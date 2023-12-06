Summer Christmas Movies that Got Audiences Celebrating Year-Round

Christmas Day has become a tentpole date for big movie releases in recent years, with studios expecting audiences to bring the whole family to the theater for a wholesome affair. Traditionally, Christmas movies have released in November, bringing in the holiday spirit while hoping to stay relevant as families gather together through Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some holiday films, like The Nightmare Before Christmas, have arrived even earlier in October to take advantage of adding Halloween to the festivities.

As Christmas celebrations inch their starts earlier and earlier each year, it could signify that those who love the holiday want to celebrate it year-round. But it’s nothing new for the film industry, which has released summer Christmas movies earlier in the year for decades. Whether hoping for big crowds to boost a film’s box office numbers, wanting to spread cheer during other parts of the year, or keeping darker themes away from the actual holiday, each release has its distinct reason for not waiting until December, with many summer moviegoers positively enjoying a little Christmas in July.

Holiday Inn (1942)

Technically, Holiday Inn spans a year of holidays, so its August 4th release may not seem out of touch. However, the film’s Christmas segments are its most memorable, bookending its year-long story with the Oscar-winning song “White Christmas,” written for the film. Thankfully, the tune grew into a popular Christmas carol on its own, giving it a life outside the film, which remains bogged down by its use of blackface in another holiday segment.

A musical successor to Holiday Inn, aptly titled White Christmas, hit the screens in 1954, though in October. The film was the year’s highest-grossing release and now often receives credit for introducing the song to audiences instead of Holiday Inn. It has become one of the most beloved film musicals and a Christmas favorite.

Christmas Holiday (1944)

The title may seem cheery enough, but this Christmas-set film goes against the traditional atmosphere of the holiday. It also goes against the grain of star Gene Kelly’s filmography, usually of more light-hearted musicals that would come as his career continued to grow from here. Instead, Christmas Holiday presents a noir crime thriller with themes as dark as possible during the Hays Code era in Hollywood.

Long before anti-holiday sentiments grew popular enough for seasonal marketing on its own merits, mid-40s audiences may not have enjoyed such murky fare during “the most wonderful time of the year.” As such, the film received a release on July 31st instead of at Christmas. Interestingly enough, a number of the earliest summer-released Christmas movies were crime thrillers, including the silent film The Unholy Three, released in August of 1925, a remake of The Unholy Three featuring sound, released in July of 1930, and Queen of the Mob, released in June of 1940.

The Cheaters (1945)

The Cheaters has an odd existence all around. Republic Pictures, a low-budget studio that primarily made westerns and action flicks, produced the film. The studio had yet to figure out what to do with a comedy, let alone one set during a holiday. The combination of these anomalies and its summer release date of July 14th likely caused the movie to receive little attention. It also had to go up against a more prominent summer Christmas movie.

The film got a new edit, title, and rerelease as The Castaway in 1949, still to no fanfare. Once the company folded and sold its library, the film began to air on television. These telecasts helped the film to finally garner a reputation as a summer Christmas classic, making it a holiday tradition for a time.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

As the ending of World War II approached in 1945, audiences desperately needed something to make them smile. No wonder the studio didn’t hold off releasing a film like Christmas in Connecticut until later in the year. After all, it’s a holiday-themed rom-com starring Barbara Stanwyck, an audience favorite.

The theatrical trailer called the film “a surprise package from Warner Bros.” Indeed, the film’s success verified the post-war sentiment and Christmas-time cheer as precisely what audiences wanted that summer. The film debuted in New York City on July 27th before expanding to the rest of the country on August 11th.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Watching Miracle on 34th Street has become a holiday tradition, but no one knew the film’s Christmas setting when it first premiered. Despite having a holiday theme, the studio initially planned to release the movie in May with the idea that the warmer weather would attract larger audiences. As such, marketing for the film kept its ties to Christmas a complete secret.

The film’s original poster sold it as a comedy romance starring actors John Payne and Maureen O’Hara, with the trailer leaving the titular miracle and the man who brings it to 34th Street a mystery. Edmund Gwenn, who plays Kris Kringle in the film, barely appeared in any promotional material. When he did, he only appeared in the background, wearing a business suit instead of his Santa outfit, the complete opposite of the film’s selling point today.

Whether or not audiences felt tricked by this secrecy, the film proved to be an immediate success when released on June 4th, a month later than planned.

Susan Slept Here (1954)

Leave it to the Christmas holiday to wash over any problem with joy and happiness. Susan Slept Here revolves around an older writer in a slump receiving a special Christmas gift: a teenage girl. Not treated nearly as problematic as such a plot would be today, the film uses the Christmas setting to sow a romantic relationship between the two characters in just a few days.

After many casting changes, the film shot in December of 1953, though the studio always had young Debbie Reynolds set to play the title character. Likely wanting to avoid sitting on the film and waiting an entire year to make its money back, the studio released the movie on July 14th, just six months later.

