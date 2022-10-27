10 Stupid And Silly Movies People Still Like

Recently, a Redditor asked, “What's a movie you like that other people may consider stupid or silly? For me, it's this movie called Evolution. It stars David Duchovney, Orlando Jones, Julianne Moore, and Seann William Scott. The three men are hilarious, and there's this fun scene involving Seann in a Mall if you haven't seen it.”

Do you enjoy any ridiculous films with a redeemable quality for a viewing? The Britney Spears Crossroads movie instantly comes to my mind. How about yours? Here are the internet's top responses.



10. Wild Wild West (1999)

Adapted loosely from the 1960s television series The Wild Wild West, Wild Wild West is a steampunk Western. It follows Will Smith and Kevin Cline as two U.S. Secret Service agents working together to protect U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. It co-stars Salma Hayek, Kenneth Branagh, Ted Levine, and M. Emmet Walsh.

The film was a commercial failure, received negative reviews, and won three of the eight Golden Raspberry Awards nominations. Redditor Peanutbuttermuffs admitted, “I watched this like 30 times one summer as a kid whenever it came on TV. I loved that movie. “

9. The Twilight Five-film Franchise

StrawberryKiss2559 admitted, “The Twilight films, all of them!” Twilight is the sparkling vampire phenomenon coming out of Forks, Washington. It follows a high school student falling in love with a vampire and the trouble it causes the Cullen coven and local Quileute werewolves tribe.

It stars Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, and Elizabeth Reaser. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the franchise was a commercial success and has a cult following. Additionally, the Twilight soundtracks and musical scores are incredible.

8. Michael (1996)

Michael is a fantasy film starring John Travolta as the Archangel Michael. Michael is sent to Earth to mend some wounded hearts, among other things. It stars Andie MacDowell, Bob Hoskins, William Hurt, Joey Lauren Adams, and Robert Pastorelli. Also, Randy Newman composed the score.

Redditor spicy_m4ym4ys agreed, “Michael with John Travolta playing a chain-smoking angel. It's charming, cheesy fun, and hey, it has Travolta headbutting a bull for no reason.”

7. Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

Based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon and Archie Comics series of the same name, Josie and the Pussycats is a musical comedy. It features Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid as the Pussycats, a popular local band in the fictional town of Riverdale.

Josie and the Pussycats was a commercial failure but has become a cult film. It co-stars Parker Posey, Alan Cumming, Gabriel Mann, Missi Pyle, and Paulo Costanzo.

6. Pootie Tang (2001)

Pootie Tang is adapted from a comedy sketch from The Chris Rock Show. The Pootie Tang character is a satire of the stereotyped action heroes in old blaxploitation films. The title character's speech is primarily unintelligible to the audience, but the other characters in the movie understand him. It stars Lance Crouther, J. B. Smoove, Jennifer Coolidge, Chris Rock, Dave Attell, Rick Shapiro, and Missy Elliott.

5. Tank Girl (1995)

Based on the British post-apocalyptic comic series of the same name, Tank Girl is a sci-fi comic book movie with a cult following despite being a box office flop. It follows a survivor on a dystopian Earth, riding a war tank, as she fights against the tyranny of a mega-corporation dominating the potable water supply of the planet. It stars Lori Petty, Naomi Watts, Ice-T, and Malcolm McDowell.

4. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is Eli Craig's black comedy horror movie. It follows a pair of well-intentioned hillbillies and a group of clueless college students who mistake them for killers. It stars Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss, and Chelan Simmons. The film has a cult following and is regarded by many as the best horror comedy.

3. Beerfest (2006)

Beerfest stars the comedy troupe Broken Lizard, which comprises Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, and Erik Stolhanske. Critic and audience responses are mixed, but they mostly agree there are laughs. Redditor MercutioLivesh87 quoted the film, “I know what you're thinking, but Bavarians have been warming their sausage like that for generations.”

2. Kung POW! Enter the Fist (2002)

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist is a martial arts comedy parodying Hong Kong action films. In addition to new footage, it uses footage from the 1976 Hong Kong martial arts film Tiger & Crane Fists (also called Savage Killers), creating an original plot. It experienced moderate box office success but received primarily negative critic reviews, but it has since become a cult film.

1. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest is a parody comedy that blesses various movie lists and is often in the number one spot. So it's no surprise that this 1999 throwback tops this list. It stars an ensemble cast of Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Rockwell, and Tony Shalhoub.

Galaxy Quest parodies sci-films and series, especially Star Trek, and has amassed a cult following after experiencing a modest box office success. Redditor some__random confessed, “I don't trust anyone who doesn't like Galaxy Quest.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of silly stupid movies that people still like. Check out these awesome comedies from the 90s that you might have forgotten.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.