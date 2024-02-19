50 Styles and Cuts That Are Perfect For Fine Hair

Fine hair doesn’t have the same dramatic impact as thick hair, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be supremely stylish. For those frustrated by their fine hair, we have some recommendations to take your hair from flat to fabulous.

Fine hair is often straight, but these styles can work with a range of thin or delicate textures. Whether you want a new everyday look or something bold for an upcoming event, these clever styles will elevate your hair and boost your confidence.

1. Dramatic Side Part

When you have fine hair, it can be challenging to get voluptuous volume when you want it. A super easy hack to make your hair look thicker is to make a dramatic side part. The drastic part will add volume to the top of your head, no matter how long your hair is, and you can tuck the other side behind your ear.

2. Long With Bold Bangs

We know a common solution to fine hair is a short haircut, but if you love your long hair, you don’t have to cut it. Commit to substantial bangs to add volume and frame your face with fine hair. For this to work, you have to go all out with robust bangs, as using a small amount of hair to create the bangs will only make your hair look even finer.

3. Wavy Bob

This style requires a little more effort, but it’s worth it. If you’re tired of your hair feeling flat, cut it into a stylish bob and develop an easy wave technique. You can use a curling iron, products, or overnight clips to create an endearing wavy texture that adds volume.

4. Classic Pixie Cut

The pixie cut is a bold choice and is not for everyone. But if you are comfortable chopping your hair off, the pixie cut can make your flat hair feel chic and fashionable. Think Mia Farrow from Rosemary’s Baby when imagining this haircut. Believe it or not, a pixie cut can be styled in many ways, from a side-swept look to a spiky punk vibe.

5. Layered Bob

Layers are one of the oldest tricks in the book when it comes to volumizing fine hair. A talented hairdresser can create subtle layers that make your bob look round and full without giving away the thinness of your hair. This look doesn’t require much styling, so it’s an effortless option.

6. Loose Topknot

The loose topknot, which we might also call a messy bun, is a casual but sophisticated style. It can work anywhere, anytime, from red carpet appearances to yoga classes. Put your hair in a neat bun and then loosen it slightly so your hair is not flat against your skull. This creates more volume around your head.

7. Wavy Ponytail

Depending on your hair texture, a quick hack for making the perfect wavy ponytail is to keep your hair in a loose braid for a while. The braid will create delicate but large waves that give your ponytail volume. Depending on your face shape, you can go low, middle, or high with your ponytail.

8. Choppy Pixie Cut

The choppy pixie cut is edgier than the classic one, so it’s ideal if you want something fresh and fun. The choppy style gives your hair a layered and voluminous look, but you can also style it sleeker if necessary. This haircut is low maintenance, so it’s perfect for us anti-morning folks.

9. Wavy Half-Up, Half-Down

This idea for fine hair can be casual and comfortable or elegant and fabulous. First, you need to make your hair wavy, either with heat tools or drying techniques. Then, it can be as simple as clipping the front of your hair to the back. You can also experiment with twisted styles and tucking some hair under the clip to add thickness.

10. Curtain Bangs

Committing to straight forehead bangs can be, frankly, scary and overwhelming. We get it. What if you end up looking like Spock? Curtain bangs allow you to ease your way into the feeling and look of bangs while adding volume and framing your face. These bangs are longer and only on the sides for a relaxed girl-next-door look.

11. Curly Updo

This one takes more effort, but we recommend it if you want to look stunning for an event. Curls automatically add volume and texture to your hair. Sadly, fine hair can struggle to hold the curl shape. Putting it into a fashionable updo will maintain the curls and fight against gravity, so your hair looks dramatic and beautiful all day or night.

12. Up-Do With Statement Accessory

Adding a hair accessory is a brilliant way to make your hair look thicker. Accessories almost always add volume immediately, so you don’t have to use a curling iron or create waves. Look for larger accessories, like floral-inspired metal pieces, that will elevate your hair without hiding it.

13. Sleek High Ponytail

Fine hair is not always a curse when it comes to being red-carpet-ready. While it can be hard to get volume, it’s easy to create sleek looks, like the slicked-back ponytail. This style is also a breeze to wear. We recommend using a little hair gel or spray to stop flyaways. Position the ponytail in the center of your crown, meaning the area of your head where a tiara would sit.

14. Sock Bun

Sock buns are an elegant style common among ballerinas. It’s one large, symmetrical bun in the center of your head’s crown. This is like the opposite of a messy bun. Doing this with fine hair can be tough unless you have a sock or hair donut. These can go around your ponytail, allowing you to wrap your hair into a bun that looks abundant.

15. Shag Haircut

The shag haircut is another look that isn’t for everyone. But if you can pull this off, it’s stunning and cool. Shag cuts look a little messy and haphazard but in a trendy and fresh way. It’s best to have medium-length hair, but it can also work with short or long styles.