The Apartment (1960)

Set over the week of Christmas going into the New Year, The Apartment deals with themes of secrecy, infidelity, and abuse of power, but in a dramatic rom-com style. The film came about after the success of Some Like It Hot, with writer and director Billy Wilder and funnyman Jack Lemmon wanting to do another movie together. The marketing for the film sold it as having lots of laughs, tears, and action.

The theatrical trailer describes co-star Shirley McClaine as having a glowing warmth that lights up the screen like a Christmas tree but does not otherwise mention the holiday setting, with shots including a Christmas tree in the scene relatively obscured by text. The film had a June 15th release, leading it to success, including ten Oscar nominations, half of which it won.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983)

As an international wartime film with themes of clashing cultures, the Christmas portions of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence probably had little bearing on when the film would be released. Following a group of prisoners of war, the movie focuses less on Christmastime merriment, though the “Merry Christmas” sentiment is vital to its story.

The film prevails as unusual and brilliant, with decisions like casting androgynous musicians David Bowie and Ryuichi Sakamoto as military men adding to its surreal quality. The film also feels timeless, as characters lose track of time amongst one another and of holidays, too. Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence reached U.S. screens on August 26 but showed in theaters in other countries as early as May that year. The movie Stalag 17, released in the U.S. in June of 1953, also follows prisoners of war, with its climax occurring during Christmastime.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins works as much as a family Christmas horror film as it does a parody of each genre. Chris Columbus thought the film's premise so wild when writing the spec script, that he never expected to actually make a movie of it. In contrast with its Christmas setting, the film’s chaotic nature likely helped in the decision to release it during the summer, when audiences could enjoy the destruction of holiday traditions but still partake in them later in the year.

A summer release would also help the film recoup its budget. Gremlins went head to head against Ghostbusters, both releasing on June 8th and doing exceedingly well, becoming successes and cult favorites. The film’s theatrical run lasted through Thanksgiving but, ironically, Gremlins was not in U.S. theaters during Christmas. However, it earned a rerelease in August of the very next year.

Die Hard (1988)

One of Die Hard’s theatrical trailers begins with the Christmas song “Let it Snow,” as a narrator informs the viewer, “It’s Christmas Eve in L.A.” Though considered the quintessential film in the debate of what makes a Christmas movie, the Los Angeles Christmastime setting remained one of the film’s driving forces from its initial pitch. 20th Century Fox also intended the film to be a summer blockbuster from the moment they greenlit the screenplay.

The studio made no qualms about simultaneously promoting Die Hard as a summer Christmas film and a summer blockbuster. Upon release on July 15th, smack dab in the middle of summer, audiences also had no worries about this disparity. The film grossed into the top ten of the year and earned star Bruce Willis his leading-man status. The sequel, Die Harder, also takes place during Christmas, with a July release two years later.

Batman Returns (1992)

Long before superhero movies ruled the box office, Warner Bros. struck significant success with its 1989 film Batman, securing a spot for the sequel as a summer blockbuster. The continuation of the Caped Crusader’s big screen adaptation would be set during Christmas, with Gotham City under a blanket of snow and a downtown tree lighting ceremony as a major plot point.

The film has subtle themes of family and goodwill towards men, and women, but a chill in the film’s gothic air starkly contrasts the Bat-Signal tank tops worn by audience members at the time. Batman Returns’ June 19th release met expectations of a comic book action film in the summer of the 90s. In a remarkable turn of events, family superhero films and action movies now rule Christmas Day releases.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Director Stanley Kubrick made two distinct changes when adapting Eyes Wide Shut from its original novella to the big screen. He moved the setting from Vienna to New York and changed the holiday from Mardi Gras to Christmas. Theories abound about Kurbick’s films and their meanings, and this one is no different, with film lovers finding all kinds of readings of what the Christmas setting symbolizes, from capitalism to the essence of life.

With decorated trees at almost every location and Christmas lights twinkling throughout the film, it had its summer premiere on July 13th, with a general opening just three days later. Along with acclaim, the film spurned controversy over its sexually explicit nature, which, set against the simultaneously dark yet bright Christmas tone, creates a surreal ambiance unlike any other movie. It was Kubrick’s last.

Prometheus (2012)

The fifth film in the Alien franchise, though only the second directed by Ridley Scott, transpires during Christmas. As the spaceship’s crew seeks out an ancient creator and a miracle lifeform is birthed into the universe, Prometheus’ story connects more to the religious tones of the holiday than just the bright lights and carols. The ship does have a Christmas tree on display, though.

Even with big-budget franchise entries debuting during Christmastime by this point, the studio still gave Prometheus a summer release. It reached North American screens on June 8th, though it premiered earlier in May. This decision likely helped its box office, as it had less competition that summer than it would have going up against James Bond and The Hobbit sequels later in the year.