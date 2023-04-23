Throwback: 5 Anime With The Highest Viewer Loyalty From Summer of 2021

The Japanese website Livedoor News listed the titles from the summer season of 2021 that had the highest viewer loyalty in Japan.

The data used to calculate this ranking was taken from the Japanese streaming platform Niconico. The anime that were considered already had more than six episodes in the summer season of 2021.

The evaluation showed how many people remained loyal to the anime since the first episode and had continued to watch it until the sixth episode.

5 Summer Anime With The Highest Viewer Loyalty and Retention

Without further ado, here are five anime with the highest viewer loyalty from the summer of 2021:

5. Kageki Shoujo!! (27% Audience Retention)

Studio: Pine Jam (Gleipnir, Gamers!, Just Because!)

Genres: Drama, School, Shoujo

Ever since she was a little girl, Sarasa wanted to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female troupe similar to the Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts for two years.

As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol, Ai. Though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions also earn her many enemies.

4. The Dungeon of Black Company (29% Audience Retention)

Studio: SILVER LINK. (Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry, Kokoro Connect, Masamune-kun no Revenge)

Genres: Comedy, Fantasy

Kinji, who lacks any work ethic, spends his days lazing about. One day, he finds himself transported to another world. Unfortunately, he is not a hero or warrior meant to save the world from certain doom. Instead, he’s immediately forced into a terrible job. Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji’s about to really learn the meaning of hard work.

3. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom X (30% Audience Retention)

Studio: SILVER LINK. (BOFURI, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Kenja no Mago & Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody)

Genres: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy, School, Shoujo

An otome-game-obsessed young woman is hit by the Death Truck. She finds herself reincarnated as Catarina Claes, the villainous girl from her favorite fantasy dating game, Fortune Hunter.

Catarina decides to put all of her efforts into subverting the game's intentions and making friends with all of the characters, not only because she's generally a sweet girl, but also since that's the only way of avoiding certain doom.

2. Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (34% Viewership)

Studio: Kyoto Animation (Violet Evergarden, Hyouka, Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!, Nichijou)

Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Fantasy

Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life alone in her small apartment, that is, until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl, albeit with horns and a long tail!

She will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. Stuck with a very persistent and amorous dragon for a roommate, Miss Kobayashi's everyday life is about to turn very interesting, to say the least.

1. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Sotsu (37% Audience Retention)

Studios: Passione (Rokka no Yuusha, Citrus, High School DxD)

Genres: Dementia, Horror, Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller

After the revelation of the key players behind a string of tragedies, Keiichi, Rena, Mion, Shion, and Rika will have to unravel the horrific events and take on a force greater than any they've ever faced before.

