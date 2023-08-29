‘Suits’ Creator Reveals The One Word The Royal Family Didn’t Want Meghan Markle To Say

Suits creator Aaron Korsh says that the British Royal Family did not want Meghan Markle to say the word “poppycock” on the series. Markle played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the legal drama, from 2011 to 2018. She married Prince Harry and became Megan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

In addition to creating Suits, Korsh wrote for Everybody Loves Raymond, Just Shoot Me!, Notes from the Underbelly, The Deep End, and Love, Inc.

Korsh Can't Deny The Meghan Markle Effect on Suits' Streaming Success

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh talks about how Meghan Markle transformed from a relatively unknown actress to a global celebrity during the course of the show. “Oh, I was as excited in some ways as everybody else,” says Korsh about finding out that Markle had started dating Prince Harry. “I mean, your initial reaction is, like, ‘We’re dating a prince!' [Laughs.] But the security and all that stuff, we shot in Toronto and the writers room was in L.A., so other people were dealing with that. I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.

“I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock.' Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock.'

“So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Meghan Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock' in her mouth. So, we had to change it to ‘bull****' instead of ‘poppycock,' and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

All nine seasons of Suits are currently streaming on Netflix.