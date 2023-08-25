‘Suits’ Tops the Weekly Nielsen Streaming Chart for the Sixth Time

Suits has topped the weekly Nielsen streaming chart six times. The series beat out shows such as The Witcher, Sweet Magnolias, Bluey, NCIS, and Grey's Anatomy to retake the #1 spot.

The USA Network legal drama Suits starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. Despite dropping its final episode four years ago, Suits has a total of 20 billion viewing minutes in the six weeks it dominated the Nielsen streaming chart.

The Enduring Appeal of Suits

Suits is set at a fictional New York City law firm named Pearson Hardman. Gabriel Macht plays Harvey Reginald Specter, a star “closer.” Patrick J. Adams plays Mike Ross, who talks his way into a job as Harvey's associate by showcasing his photographic memory despite dropping out of college and never attending law school. The ongoing story follows Mike and Harvey as they close cases and win lawsuits while keeping Mike's lack of a law degree a secret.

Other Suits staples include Rick Hoffman as Louis Marlowe Litt, a “me-first” junior partner with a grudge against Harvey. Meghan Markle (yes, now the Duchess of Sussex) plays Rachel Elizabeth Zane, a senior paralegal at Pearson Hardman. Sarah Rafferty plays Donna Roberta Paulsen, Harvey's former secretary and, later, wife. Gina Torres plays Jessica Lourdes Pearson, a cofounder of Pearson Hardman who discovers in the season one finale that Mike doesn't have a law degree. For seasons eight and nine, Katherine Heigl shows up as Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Zane Specter Litt.

Adams left Suits after season seven. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s not often you meet someone that changes your life, and that’s exactly what Patrick did. He changed my life for the better. We are a family on Suits, on-screen and off. And though Mike Ross and Patrick Adams are both moving on, as far as I’m concerned, they’ll always be members of my family.”

The official USA Network website posted a quote from Macht after filming the series finale. “As much as I felt that Harvey and I were so vastly different from each other and we are in so many ways, there are a lot of similarities and I think in the last few years he’s really come to understand that vulnerability is not weakness,” Macht said. “It is strength. And intentional dialogue is a way more healthy for himself and those around him. I think he’s always been the guy who wants to do good, he just does it in alternative ways.”

Eight seasons of Suits stream on Netflix and on Peacock.