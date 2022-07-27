Your Summer Beauty Starts Here

When you have a lot going on in your career and social life, you usually make sacrifices in your self-care routine. However, the more on-the-go you are, the more you need to take care of yourself.

Improve Your Skin

Stress from work and life can take a toll on your body and can also have a lasting effect on your skin. In addition to reducing stress and improving work-life balance, there are certain lifestyle modifications you can do to help your body take care of itself.

You can do things to improve your skincare routine and get the glowing skin you want.

Watch What You Eat

What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on it, if not more. You may think that you don't have time to make hearty, healthy meals. However, eating well and looking good are not mutually exclusive.

The best foods to consider are those high in vitamin C, E, zinc, and anti-oxidants. Together this helps fight acne, boost collagen production, keep your skin hydrated, and reduce inflammation. Examples include:

Broccoli

Simple ways to enjoy: Sauté with a little olive oil and garlic (also good for the skin!) then add to pasta for a quick and healthy meal or steam with lemon for a zesty side dish.

Leafy Greens

Simple ways to enjoy: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, or collard greens serve as a great base for salads. You can easily make a refreshing green smoothie with leafy greens and berries!

Legumes

Simple ways to enjoy: Add pumpkin seeds to your breakfast fruit bowl or trail mix for healthy vitamins and an energy boost. You can also make oven-roasted chickpeas for a simple snack.

Garlic

Simple ways to enjoy: Make easy Aglio e olio pasta with as few as four ingredients (garlic, red pepper flakes, olive oil, and pasta) or prep an herby garlic confit in advance to spread on toast or add onto mashed potatoes.

Cucumber

Simple ways to enjoy: Grated cucumbers mixed with yogurt, olive oil, and spices make a fresh and tangy dip. You can also cut them up and toss them with other veggies to make a quick, healthy salad.

What To Drink

Hydration is essential to skin care. Adequate fluid intake is to drink half to one ounce of water for every pound of body weight. So if you weigh 100 lbs, you should drink 50 to 100 ounces of water each day.

Caffeine is a large part of any professional lifestyle; however, remember that caffeine causes dehydration. If you cannot cut back on caffeine, work on increasing your water intake to the upper limit of what you need. You can say the same about alcohol and sugary drinks.

Herbal teas can have a positive effect on your skin. Many herbs help with relaxation, improve sleep (chamomile), and contain antioxidants. All of these are good for your body and your skin.

Understand Your Skin's Needs

Do you know your skin type? The status of your skin and its underlying issues will determine your skincare regimen.

Dry skin type: you need to focus on moisturizing and hydration. Consider skin care products containing hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and keep your skin looking plump, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Oily skin type: work to decrease oil production and deep pore cleansing. Use retinoids to help shed away dead skin cells.

Combination skin: work to maintain a balance with your routine. Don't overuse products that dry you out, and use non-comedogenic moisturizers (i.e., those that won't clog your pores)

You never want to skip out on a regular routine. Make it a habit to remove makeup, cleanse, exfoliate, tone, and apply moisturizer daily. These steps allow your skin to breathe, recharge, stay hydrated, and help your skin glow and stay looking young!

Boost Your Skin Barrier

As the biggest organ in your body, the skin protects you from the elements. You can help your skin defend itself and boost its barrier by using the proper moisturizers and protectants.

According to dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, ceramides are the best ingredient to look for in your skin lotions.

“Ceramides are one of the naturally occurring lipids in the lipid barrier of the cell membrane. It is an important component of skin hydration and barrier. They are often placed in formulations that don't clog pores.”

Make Sleep A Priority

The body regenerates, heals, and rejuvenates itself while you sleep. Lack of sleep, or poor quality sleep, hinders these natural processes. In turn, your skin takes a hit and can start to look dull and tired.

Adjust your bedtime routine to improve your sleep hygiene and sleep quality. Your skin will thank you for it!

Use Sunscreen

UVA and UVB rays can have harmful effects on the skin. You may not see the effects now, but those sunspots can show up as you age!

One way to keep your skin young and glowing (and reduce wrinkles) is the daily use of sunscreen. Many skin lotions contain SPF (always use 30 or above). You can also purchase non-comedogenic sunscreens to suit your needs.

Final Thoughts

Your skin is exposed to the elements on the outside and your stressors on the inside. What you put in your body is just as important to skin health as what you put on it. To keep you looking your best, you must also feel your best. Prioritize your health to ensure that you provide your body with the nutrition and supplements it needs. Then check your daily skincare routine to ensure you are protecting and treating your skin.

These lifestyle tips can help improve your skin's health and make your skin glow while keeping you young and rejuvenated.

Original post published on The Female Professional and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

