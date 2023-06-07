12 Films So Stupid You’ll Feel Dumber After Watching Them

Some films are the cinematic equivalent of low-calorie snacks: they cost you money to watch and may even lower your I.Q. A recent post asks movie fans for the dumbest films they've ever seen. Here are 12 of the worst.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

The first movie was a groundbreaking spectacle never seen before in movie history. So ambitious was the film that director James Cameron had to wait for some filming technology to be designed. However, the second movie's ambition relies on the audience suspending disbelief for an absurd premise involving all the original antagonists returning as cloned versions of themselves. I mean, come on.

2. Sharknado (2013)

Who doesn't love Sharknado? This moviegoer.

“Horrible to watch the first time,” says the commenter. “Not sure why I spent even more time watching the sequels after.”

They make a good point. If you had high expectations of a movie whose premise involves shark-laced tornadoes, maybe you need to aim lower. Moreover, if the first one annoyed you, why bother with the rest? I will tell you why — because you love it!

3. The Room (2003)

This humdinger of a dumb movie didn't gain much attention until movie critics started including it in their ‘worst ever' listicles. Ten years later, —the enigmatic lothario Tommy Wiseau's film was a cult classic. Its semi-autobiographical premise: a successful, kind-hearted banker (played by writer/producer/director Wiseau) suspects his fiance is cheating on him, leading to a tragic climax.

The movie's gaping plot holes, shifts in mood, lighting, and even facial features (a character has a beard in one scene, which is gone the next) all contribute to its legend. While I recommend avoiding most movies in this list, you cannot miss Tommy Wiseau's The Room.

4. Jack and Jill (2011)

As talented as Adam Sandler is, he has detractors for the gross-out comedy set pieces that have become his trademark. When Sandler hits, he can produce treasures like The Wedding Singer, Punch Drunk Love, and Happy Gilmore. However, his irksome comedy, Jack and Jill, does not hit the mark.

“Adam Sandier was nominated for the Razzie for worst actor and actress for that movie because he played both roles,” explains one thread member who agrees.

5. Bio-Dome (1996)

Jason Bloom's 1996 stoner comedy features nerd-flick stalwart Pauly Shore in his mid-nineties heyday alongside the bumbling William Baldwin. Two friends' environmentalist girlfriends dump them for being immature. However, on their defeated journey home, they pass a biodome where a local scientist happens to be sealing the facility for a year-long experiment with human volunteers.

As you can guess, the dumb duo mistake the dome for a mall and are locked in for the year with the same girlfriends who dump them—no prizes for guessing the friends' objectives and outcomes.

6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

“The movie was really bad and I'll probably just skip it on any rewatch because I don't think I can honestly watch two hours of disappointment again,” admits a defeated Star Wars fan.

I am with you, comrade. Whether it was the feeble attempt at comedy, the patronizing moralism, or the Disneyfication of a much-loved space saga, The Last Jedi wins the dumbest Star Wars episode award (closely followed by The Rise of Skywalker with its sleeping Imperial Star Destroyer armada).

7. The Gingerdead Man (2005)

I will just leave this contributor's synopsis of Gary Busey's The Gingerdead Man to explain how bad this comedy-horror is.

Our movie fan says, “Gary Busey, seemingly playing himself, goes into a bakery and for no observable reason shoots it up. An undercover cop shoots him, Gary goes down, and his blood is mixed in with a vat of dough. Despite this being a crime scene, the dough is made into cookies. Cut to the gingerbread man voiced by Busey, always in closeup because it's a hand-puppet.”

Okay, that just saved you 90 minutes of your life.

8. Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Even Tom Green tells viewers his directorial debut was a complete gamble. On a standup tour, he revealed how his late-nineties popularity saw 20th Century Fox offer $14 million to make a movie — and he gave them Freddie Got Fingered! Some would disagree this slacker comedy about a false child abuse accusation is certainly dumb — but fun-dumb. “Daddy, would you like some sausage?”

9. Movie 43 (2013)

“Movie 43,” begins the next contributor. “I almost broke up with my then girlfriend, now wife, because I thought she had the worst taste in the world.” The strange Peter Farrelly-directed series of short films, using 14 different storylines and directors, revolves around a burnt-out Hollywood producer pitching his ideas to various industry players. Its ambition is huge; its ensemble cast is outrageous, but the film is just trying too hard and becomes a chore.

10. I Feel Pretty (2018)

Amy Schumer's elusive comedy charm is again missing from this movie about an overweight woman who bumps her head, only to believe she now looks beautiful. Spoiler alert: she recovers, but the question is, “Does she still feel pretty?” One fan argues the movie's premise that overweight women “have terrible self-esteem, are unattractive, and unlovable is super tired, overused and unrealistic.” She says, “It was horribly predictable and just a rehash of the equally gross Shallow Hal.”

11. Transformers (Various)

“Transformers,” comments someone who didn't enjoy this franchise. “Pick one. Pick any one. You need to be under eight years old to watch that.” Well, yeah! I don't think Transformers was aimed at adults; it is based on a kid's toy range!

12. Idiocracy (2006)

As much as this film can grate on more reserved moviegoers' nerves, I will fight anyone who says Idiocracy is a dumb movie. Its genius is identifying dumbness as it may manifest in the future — and how accurate it was! I believe America could be only a few elections away from nominating an AK47-brandishing professional wrestler as president. Idiocracy is a must-see, even if you cannot endure the whole thing.

(Source: Reddit)