16. Long and Straight

You can pull off the classic long and slick look if your fine hair is healthy. For this look, your hair should be stick-straight and fall below your shoulders. Use gel or hairspray to pull your hair back behind your shoulders and tuck the sides behind your ears. It’s a glamorous and cosmopolitan look.

17. The Lob

The lob is the cheeky name people give to the long bob. A long bob may sound contradictory, but it’s a common style that is easy to wear. It looks great with almost every face shape. Lobs fall at or just above the shoulder, creating a youthful but cultured look.

18. Tight Updo

A tight updo is a simple and effective solution if you struggle to make your hair look as high-end as your outfit. It sort of takes the focus away from your hair, highlighting your face and outfit. Tight updos can be twisted buns, ponytails, knots, braids, and any other type of up-do, as long as it’s pulled flat and tucked away.

19. Braided Updo

The tight updo won’t give you any volume, but the braided one will! Adding charming braids to your hair before putting it into a bun or other updo will automatically make it look thicker. Both loose and tight braids work, depending on the vibe you want. The braids can be bundled by your neck, wrapped around your crown, or tucked beneath a bun.

20. Asymmetrical Bob

This funky and daring haircut is eye-catching and edgy. Asymmetrical bobs are longer on one side of your face and shorter on the other. Like the dramatic side bob, the asymmetrical bob helps you create the illusion of volume on the top and one side of your head.

21. Messy Braid

If you don’t want your hair to look too thin, a messy braid is a laidback and fun solution. It’s incredibly easy to do. Put your hair into a traditional braid starting at the base of your skull. Make it on the tighter side. Then, shake out your head and flip your hair up and down. Finish the look by pulling small pieces out in the front to frame your face.

22. Romantic Curls

Unfortunately, for those of us with fine hair, curly looks take some extra effort. But romantic curls are typically loose and large, which are easier to curate. The best way to achieve them is with a curling iron and hairspray, but you can also do it with heatless curlers if you prepare the night before.

23. Wet Style

This hairstyle is divisive, with some loving the saucy look and others thinking it’s odd. You can decide for yourself if it works for you! To achieve this look, you need hair gel and hair cream. Combining these two products creates a long-lasting, moist look like you just came out of the pool. Stars Like Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox rock this look often.

24. Tucked Bob

The tucked bob is an adorable and classic look that exudes Old Hollywood vibes. Tucked bobs are on the shorter side of the bob spectrum, and the bottom of the hair curls inward. This haircut does a sensational job of framing your face and adding volume to fine hair.

25. Intricate French Braid

One benefit of having fine hair is it’s easy to manipulate into intricate braids. Starting at your hairline and working toward the base of your skull, you can create a tight French braid. This look adds volume to the back of your hair and has a polished vibe that works for every occasion.

26. Long and Light

When we say light, we don’t mean the color of your hair. Although we love light-colored hair! By light, we mean fresh-looking and bouncy. For many people with fine hair, a thorough shampooing and healthy haircut is the best way to achieve this. Avoid styling products and heat to maintain a light and airy look.

27. Lift and Curl

The lift and curl style is chic and works with long, fine hair. It involves creating large, billowing curls at the bottom of your hair, which offers a lifted illusion that looks bouncy and full. No matter how long your hair is, try to start the curl just below your chin and above your shoulders. This allows straight pieces to frame your face.

28. Cropped Bob

The cropped bob is an eye-catching choice. It’s shorter than a traditional bob but longer than the classic pixie cut. If you think your fine hair looks flat and weighted, the cropped bob is the perfect solution. It offers a fluffy and full-bodied look despite utilizing less hair than other styles.

29. Beachy Waves

Beachy waves will always be a reliable style for people who want their fine hair to look more textured and thick. If you don’t live near the ocean, the next best option is to braid your hair and leave it overnight. You can do one large braid or two to three smaller ones, depending on how large or small you want the waves. We also recommend styling products to maintain the wave.

30. Bubble Braid

Fun fact: a bubble braid is not a braid at all; it’s a ponytail. You need a handful of elastics or hair ties to create this trendy and playful look. Put your hair into a traditional ponytail and then add a hair tie every inch or two moving down the ponytail. Carefully pull on each section to expand it, creating voluminous “bubbles.”

31. Floating Ponytail

Even if your ponytail is thin, a floating ponytail can make your hair look beautiful. The key to this style is to ensure the ponytail does not lay against the back of your head. We suggest using several elastics to secure the ponytail and push it away from your skull.

32. Layered and Long

You can enjoy your long locks without giving up on volume by getting a layered haircut. Layers are the fine-haired person’s secret weapon against flatness. Traditional layers will feature shorter pieces on top, but you can also opt for subtle layers hidden underneath.

