This Season

Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst, emphasizes the importance of having a gift card strategy for the holiday shopping season. She says, “The best gift cards offer a unique combination of high desirability due to the retailers they’re affiliated with, good value for buyers thanks to available discounts, and the freedom for the recipient to resell their present without wasting money.”

Happe adds, “Many people don’t realize that you can buy a $100 gift card for, say, $80 or sell an unwanted gift card rather than use it for something you don’t need. It’s a great way to save during the holidays.”

When looking for a bargain, explore online marketplaces, where discounts of up to 16% are offered, depending on the type of gift card. It's worthwhile to remember the resale options for unwanted gift cards, since various online platforms allow for swapping or selling, turning unused cards into value.

Need a quick gift option? E-gift cards are a hassle-free alternative. When you buy discounted cards online and send them digitally, you'll save both time and money during the bustling holiday season.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.