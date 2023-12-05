Stylish Cinema: 25 Films We Just Love To Look At 

Film is a special medium because it combines a myriad of elements to create an experience. The cast, dialogue, plot, setting, costumes, cinematography, and more contribute to a film's overall style and aura. Some movies are sensationally stylish, creating a one-of-a-kind aesthetic that characterizes the film.

A movie's style may be gritty and bloody or pristine and sweet, and when the vision is executed perfectly, it gives the film a deliberate feel and profound identity.

1. Marie Antoinette (2006)

Marie Antoinette is a dreamy movie with pastel colors, textured costumes, and a flamboyant style. While much of the movie is a little forgettable, it's impossible to forget the beautiful visuals and consistent soft style throughout that captures the luxury of the characters' social class.

2. Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation is a wild ride that follows scientists and doctors who enter a strange area where animals are crossbreeding and new and unbelievable species are being created. The visuals in this film are alien but also gorgeous, with a quirky, whimsical style that feels elegant but organic.

3. Amélie (2001)

There is no denying that Amélie has a very unique style, with visuals that range from muted and creepy to colorful and cheerful. Everything about this film, from the costumes to the makeup to the set to the cinematography, is playful and delivers a memorable vibe that sets it apart from other movies.

4. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The story of Romeo and Juliet has been told many times and in many ways, but something about the look of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet is captivating. It manages to be grunge and modern while also being wispy and romantic. It's hard to think of another movie with this era-less and complex style.

5. Clueless (1995)

Clueless, one of the most iconic teen movies from the '90s, has a colorful and fabulous look that captures the perfect world of Cher Horowitz. The outfits are particularly unique and memorable, but the settings, such as Cher's house and the mall, also have a Barbie-dream-house-type vibe.

6. Frances Ha (2012)

This quirky and cute film takes a modern cinematographic approach but in black and white. It's not black-and-white in an attempt to seem antique but because it displays the characters in a simplistic way that feels real and raw. The movie's style isn't for everyone, but the offbeat style makes it identifiable, even from one scene grab.

7. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A list of stylish films could easily just be a list of Wes Anderson movies, but I'll only mention a few. The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of his most alluring films, with vibrant, symmetrical shots, playful camera moves, and campy sets that become burned in your mind. It's gorgeous in a self-aware and funny way.

8. Kill Bill (2003)

While Kill Bill is a blood bath of a movie, it also has a fantastic style that makes it one-of-a-kind, so it's more refined than most assassin films. Aside from the dramatic yellow jumpsuit, the movie has an elevated vibe that somehow makes murder fashionable and sassy. Other Tarantino movies have this aura, but Kill Bill is the best example.

9. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is an action movie, but it doesn't sacrifice style in the name of fighting. First, most of the movie has a green overlay, which is present when they're in the Matrix, creating a subtle but effective visual. Between all the black leather and the green coding, the movie harnesses a distinct and futuristic style.

10. Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Bram Stoker's Dracula is a funky film that has a dark and bloody aesthetic that pulls the viewer in. When it's over, it's a relief to return to the normal world where there are colors other than black and red. Nevertheless, the unapologetic style is captivating and gives the movie the perfect vampiric flair.

11. Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961)

Breakfast At Tiffany's is hands-down one of the most stylish films ever made. Holly's wardrobe, belongings, apartment, and even lilt create this lavish feeling but with an undercurrent of simplicity. The movie does a beautiful job of creating a bright New York City with a vintage and chic vibe.

12. Asteroid City (2023)

Asteroid City takes place exclusively in a dry desert setting but still has a kaleidoscope of colors and a stylish appearance. The contrast between the sandy ground and the luminous sky alone is stunning. The costumes, matter-of-fact cinematography, and unpretentious setting make for a compelling and punchy look.

13. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley has a straightforward style that screams wealth and elegance. Everyone is tan and young, the settings are the most fabulous places in the world, and the costumes are clean and simple but still luxurious. It does a wonderful job of capturing the glistening life Tom Ripley is after. A life I would also like to live.

14. Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out is far from the first whodunit film, but it was incredibly successful because of its lavish and cozy vibe, despite the fact a murderer lurks among the characters. The warm and eccentric mansion, paired with the dark weather and evergreen clothing, makes it feel timeless and classy but still mysterious.

15. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Hate it or love it, Ocean's Eleven and the subsequent movies have a rich and unique style. From the plucky music to the swiping split-screen shots, the film has a cool and sophisticated style without being stuffy or pretentious. It's fun but refined, just like their robbery plans!

16. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is like watching a comic book come to life, which is exactly what they were going for. The fast-paced animation and ever-changing colors make the movie engaging and intense in a spirited way. And they use different colors and animation for different scenes to pull you in or give you a breather. It's very clever.

17. Barbie (2023)

Unsurprisingly, Barbie was a supremely stylish film with a clear and charming aesthetic. Even outside of Barbie World, the film has a clear vibe. However, Barbie World is where the fantastical but fake aesthetic is prominent and bewitching. It's fabulous but also feels bizarre and phony.

18. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road isn't drenched in pastels and bright colors, but it still has a memorable style, creating an intense and gritty world. The dirty costumes, chaotic vehicles, and vast, orange setting are distinctive and fierce, making for a bold aesthetic.

19. Do Revenge (2022)

Do Revenge feels like an amalgamation of several stylish movies, including Clueless and Marie Antoinette. The cheeky outfits, dramatic settings, bold shots, and complex storytelling combine to make a fashionable but dark movie with an elevated suburban feel that no other movie has.

20. The Babysitter (2017)

This cult classic is not everyone's favorite, but it has an unusual style that makes it stand out from other horror movies. The characters feel like caricatures in a sleek but realistic world. It's like the viewers and main character live in reality, but the other characters are from a comic book universe, and the balance of funny, scary, and hot creates a complex ride.

21. Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight is one of the most alluring and beautiful movies ever made, visually and canonically. Many aspects of this film are impressive, including the natural scenery contrasted by gritty urban locations. However, the colorful and soft lighting choices become part of the story and work to build emotion.

22. La La Land (2016)

La La Land has a unique style that makes it stand out. Whether or not you enjoy the movie, it's theatrical and snazzy, as if you're at an old-school musical. From the super colorful dresses to the fake night sky backdrops, they don't try to make anything too realistic, capturing the synthetic vibe of Los Angeles.

23. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Every film version of The Great Gatsby is stylish because the book is stylish, but the 2013 version is particularly extravagant and enchanting, with a bold elegance that makes it hard to look away. The movie feels gilded and better than real life, creating a radiant world filled with dark, seedy characters.

24. Melancholia (2011)

This offbeat film has a somewhat disjointed plot and unorthodox concept, but it's undeniably stylish and unique. It takes place on an expansive estate, but the style comes from the muted colors and encroaching nature, from the close-up of the moon to the lightning in the main character's hands.

25. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is exhilarating and does a marvelous job of being gracefully beautiful and sinisterly chilling. The ballet costumes, sets, and concepts are all inherently lovely but mixed with the dark themes and plot, it becomes strangely alluring and even disturbing. You've been pulled into her twisted mind, filled with unsettling thoughts and exquisite images.