33. Shattered Bob

The shattered bob is similar to a layered one but has more edginess. Rather than distinct layers, the haircut features more random lengths throughout the hair. It doesn’t have the same uniform look as most bobs but offers a laidback style comparable to the shag haircut or choppy pixie. Taylor Swift had this cut during her Reputation era.

34. Extra Long Bangs

Extra long bangs are a great idea for fine hair because they give you many styling options. They can hang straight on your forehead, swing to one side, frame your face, or be pulled back. Extra long bangs should at least cover your eyebrows if you want to play with these different styles.

35. Stacked Bob

A stacked bob is a very unique look where the front of your hair is a few inches longer than the back. It’s like a tucked bob in the front and a cropped bob in the back. This haircut offers a round, plump look that creates the illusion of immense volume, even with very fine hair.

36. Side Bang

The single side bang is ideal for people who struggle with a flat silhouette. Even with thin hair, this simple cut offers a more styled appearance and creates volume on one side. Pair a side bang cut with the dramatic side part for more thickness, giving the top of your head extra body.

37. Highlighted Dark Hair

All these hairstyles for fine hair work in every color, from black to pink to platinum blonde, but we want to recommend highlights for those interested in exploring new colors. If you have dark hair, adding highlights on top creates dimension, which helps hair look less flat.

38. Face-Framing Layers

Face-framing layers are an alternative to bangs if you want your hair to work better with your face shape. The layers will be long, usually falling below your mouth at their shortest. They typically start shorter in the front and get longer in the back, drawing attention to your face.

39. Tiny Braid Accents

Adding tiny braids throughout your hair can create a charming, bohemian vibe that adds depth to your hair. Keep the braids around half an inch wide or smaller to achieve the right effect. You can do two in the front to frame your face or scatter them throughout your hair. These cute braids work with all hair lengths except short pixies.

40. Straight Razor Bob

The straight razor bob will not add volume or thickness, but it’s a lovely way to embrace your fine, silky hair. The haircut is straightforward. It’s a bob with a straight cut on the bottom, creating a bold and definite silhouette. This look is only achievable with straight, fine hair unless you’re willing to use heat tools daily.

41. Dutch Braid

We adore French braids, but a Dutch braid might be an even better option for folks with fine hair. A Dutch braid is an inversed French braid with a bubbled, textured appearance on top rather than a tucked-away look. It can be tricky to do by yourself, but it is a wonderful go-to for busy days.

42. A-Line Cut

An A-line cut is similar to the stacked bob, but you can keep your hair longer for this one. The A-line cut works best with medium-length hair. With this haircut, you can embrace your hair’s fineness, creating a chic and sleek look with an edge. It’ll be dramatically long in the front and somewhat short in the back.

43. A-Line With Bangs

A-line or stacked cuts and bangs are both dramatic in their own right. Utilizing both styles in one look can be intimidating, but it can also do wonders to make fine, straight hair more dynamic. This style pulls all the focus to the front of your hair and face, making your fine hair more interesting and attention-grabbing.

44. Fishtail Braid

Fishtail braids are more intricate and dainty than traditional, French, or Dutch braids. Fine, straight hair is more flexible than other hair types, making it the ideal texture for this whimsical braid. For the best look, we recommend starting the braid at the center of your crown or just below.

45. Low Space Buns

Low space buns are an adorable and easy style. They work with most hair types but are excellent for making fine hair look more fun and spirited. All you have to do is divide your hair in two and twist each section into knots at the base of your skull. Depending on your other styling choices, this cheeky look can be casual or classy.

46. Bejeweled or Bow Braid

If a braid on its own is not enough to elevate your hair, you can always add some small accessories. A loose braid with small jewel accessories scattered throughout is one of our favorite looks. You can also incorporate a thick bow into the braid to add volume and color.

47. High Half-Up Pigtails

This style is a guaranteed way to add volume. You take two sections from the top of your head on either side and tie each into a small ponytail. You can tighten the ties so the pigtails float away from your head or keep them loose so they sit on your head and look more subtle.

48. Double Braids

Sleek double braids are a cute way to embrace your fine hair. They will not add volume unless you “bubble” out the braids — but they will be adorable. You can use any braid style, including French, Dutch, fishtail, bubble, and traditional. Section your hair into two parts and play around with different braid types.

49. Teased High Ponytail

If the slick ponytail isn’t for you, you can create a robust ponytail by teasing your hair. Be aware that over-teasing or rough teasing can cause damage, so be gentle. Tease all your hair, including at the base of your skull, and then pull it back into a high ponytail without flattening it against your head.

50. Half-Up Ponytail

Pulling the top section of your hair into a ponytail and leaving the bottom sections down will instantly add thickness to your whole head. You can also incorporate different accessories with the ponytail, like bows or clips, to make it even more voluminous and stylish.